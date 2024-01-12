Eight more pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will take place today – and we’ll be bringing you all the team news as it arrives.

They follow on from the two pressers we had yesterday.

Due to the winter break splitting the Gameweek in two, the other 10 managers won’t face the media until next week – long after today’s FPL deadline.

For the latest on those clubs, we’ve rounded up everything we know in this piece here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the press conferences are stage, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

FPL GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton has joined the never-ending Newcastle injury list after he hobbled out of the win over Sunderland last weekend.

The Brazilian looks set to be missing until late February at the earliest with a thigh issue.

“It is an injury that will certainly see him miss a minimum of six weeks. “He’s got a problem with his tendon in his quad. It’s a very difficult place to get an injury hence the timescale that he’s going to be out.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Callum Wilson (calf), Sandro Tonali (ban), Javier Manquillo (groin), Harvey Barnes (toe), Joe Willock (Achilles), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) look set to remain out.

Wilson, Barnes and Murphy are closing in on returns, however.

“Harvey is getting closer. He hasn’t trained with the group, but he’s been running on the grass with his boots back on and he’s been kicking balls around. We’re pleased with his progress currently, but he still has a long way to go. “We’re well aware of what Callum’s injury is and the timescale on it. We’re hoping that he can be back in and around for the Aston Villa game, that’s what we’re looking at. Obviously, if it takes a bit longer, we’ll take that time, but we don’t see it being a long-term issue. “Jacob is close. He has joined in training with us, not on a contact basis. He’s been in and around the team, which has been great. His personality is really good, so he’s been a big player to have back with us training.” – Eddie Howe

Howe said Willock and Anderson “are not expected back any time soon”.