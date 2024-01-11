357
  1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    RMWCT £8.4M ITB

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Estu Porro Doughty (Walker, Taa)
    Saka Palmer Foden Neto (Bowen)
    J.Pedro Toney Watkins

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Good players but loos difficult to get both Haaland and Salah in there

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        *looks

    2. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Wouldn’t surprise me one bit if your top scoring defender is sitting on your bench after this GW

      But I still like it.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks good
      Not sure I'd carry Bowen with the uncertainty, maybe someone like Garnacho instead is a good enabler for Haaland later on

    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Benching headache of the highest order

  2. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Estupinan (c).

    Wolves with 5-6 players missing in attack

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Brighton never keeps a CS. Like ever.

      1. Coaly
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        They did last week

        1. LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Fake news. Brighton have not kept a clean sheet in their history. FACT

        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Glitch in the matrix

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        😆

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I'm doing it, had it on him first thing this week then moved it around and loads of players got injured so I'm back on him. Probably doing it just because it's the last game but why not

    3. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Wolves have to play their FA Cup 3rd round replay after the deadline but before the Brighton match ... Brighton are enjoying sunny Dubai

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Evening all!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bloody hell, failed that.

      Areola
      Porro Gabriel Gusto
      Son* Gross Bailey Palmer (C)
      Watkins Alvarez Solanke
      Leno // Taylor* Salah* TAA*

      Not looking like I'll need to do the move till tomorrow but...

      A) Son > Foden
      B) Son > Richarlison
      C) Other?

      For either I have money ITB to do Alvarez straight to Haaland for GW22 (if required).

  4. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Transfer in Richarlison or Gross?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Rich. That form can’t be ignored. Might have pens as well.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Richarlison

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Richarlison

      @BigManBakar
      In midfield, I really like Richarlison as a buy this week.

      Less than 10% owned, I really like the look of out-of-position Richarlison playing up front.

      With Son off to the Asian Cup and Veliz out injured, his minutes appear to be safer than ever and there is an outside chance of him being on penalties as well.

      With not too many midfielders standing out and staking a claim in Son and Salah's absence, Richarlison emerges as one of the most appealing choices.

      There is the likelihood of a potential blank for Spurs in Gameweek 26 but until then, there are short term gains to be made.

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Between the two, Richarlison but Gross still a good pick. Less goal threat.

      (Per above I already have Gross, and may not buy Richarlison, but my current decision is Foden vs. Richarlison.)

  5. Big Mike
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Who's the best pick for gameweek 21?

    A) Jota
    B) Richarlison

    I intend to have both for game week 22 but I'm not sure who to pick first.

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Tough choice, I have the same dilemma. Jota has easier fixtures, richarlison more nailed. Think I might go Jota

    2. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Rich out of the two

      1. Big Mike
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Rich is probably the best choice on paper but I'd like some Liverpool cover while Salah is away.

  6. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Boring one…

    A - Start Gordon or Konsa (have Walker)
    B - Bench order - Gordon/Konsa, Archer, Kilman

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Start Gordon
      Archer first on bench.

      I have Konsa too, he's burnt me 4 weeks in a row.

  7. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I’ve just realised that I brought Bowen in for this week. Real lesson there to wait until later to make transfers. *face palm*

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I now feel I can’t take another hit to get him out. Sit on it and hope he recovers quickly or Archer comes on with some points.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Some guys on the West Ham forum saying they've heard it's 3 months ... hopefully not
        Don't think Archer is a terrible option this week anyway, although Areola keeps a CS every week nowadays!

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Gone from being at least a month to 2-3 weeks to 3 months in the space of about 3 days if that's the case

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Yeah, who knows
            Honestly wouldn't be surprised if it's all a cover up and he's fine to play vs. SHU

  8. Viper
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I'm going to be down to 10 players even after using 2Fts.

    Is Lascellas -> Doughty worth a -4? Remember I'll get 0 points without doing it so worse case I'll end up 2/3 points down but with a stronger squad going forward

    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The way this season has been going, I wouldn’t take a hit for a defender. CS are a dime a dozen.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I'd do it

        1. LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          You are literally insane in debruyne

      2. sulldaddy
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        "Dime a dozen" not sure that fits for CS this season.
        More of a premium for CS

    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Worth it long term. Lascelles looks like third choice again.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      nah don't hit, so many people will be hitting. You not taking that hit will help you more than you think.

    4. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      I would probably take that hit versus fielding 10. As you say you are likely to be only 2 points down if he blanks and you might get a return of some kind verus Burnley to put you up on the hit. Plus you know he's likely to get a double soon where you've a decent chance of at least making up the other 2 points.

