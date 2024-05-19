80
FPL May 19

2023/24 FPL winner: Jonas Sand Låbakk crowned champion

Jonas Sand Låbakk has been crowned the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.

OVERALL RANKINGS

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Jonas has finished over 50 points clear of second place (subject to some late bonus adjustments).

In all honesty, it was practically all over before kick-off, with our winner carrying a 46-point advantage into the final day.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL champion

The runner-up, Euan Thompson, at least has the consolation of a Fantasy Football Scout league double!

The open-to-all league saw Euan finish comfortably clear of Carl Lawrence, who rose above Rishaad Khan in Gameweek 38.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL champion

And there was a similar chasm between first and second in the Members League.

David Martin climbed above Dan Simpo to finish as runner-up but was almost a half-century behind Euan in first.

Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close.

Once the leagues have been finalised on the FPL site, our podium finishers should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

  1. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Is 60k even a respectable finish?
    To drop from 22k to 60k within two gameweeks feels dreadful.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      If you BB37 then no.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Nah I BB in 34

    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Did u consider chip usage? Big gws for chip usage by really good ppl

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah I played my chips

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Of course it is

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        This.

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers AH

  2. Wild Card this!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    Mateta

  3. Zambian FPL Addict
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    First time top 10k

    1. Sif
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Well done

      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      Well done, just survived myself benching Isak.

      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Me too cost me too 3 in zambia

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Brilliant well done !!!

      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks a lot it was nervy but we pulled through

    4. Zambian FPL Addict
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Thanks guys I’ve learnt a lot from all your playing styles I was 5th in Zambia

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Definitely did not learn from me haha top 10k is still in my bucket list 🙂

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Congrats Jonas!

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is he a member/visitor of FFS?

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      This. Great performance

  5. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Red arrow but a 50k finish, see y'all in 3 months!

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      2 and half months isn’t it?

  6. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Really not sure how Mateta became so overlooked with all these goals in the previous weeks, not like I picked him myself tho…

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Watkins/Isak/Jackson

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I capped him today

  7. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Winning it by 50 points is some result... what's the usual gap?

    1. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Only the top 25 came within 100 points of him. That's pretty impressive.

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      This time, next year…I’ll win by 100 🙂

  8. Sif
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    69k
    awww yeeeahhh
    Not my highest finish but highest rank of the season which ss always way to finish.

  9. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    92 after captaining Haaland. Happy with that finish.

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is the live rank website down ? Waiting to see if I broke in the top 200(k)

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      LiveFPL is ok for me. Disappointed to be about 214k this season after 64k last.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just entered the wrong id and got me at 7.7 m lol. ..

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Finished 225k. Highest rank this season so can't complain:)

        1. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Let's hope that we both finish higher up next season.

  11. Obligatory
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Dalot and Isak on my bench, means an 80k finish. Annoyed with that as I've slipped up the last three weeks - but won my ML so can't complain

  12. mrtapio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    I absolutely battered my ML rival this GW! He had 26pts on me, I took a -8 hit, so I started the GW 34pts behind.
    I used BB, but only got 5pts extra.

    105pts(-8)!

    Finished with 8 green arrows. Only managed to climb up to 150k OR though, from 940k i GW30

  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    2800, thats 73.6 points a GW. i know theres chips and doubles etc but still that total is incredible

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes, it's been a high scoring season for FPL points but that is very impressive.

  14. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    -12 with BB and foden capt., ended season well as i was chasing ML with a 50+ pts, lost the league with 24 pts difference, small details i would have completed the comeback especially isak leak but anyway im glad

  15. Wild Card this!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Feeling when you sell Isak for Mateta (-4) and you win Mini League by 2 points 🙂

    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nice one, grats - glad Boom boom signed off the way he did.

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      excellent/bold choice - paid off

    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Then they say that fake news are bad 🙂

  16. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone worse than 46 points? A whopping 105 percent red arrow to end the season out of 25k, what a shitefest this season was.

  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best new movie you have seen recently?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not the creator

  18. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who was everyone’s troll of the season?
    For me it was Eze. Went with him over Mbeumo early season. Early season injury too.
    Brought back him in for double 34 which was alright, then he blanked while Palace won 4-0 in GW 36.
    Eze -> Madueke 37, and he absolutely smashes it while Madueke blanks in all 3.
    Who trolled you guys this season?

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Howard Webb

    2. berneslai
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Richarlison, closely followed by any Newcastle defender.

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      son

    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Darwin. No question.

    5. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      When we talk about Trolls, we usually focus of what we had/sold etc…we don’t mention players we had for crucial part of the season but they didn’t do anything really…Petrovic is just one of them 😉

    6. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pedro Porro, 4 points from 6 GWs. Consistently delivered when I didn't own him despite Spurs being unable to defend. Brought him in for his attacking threat only to bench Branthwaite who immediately scored in the Everton-Spurs game. Then got his only injury of the season but had other fires to put out and couldn't move to double Arsenal just as they became a defensive juggernaut. Finally got rid only to bring back for a final appearance in FH29.

    7. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka. I barely owned him and he didn’t do much for me when I did

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This.
        I stubbornly ignored him when the rest of the world were getting hauls out of him, then the minute I brought him in he disappeared off the face of the Earth.

    8. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Isak and Wilson destroy me one way or another every season

    9. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      too many to name...

  19. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    h2h overall is interesting 2 players with exactly the same team

  20. WVA
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    FFS what a way to end.

    Olise over Eze

    Bench of Onana Isak Dalot Romero when they did nothing last week on my BB

  21. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Only 451 points of glory

  22. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Got my first top10k finish, just inside the top4k if Livefpl is correct

    Fun season

    1. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Congratulations buddy

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Same to you mate 🙂

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice one,.

  23. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Starting Jackson over Isak was suicide.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Starting bruno over isak has killed me

  24. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    First ever Top 10k finish.

    Just outside 7k if livefpl is accurate.

    Hope everyone had an enjoyable year!

  25. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    First 100k finish and he finishes #1.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Even a blind squirrel finds a nut

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        There is that....

      2. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Sometimes nut is golden nugget buddy 🙂

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      "GaMe oF sKiLL"

  26. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Transfer of the season guys?

    Mine would be bringing Bowen in for his hat trick 20 point haul in GW26.

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wilson to Mateta (c) today

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      It is always the last one of the season that paid off 😉

    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Owning Mateta just twice for the season. Once on FH34 and once in 38.
      49 points right there.

  27. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    I knew that Spurs defensive double up would be worth the wait.

  28. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    honestly though come end of the season how often do you think you started a player from a team outside the top 7? like 15-18% of the time? abit higher maybe. people can complain about CDMs or other positions being useless in FPL but when 66% of the player asset pool are barely ever picked thats abit more of an issue imo

    pricing is a joke and FPL towers really need to get a grip on it

