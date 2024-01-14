96
96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    "What is "real"? How do you define "real"? If you're talking about what you can feel, what you can smell, what you can taste and see, then "real" is simply electrical signals intepreted by your brain." - Morpheus

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Time to log off and watch some cartoons.

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      So true

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Next GW is in ages, but Watkins to Haaland -4 (if he’s to start) or just save otherwise?

    Martinez/Turner
    TAA/Porro/Estu/Gab/Taylor
    Salah/Saka/Foden/Palmer/Bailey
    Watkins/Solanke/Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. jammie26
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Salah to KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Only if Pool DGW won’t be confirmed

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Lots can happen before 31 January so it’s a wait and see

      Open Controls
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    For four weeks my keeper Martinez blanked while benched Areola went stratospheric. 10 minutes to deadline switched out Martinez (9pts)...

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      You have my sympathy. This year is the season of goalkeeper madness

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Started the season with Pickford when Everton couldn't keep a clean sheet. Now look at him. C'est la FPL 23/24.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          fpl is always like this it seems. I actually try to predict it sometimes, for example, getting a player everyone hates. I got on Rich shortly after everyone sold him and he said his mental health improved. But it was too soon, and I sold him, and missed all these points lol

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            areola done the same thing

            Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Been the same for me and I would probably not have kept Martinez if it wasn’t for all the fires I had to put out.

      Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Live FPL broken?

    Open Controls
    1. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        No bonus points for rich or porro showing

        Open Controls
        1. Indpush
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Not long ago it had Porro on 2 bonus points and Richarlison on 1. If they didn't get any, who did?

          Open Controls
        2. Indpush
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Oh, okay they've added them into the game though. Hmmm.

          Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Must be broken since I'm on a large red!

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Tonight’s bonus not showing. Anyone know why?

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        They still appear in league tables if that helps

        Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      looks like it

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Palmer (liv)
    B) Watkins (NEW)

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Villa at home are good so bench Palmer who else have you got in midfield

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yeah Palmer is currently on my bench but he just keeps churning out points so doesn’t feel great.

        Rest is Richarlison, Foden, Saka and my punt Doku.

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          I would put the city player on the bench to be honest he's only had a couple of good games . But who knows to be honest .

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            That's Doku

            Open Controls
          2. Indpush
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Honestly?

            Open Controls
            1. Men in green tights
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Yep

              Open Controls
              1. Indpush
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Ok, just checking

                Open Controls
    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Currently got Palmer on my bench.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Play Palmer

      Open Controls
  6. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    How likely do we think a Haaland appearance (sub or start) and TAA start are for GW 22?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Touch and go

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Both less than 50% based on quotes, but a lot can change and that also assumes honesty.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      If I had to guess no Trent and off the bench at best got Haaland but a long way to go

      Open Controls
  7. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    how many points do you think Toney gets?

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      17

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        You need to press '7' a bit harder on the keyboard. Otherwise the stupid machine won't register...

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          lol. I would love a hatti 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          He’s playing 28 mins off the bench and blanking

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Toney is stating 100%

            Open Controls
            1. EffPeeEll
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              He's that keen he's been spotted warming up for the game, early on this this evening.

              C'mon Ivan

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                warming up for half a year

                Open Controls
          2. Salarrivederci
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Thought it was a blank-yc-1-pointer.

            But saying Toney won't start... I guess your just hoping 🙂

            Nothing like my 17 pointer realistic prognosis

            Open Controls
    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      13

      Open Controls
    4. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      5. Goal and a yellow card for taking his shirt off to reveal a Bet365 logo t-shirt underneath during the celebration

      Open Controls
      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        IBET with a copyright sign surely?

        Open Controls
    5. The Ejiptian King
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      i do not know but he get some point !

      Open Controls
  8. Isco Disco
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    El Clasico is so 1 sided this season.
    Love to see Barca getting cooked by Real Madrid.
    First trophy of the season incoming

    Open Controls
  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Xavi so sad

    Open Controls
  10. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Martinez getting me some points. Finally...!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Of course, this is the week I finally bench him

      Open Controls
  11. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Salah. Saka > richarlison. Foden? Free

    Leaves funds to upgrade Jota to Salah and Alvarez to Haaland after

    Open Controls
  12. marcus2704
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is now really the right time to be bringing in KDB? His minutes are sure to be hugely managed for the foreseeable, or do 400K people know otherwise?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      He is much better as a super sub; coming on when teams are tired and waving his magic wand. Long may it continue

      If he starts, with 90 minutes ahead of him he will have to manage his efforts and deal with defences and midfields who are fresh

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not a move to be rushed, people don’t learn. Look what happened to Bowen and City also still have big game at Spurs before week 22 deadline.