  9. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Salah to Foden? 1 FT, 4.6itb

    Turner
    Porro Branthwaite Taylor
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Dubravka Gordon Cash Andersen

    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would hold salah before I hold son
      Also you need a 3rd defender

    2. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I assume Salah to Foden is so you can get Haaland with 1 FT next week?
      I wouldn't call Foden essential so might sell Son but to someone cheaper so you can still afford the Haaland move? Maybe Gross? Or Bilva if you really want City? Or Eze for the upcoming fixtures?

  10. LeytonOrient
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Who actually has a non bargain bucket keeper?

    I have Martinez and feel like I’m the only one.

    Got caught up in an Areola > Sanchez > Martinez spiral a few weeks back. Just want him back x

    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Currently got Ederson, planning on switching him to Alison if both teams get dgw25

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Brought in Leno and it's been an absolute disaster
      Averaging 4.3 saves and 4.1 points a week before I brought him in ... 1 save and 0.7 points a week since

      1. LeytonOrient
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Im in the exact same boat.
        Turner is my #2 and has actually outscored Martinez since I brought him in.
        Not to mention Areola going supersonic since I dropped him.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yeah, absolutely hated GKs this season so far
          Benching Leno for Turner and have triple Chelsea this week... I know what's coming!

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yes, me too. Worst decision all season and probably cost about 70k places. Now I need that 0.6m for the Haaland/Salah in out.

        Leno played well yesterday and has better fixtures coming so hoping for payback

    3. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      I've got Areola and Neto on a GW20 wildcard. Neto plays when West Ham's fixtures turn, they rotate ok.

      Dubravka also rotated nicely but I wasn't sure exactly how long he keeps his place.

  11. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Worth doing Bowen -> Gross for a -4?

    Bowen could be back for next GW but Gross also has great fixtures coming up.

    Either that or play Archer

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Play Archer

  12. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Foden or Richarlison?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Foden

      1. Moneymar
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers. Just did the transfer 2 seconds ago

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          agree foden also

  13. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Would you play Baldock vs a depleted west ham attack or get someone in for another hit like Richarlison or Foden?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      play him.

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    this GW is gonna be such a drag, don't get too excited. i HI have 6 in the first weekend, the rest the week after including my Toney cap.

    Gonna be a long wait with Palmer playing first weekend.

  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best option - essentially how decent an option is Groß

    A Son to Groß allowing me to get Haaland in one move next week
    B Son to Richarlison meaning would need -4 for Haaland
    C Son to Jota meaning -4 for Haaland also

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      In this case, get Gross, fixtures are so nice, but ofc not the ceiling of Jota. But he is nailed.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm looking at Garnancho over Gross atm
      Cheaper, more goal threat, easy to bench if needed

  16. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves please, need a -8 to field 11, and that's hoping Taylor starts.

    Salah>Jota
    Mubama>(T)oney
    TAA>Estupinan or Doughty (not 100% decided yet).

    Team would then be:

    Areola
    Estupinan - Trippier - Taylor - Porro
    Saka - Jota - Palmer
    Watkins - Solanke - (T)oney

    Leno, Son, Hwang, Senesi

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Very difficult- don’t think Taylor will play so you might need to accept playing 11

      Like Trent to Estu (Walker or Doughty other options) but you will probably want Trent back as sounds like could be be back for Chelsea

      Toney a bit of an unknown as not played in PL for so long as future fixtures poor- I would consider Pedro based on fixtures and RDZ talking him up. Would also consider Foden ahead of Jota

      I think by selling Trent and Salah you may be setting yourself up for FH 25

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yea good points, I am throwing caution to the wind a bit with these moves. Just my instinct is telling me to sell TAA for some reason, and if I do remove him, I can do any forward to Haaland next week.

        Jota and Toney together feels a bit a punty/risky, or its perfect, not sure which... I wont FH for sure.

        Taylor not starting wont surprise me, and I will accept 10, but I hope.

        I was thinking Pedro originally, but IDK, I think Toney is just going to go insane, even with some tricky fixtures.

        Thanks, I will think about what you said and make my moves tomorrow.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have 7.5 itb with these moves.

  17. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who's the most popular captain pick this week?
    Palmer? Saka?
    Half tempted by Darwin...that madness?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Probably Haaland/Salah (dead teams)

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        I’m looking at a City player or maybe Saka

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          Yea I'm tempted by Foden but not sure which Newcastle will show up. Might make it hard for them or they'll still be terrible and it'll be a massacre.
          I fear going against Palmer the most I think. He's capable of massive hauls.

