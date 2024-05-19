2023/24 FPL winner: Jonas Sand Låbakk crowned champion

Jonas Sand Låbakk has been crowned the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Jonas has finished over 50 points clear of second place (subject to some late bonus adjustments).

In all honesty, it was practically all over before kick-off, with our winner carrying a 46-point advantage into the final day.

The runner-up, Euan Thompson, at least has the consolation of a Fantasy Football Scout league double!

The open-to-all league saw Euan finish comfortably clear of Carl Lawrence, who rose above Rishaad Khan in Gameweek 38.

And there was a similar chasm between first and second in the Members League.

David Martin climbed above Dan Simpo to finish as runner-up but was almost a half-century behind Euan in first.

Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close.

Once the leagues have been finalised on the FPL site, our podium finishers should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

