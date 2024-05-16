FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 37

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 37, when 2.35 million chips were played – including 1.3 million Bench Boosts. Defender Joško Gvardiol scored 27 points, helping most of the leading managers exceed a century of them.

We report on the FFS Members Cup and Last Man Standing finals, the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues.

TOP OF THE WORLD

Jonas Sand Låbakk is number one worldwide for a fourth week, having taken the lead in Double Gameweek 34 when his Free Hit chip bagged 143 points. Most of his rivals used theirs earlier in Blank Gameweek 29.

In second for the last few weeks is our very own Euan Thompson, who reached this position after playing his second Wildcard in Gameweek 35. He still tops six of our community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

One of which is the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n), where Euan leads for an 11th straight week and 12th time this season. He is 16th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gamewek 36 update.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

BEST FPL LEAGUES

Based on the average scores of its top five teams, Fantasy Football Scout is currently the fifth-best league in FPL. Our highest five are all within the world’s top 39.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Unsurprisingly, Euan is top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for the 13th successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 37 brought the final of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

It was won by Biggsy (Ben Biggs) who defeated DaveZubie 143-140 in the final. Ben has been playing since at least 2006/07 but his best finish came with last season’s 5,824th.

The third-place prize goes to klapparandgil after his 129-117 win over carrollefc.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

Also finished is TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS), with Grant Wales the victor thanks to his Gameweek 37 score of 147. He wins a free FFS membership for next season.

Mats Aasgaard came second with 144 and Alex Mabbott third with 128. These were the final three out of 2,106 entrants.

Despite his surname and Tokyo Joe team title, Grant is actually from Australia.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson leads for a seventh week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues with 67 points out of a possible 111. He is now 983rd overall and 52nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame but his lead is down to three points following a loss to Craig Johnson.

Aaron Houston (League 8 Division 19) and Danny Messer (League 8 Division 33) are now the joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 94 points each. Aaron is 5,351st overall and Danny ranks 7,892nd.

Lord’s latest round-up gives a more detailed round-up of how things stood in the Head-to-Head Leagues after Gameweek 36.

MODS & CONS

Ted Maw (Rotation’s Alter Ego) is the new name in front of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, rising to 4,223rd overall. He came 633rd in 2018/19 and is 231st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) leads for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league. He is now 1,584th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for an 11th straight week and 12th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He remains ahead for a sixth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And he leads for a sixth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) too.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) sets the pace for a third consecutive week and fifth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet). He is now 461st globally and 14th in the Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron (GoonerByron) leads for a 13th straight week and 14th time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy). He has rocketed up to 83rd overall and to 68th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March is on top for a 13th straight week and 15th time this season in his own FPL Champions League. The team rises to 2,198th overall.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for the 26th week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is 6,231st overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Euan Thompson. The manager leads for a sixth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Besides this, Ben Tinker leads for a fourth week in my Opening Day League. He moves up to 50th worldwide and to 944th in our Live Hall of Fame.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Geraint Owen has regained first place from Natasha Kainth in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, rising to 15th overall.

Natasha didn’t have a Bench Boost, having already used it in Double Gameweek 28.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for an 18th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and sits 1,503rd overall. Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to fourth in the league and 7,843rd globally.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Cameron Wong is the new pace-setter at the peak of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh). He came 84th in 2010/11, followed by three successive top 10k finishes and a current placing of 1,225th overall.

362nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, there’s nothing to be shameful about!

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for an eighth straight week and 13th time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 17 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 330th.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Sandeep Ramadev has regained the outright lead in my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak), having previously done so after Gameweek 34, sharing the honour with Ian Madden last week.

Diving deeper, Sandeep has had a strangely erratic season, dropping from 23k in Gameweek 2 to 1.6m in Gameweek 11, bouncing up to 115k in Gameweek 23 before dropping again to 1.056m in Gameweek 28. And now it’s 136k after using three of his chips inside the last four. Yet there’s still a Triple Captain chip to deploy on the final day.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.