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            32 mins ago

            Palmer is a decent shout I guess. Chelsea very unpredictable though.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Palmer IMO, I think he will be around 107% EO. Saka like 89%

      I'm going Toney. Palmer vice.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Like the Toney pick.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      It’s a good week to be different on captaincy! I am on Darwin ….. for now

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Part of me really wants to take a punt on Darwin but then I remember the pain of watching him miss 8 sitters a game. Not sure I can cope.

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Watkins

  18. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    A) take a hit for Son > Foden (will probably pay off over the next games)
    B) Play Gordon

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      I'd probably play Gordon. But if you want Haaland next week, you might have to make that move anyway, so when's the better time?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        If I make the move I have enough money for Solanke/Alvarez to Haaland next week. It’s tempting, can’t really see Gordon getting much in this game. He even usually gets a YC

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        Ty. What are your moves this week OB?

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Already did
          TAA > Estupiñan
          For Free
          Still want
          Salah & Son >
          Foden & Gross
          For -8 Still need to get rid of both Salah & Son .

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            If not this week alone it will probably pay off over the next weeks.

            1. OptimusBlack
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers thanks dude

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      A pays off I think

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ty

  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who’s everyone captaining this week?

    Don’t own Saka so I’m on gross atm after bringing him in for son to afford Darwin back in 1 move next week

    Tempted to switch to palmer because of pens etc though?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Haha, not Darwin back, haaland for Darwin

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Please get Darwin back (:

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      yea Palmer.

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Toney(C) Palmer(VC)

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Saka C Palmer Vc currently

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka atm. Could go leftfield with the fraud Sterling!

  20. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Kinda don’t know who to drop first in this team, would appreciate any help

    1FT & 0.3itb

    Raya
    Walker Gusto Gabriel
    Salah* Palmer Saka Foden
    Solanke Alvarez Watkins

    Dubravka TAA Bowen Brathwaite

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I guess you'll have to sell Salah if you want Haaland.

  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    If you were going a bit rogue on captain who would you choose between

    A Jota
    B Darwin
    C Toney
    D João Pedro

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

    2. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Toney and Pedro could pay out huge. I am banking on Pedro this week with VC to Toney

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C or D if I owned. Definitely a week to go rogue on the armband! Both on pens too

  22. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Will u keep alvarez or sell?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Was thinking to do alvarez to toney?

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      For a FT.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        yes i still gt ft

  23. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    If you had to choose

    A- Saka
    Or
    B- Foden

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      I own Saka but would munch rather have Foden. Saka been playong too wide this season and Arsenal have lost the plot.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Foden to be a minutes risk again by 22 regardless of recent performances. Form has never prevented him from being rotated in the past, Doku and Haaland likely back and KDB…

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          This is a slight worry. I see him as place holder until Salah/Son are back

    5. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  24. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Areola
    Zinchenko Trippier Porro
    Richarlison Palmer Saka Foden
    Archer Solanke Watkins

    Bench: Lascelles - Son - TAA

    A) TAA to Estupinan (-4)
    B) Son to max of 6.4m (-4)
    C) Just go in with that team and hope Zinchenko and Archer start?

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd do Son to Gross for a hit there

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree or Zinchenko to Estupinan and keep Trent

  25. Olof Mellberg
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    A ) Play Pinnock and Roll free transfer for more info next week
    B ) Son > Foden

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  26. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hello everyone and welcome back! Anything for a hit here?

    Raya
    Porro, White, Moreno
    Saka, Bowen*, Richarlison, Gross, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke

    Areola, Taylor*, Archer, Trent

    0ft 10.2m itb

    Tempted by:

    A) Bowen to Foden -4
    B) Archer to Haaland -4 (if decent news from Pep)
    C) Archer to Toney / Pedro -4

    Thank you

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Since you don’t own Alvarez I would get Foden

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haaland can wait a week. If he is back in the squad he starts on the bench.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          No guarantee this will be the case though? I think Haaland starts when fit so if he is fit enough for the bench he could start and come off early. Who knows with Pep

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Maybe, but I would be suprised. Why risk it, better to send him on against tired legs imo

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thank you!

  27. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    How would you rank LIV attack from least to most minutes played while Salah is away?
    A- Darwin
    B-Jota
    C-Diaz

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      CAB

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Sorry BAC

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      ABC

  28. The Yam Bandit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Willian or Garnacho?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      No thank you

  29. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Used my 2FT already. Got 7.0M ITB. Any additional moves? Cheers!

    Raya
    Porro | Gabriel | Trippier
    Saka | Diogo J. (C) | Bowen (!) | Palmer (v)
    Alvarez | Solanke | Watkins

    Bench: 4.0, Gordon, Taylor, Alexander-Arnold (!)

