Competitions August 9

Win £10k of prizes with Fantasy Football Scout in 2023/24!

477 Comments
Whilst bragging ranks and top 10K finishes are the main aims for most managers, it doesn’t hurt if you can also win a little cash or scoop some prizes with your Fantasy skills!

We have £10k worth of cash and prizes on offer across a variety of Fantasy games, including a £1,500 Fantasy Football Scout (FFS) mini-league, two FFS cups, a UCL Fantasy game, new predictor games and multiple other offers!

So whatever game you’re playing, you’ll have a decent chance to win some cash, a Premium Membership or some cool merch!

In fact, there are over 450 chances to win something with Fantasy Football Scout this season as a Standard Member (free) or Premium Member!

11 Competitions: Over 450 Chances to Win!

1. Fantasy Premier League

Our Fantasy Premier League mini-league is open for the 2023/23 campaign and we’ll provide details on how to sign up below.

We’re dishing out £1,500 worth of prizes for the top 10 podium finishers overall in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, plus an extra prize for whoever tops the table at the end of August (i.e. Gameweek 3). Anyone will be able to enter this mini-league but only those who have registered an account with us, be it paid or free, before the cut-off date will be eligible to win the prizes.

LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT
  • League Code: 5k0l6n
  • Eligibility: Open to all
  • Yearly prizes: 1st (£500), 2nd (£350), 3rd (£200), 4th (£100), 5th (£50) (6-10: Premium Memberships worth c. £250 in total)
  • Month 1 prize: 1st at the end of Gameweek 3 (£50)
  • Eligibility: Open to all, only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) are eligible for the prizes. Fantasy managers must be registered as a Standard Member or Premium Member one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible. In the case of the ‘Month 1’ prize, you must be signed up by the Gameweek 2 deadline.

HOW TO JOIN

  1. Make sure you have an existing FPL account
  2. To be eligible for a prize, register a paid or free account with us
  3. Click here
  4. Enter the league code provided above

2. PlanFPL Predictor Games

As part of bringing PlanFPL into the Scout Network, not only can FFS Members blend projected points into the awesome visual transfer planning tool but they can also now take part in two predictor games – each of which will have a monthly prize for the top-ranked player of a £50 Amazon voucher (provided they are already FFS Premium Members before the start of the latest Gameweek; FFS Standard Members get to win a free month of Premium Membership instead).

  • i) Score Predictor: Couldn’t be simpler: just predict the scores for the Premier League games that week and lock them in before kick-off. You’ll get points for each correct score. The person with the most correct selections at the end of each month wins the prize!
  • ii) Line-Up Predictor: Think you can do a better job than our team news maestro Neale and his team of experts? Here’s your chance to prove it! Simply select the line-ups for each game from the drop-downs and you’ll get points for each correct starting player. The person with the most correct selections at the end of each month wins the prize (and our admiration!).

3. £500 FFS YouTube Subscriber Giveaway

Okay, so it’s not a competition per se, but each month we’re going to be doing a random draw of FFScout subscribers on our YouTube channels to give away a Premium Membership (or extension if you’re already a Premium Member) worth £50.

To kick things off in August, we’re going to sweeten the pot with £200 cash on top of the Premium membership. Everyone is eligible, all you need to do is subscribe to the channel and make a comment on a video (keep it clean!) during the relevant month. We’ll then draw a lucky winner!

Existing subscribers are obviously included too – you just need to comment!

HOW TO JOIN

  1. Sign up as a subscriber at Fantasy Football Scout on YouTube
  2. Make a comment in the relevant month
  3. Have a paid or free Membership account with us
  4. Wait and hope! Oh and you may as well enjoy all the awesome video content whilst you’re there!


4. Take the GoalScorer Challenge – win an FFScout Premium Membership monthly!

We also have 10 Premium Memberships (worth c. £500) on offer for the monthly winners of GoalScorer Challenge, the popular game where you pick a different player each week who you think will haul.

It’s harder than it sounds as you can only pick each one each week – and can’t pick them again.

This is open to all Standard or Premium Members. If you win as a Premium Member, we’ll sort you a free extension for next season.
>> Play Goalscorer Challenge here

5. £150 Twitter Promotion

Like Fantasy Football? Like Twitter (or X or whatever it’s called now)? Then all you need to do now is make sure you like and follow our channel, comment and repost this linked Tweet here before Gameweek 1, and you could win yourself £100 plus an FFScout Premium Membership account!

Open to all comers, including existing Twitter followers who comment and retweet.

6. £5,200 of Good Team On Paper Giveaways!

Everyone likes free stuff, and Fantasy managers are no exception – which is why we’ve teamed up with the awesome merch-makers at Good Team on Paper to provide a gamut of giveaways across the season.

First up we have 300 sets of Fantasy beermats (worth £12) to give away to everyone who registers as an FFS Premium Member (or already is one) and fills out this form during August. Everyone gets entered into a draw, so you obviously have a good chance to win!

Then each and every month, we’re going to do a random draw of Premium Members and send one of them cool gift from the GTOP stockpile. You could pay back your FFS Premium Membership subscription in one swoop!

