  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Salaaaah!

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Salah to KDB this gameweek the most obvious transfer ever?

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      What if Haaland is back?

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I doubt he will be personally. Even if he cameos against Spurs in the FA Cup he will have been out for nearly 2 months and it seems he's at a bigger risk of breaking down again than KDB with this issue he has, I don't see him starting v Burnley any more

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A lot of people can get both by losing Son and Salah.

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think so, yes.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What are your reasons?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Depends if Liverpool double in 25 and Salah is back earlier than expected

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That's the rub. There's like a 70% chance of a Liverpool double in 25.

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      All depends on Pool DGW that’s why I still have both Salah and TAA

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        They look more likely to go ahead than not. So what's the plan?

  3. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    De Bruyne gone up 0.2 already!

  4. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Buying KDB at 10.2 for Son was the only correct decision I've taken so far this season
    Even if I'm 0.5 short for potential Alvarez > Haaland and had to forgo Foden!