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      20 minutes of Kev is not to be sniffed at

      Open Controls
  13. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Afcon group B carnage

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Imagine Mo back for GW23. Wow

      Open Controls
  14. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Raga, if you're about, LiveFPL showing a lot of inconsistencies for me.

    Live Rank page;
    Main team section;
    - Score shows as 56(-8), should show 63(-8)? including subs.
    - Porro shows as 4 points, should be 6.
    - Richarlison shows as 7 points, should be 8.
    - GW Rank shows as ~3K when games are active, but 22K when games aren't (doesn't recognise/include auto-subs?)
    - "GW21 Live" shows as "48+7 = 55" should show "56+7"

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Is this summary to-do list for a complete stranger – for the absolutely free service they provide for your benefit – not worth a the very least a most basic please or thank you?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        The fact that seven additional morons to yourself have upvoted this comment shows you clearly don't understand.

        I'm not complaining nor demanding the page should be updated I'm providing feedback to Raga for his coding/issues/bugs. If he doesn't know something is wrong then he can't fix it. Raga has always been open and grateful about receiving feedback from my times talking with him.

        Get off your high-horse you pompous p****

        Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Are your KdB points still showing tho?!?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        OHHHH KEVIN DE BRUYNEEEE!

        Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Should be fixed now.

      Open Controls
  15. Marvin the cabin boy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Roma 9th in Serie A. Is Jose done as a top manager?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      When was he a top manager?

      Open Controls
      1. Marvin the cabin boy
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Winning titles and champions leagues no good for you?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not the way he did it no. Buy expensive players, win a trophy and leave with the squad in worse shape than when he arrived.

          Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He's always been good at cup football when he's managing an underdog team and he plays defensively to nullify the other team. Even I could have managed his Chelsea or Madrid teams, with that talent, to titles. His time at Inter and Porto shows what he is good at. He is miles behind the top managers these days.

      Open Controls
  16. df34
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Ignore Ginkapo, frequently looking for an argument. Can't stand Mourinho ,but he achieved some excellent success as a manager

    Open Controls
  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    The rocket does it again. Ridiculous

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Incredible snooker player. And one of the few snooker players with a county cross country team medal

      Open Controls
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      The GOATest of all GOATs.

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Indeedy.
        Exactly the conversation we've just had here.

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          The GGOATOAT

          Open Controls
  18. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    As an owner of DCL (yes I know) should I look to shift him? Or continue hoping he can be that great differential when he finally scores again..

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      He has to go but you know that …. Admitting you have a problem is the first step.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        He is cheap, mind, and surely will score soon. I'd be tempted to hang on, assuming rest of team good

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Ha. He's been a painful own. Thought I was getting ahead of the curve with him. Been a disaster

        Open Controls
  19. Thunderbastard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Has any player risen 0.3 in a GW this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Technically Solanke didn't have a GW17 so went up 0.3 between Bournemouth GW

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Several, KDB will probably do that this week

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        I can't find any in a single GW that have risen more than 0.2m this season but won't be surprised if KdB is the first.

        Open Controls
  20. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    I just saw footage of Sir Jim and Sir Alex enjoying a conversation in the stands at Old Trafford today. I wonder will Sir Jim buy Sir Alex a racehorse?

    Open Controls
  21. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ideal 3x MCI players for DGW25? Haaland / KDB / Walker?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Foden? Alvarez?

      Open Controls
      1. Steevo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        If everyone's fit - who would you go for?

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Kev Haaland & Alvarez I guess. They'll all get minutes.
          I wouldn't be desperate for a City defender.
          Although I will need to find a Toney-sized gap as well.
          Maybe Foden then. Between those 4

          Open Controls
  22. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Go Pack go!

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Unusual for the Pack to be winning at this time of year in sub-artic conditions!

      Open Controls
  23. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Your gw22 captain if Haaland is out?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB?

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah when he is back from the AFCON.

      Open Controls
  24. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    *arctic

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fail all over, I retract my original statement about the Pack!

      Open Controls
      1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        They are just not the same team anymore without Aaron.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.