7-11. FFS Cups, UCL, Community Competitions & More (£1,000+)

We also have…

  • Two FFS Cups (with £300 worth of prizes in each) which we’ll launch later in the season
  • A brand new UCL Fantasy League challenge we’re running with Fantasy Football Community (£200 worth of prizes there)
  • £100 for the Scout Picks Community champion (the person who enters and beats our picks up the biggest margin)
  • A £100 prize for the best published Community Article of the season
  • Plus a few more exciting giveaways we’ll be unveiling later

So stay tuned to our various channels and make sure to sign up as Standard or Premium Member in the run-up to Friday’s deadline.

N.B. We also ran a ‘Guess the FPL Price’ competition earlier this summer but you’ve missed your chance there – probably be a bit too easy now!

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

477 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RohanVaswani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    ) Salah Wissa Chuk Pau Flekken

    Or

    B) Jota Wakins 6.5 Colwil Onana??

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Who’s the safest 4.5 Villa defender??
    Or just get Pinnock/Henry?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I like Colwill or Udogie, probably Mings/Cash

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Actually Colwill is a great shout as better fixtures when I’d need him

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Im not sold on Colwill mins yet and will take a couple of weeks to be convinced of Spurs defence, if I ever am. Ange isnt Dyche. Pinnock, Henry if fit or Villa I think.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      I have been on Henry, but currently considering dropping to a 2nd 4.0 defender and just banking the 0.5. It's rare that there are so many starting 4.0 options, plus they likely won't be needed much if the rest of your team is solid.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Alaska
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    95% settled apart from 4 spots. Which of these 3 combinations?

    A) Watkins, Mbeumo, Onana, 4.5 def (0 ITB)
    B) Watkins, Maddison, Johnstone, 4.0 def (0 ITB)
    C) Joao Pedro, Maddison, Onana, Stones (0.5 ITB would have Chilwell on bench GW1)

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      CBA 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. RohanVaswani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Josko Gvardiol - which city defenders game time will he affect?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      All

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Could effect all, but Ake the most I would suspect. My guess is it's a while before he starts though.

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Keep coming back to this?

    Onana, Turner
    Saliba, Stones, Estupinan, Colwill, Kabore,
    Saka, Jota, Bruno, Maddison, Eze
    Haaland, Watkins, Joao Pedro

    .5 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’m similar, currently without Pedro but worried I might miss out, really strong squad but you will have benching headaches..

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers, I suppose no one really knows what the weekend will turn up, all the extra mins & new discipline rules.

        Got good dread with a couple of low ownership

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Spread!

          Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Its Salahdless so tasty. Dodge the greens and its a fine squad. Maddison excites me this season.

      Open Controls
  6. daviyb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    a. TAA & Mitoma
    b. Estupinan & Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B easily

      Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Good to go here? 0.5mitb for possible estu to Chilwell gw3. Thanks

    Johnstone Turner
    Stones Gabriel estu tarkowski Kabore
    Saka martinelli bruno rashford mbeumo
    Haaland watkins mubama

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yep gtg

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  8. RohanVaswani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Most likely city back four?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      \o/

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Walker, Akanji, Stones, Dias

      Open Controls
  9. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Saka Bruno
    Or
    Rashford Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Can you not find the 0.5 to get Rash Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        Nope..
        Unless I drop Estupinan to a 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. Alex1995
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Fair, S&B safer minutes but R&M outscored them as a pair last year.. flip a coin

          Open Controls
          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 13 Years
            54 mins ago

            I think Rashford overperformed and Bruno under though

            Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      S&B

      Open Controls
  10. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Eze in 3-5-2 or Pedro in 3-4-3?

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd go Eze at start for assured minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. P-P-A-P
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        But I'm a member of the chicken club.

        Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      Pedro for first 3 fixtures
      Eze’s are trickier

      Open Controls
  11. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Why Gabriel over Saliba?

    I see many pros do this

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Better goal threat

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Pros, lol

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  12. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Right..
    Draft 3.0

    Thoughts?

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Estupinan AWB
    Salah Saka(c) Bruno Trossard
    Pedro Haaland(vc) Wissa

    Turner Diaby Baldock Colwill

    Open Controls
    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      AWB?

      Open Controls
  13. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A) Eze and Pedro
    B) Mitoma and Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      A. I’m not sold on Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Eze Watkins

      Open Controls
  14. FPLBRAH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hi all thoughts on below appreciated! Thanks in advance

    A) Onana + Mitoma with 1M ITB
    B) Pickford + Martinelli with 0M ITB

    Current Team:
    Pickford*
    Gabriel Stones Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Martinelli* Foden Jota
    Haaland Jackson
    Subs: Areola Joao Pedro Colwill Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why have Pedro if he doesnt play vs Luton? You could downgrade for a mill and upgrade Foden or Jackson.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLBRAH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah that's true, any starting forward worth 4.5? Worried my bench will be shocking if any of my starting 11 don't play

        Open Controls
      2. FPLBRAH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Also who would you actually recommend who's 1M more than Foden / Jackson which is a significant improvement?

        Open Controls

