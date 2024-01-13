199
  1. Big Mike
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    I see Foden rewarded all his new owners this week.

    1. Minion
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Hammered Haaland this week. Again.

  2. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Any recent news on Zinchenko?

    1. Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      No that I know of. He was close last week. I hope and expect him to start and keep Trippier benched. Two weeks should be time long enough.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Not in yesterday's training camp photos

      https://www.arsenal.com/news/gallery-latest-our-dubai-training-camp

  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Price Changes 14 January

    Rises: De Bruyne (10.4), Palmer (5.8)

    Fall: Semenyo (4.5)

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      lol that was fast

    2. Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Bowen smiles wryly.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        palmer shivers smugly

        1. Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Very nice.

        2. Game of skill
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Aaaaand Semenyo is really really really sad

      2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Rainy!

    3. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Is there any chance Bowen starts this GW (7 days away) or has he been declared out?

      1. Hazz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I don't think he's been categorically rules out but it sounds like there's a low chance he's involved.

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Cheers Hazz...

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I kinda want him out now - got Isak 1st sub

    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A guy in my ML wildcarded with TAA C and KDB VC.

      1. McGurn
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Clever guy!

      2. Game of skill
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          A game of skill

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 4 Years
            just now

            No luck required.

      3. McGurn
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ignoring Fantasy Football for a moment, i loved the KdB performance today. There are some people that just have it (although i was a bit wary about his new haircut for a brief moment) but he is class. The sport we love is better for people like him being part of it! Cheers Kev!

        1. Fitzy.
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Yeah, the game is better with him in it!

      4. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Man U fan heckling Sancho at Dortmund xD

        https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/s/QDEJyOaC6a

      5. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        So who loses his place in City with Kdb back?

        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Everyone will get minutes. Foden Alvarez Kev can all play 10 or right side. 3 competing on left side. Haaland plays unless being monitored

          1. La Roja
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Once Haaland is back then it’ll be Alvarez.

            Right now, there will be rotation between all of them.

      6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Nothing like going contrarian w/ ben silva over foden and getting his 8 pts :)...congrays to those of us who went bsilva

        1. d1g2w3
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Woot woot. I am worried about minutes though

