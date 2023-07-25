85
  JayKay1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    First?

    Up the City! Oh, we were relegated, maybe not ;o(

    Boxwoods
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Legend

      JayKay1
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thank you!

        And yes, yes I am, :o)

  Jonesfromthere
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Onana | Areola
    Stones | Chilwell | Gabriel | Botman | Kabore
    Rashford | Bruno | Saka | Grealish | Nakamba
    Haaland | Jesus | Joao Pedro

    Think I’m settled on this. Decided going Salah is just not worth it for the sake of one week captaincy. Thoughts?

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What are your thoughts on Pedro? Confident enough to start him every week?

      Jonesfromthere
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        He looked superb last game and De Zerbi raved about him. No way the record signing is benched IMO

        mattyb09
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Welbeck Ferguson Undav and Pedro....All easy avoids

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      You'll be forced to play one of Botman or Pedro each week. Botman doesn't have great opening fixtures to begin with and there's still a question mark over Pedro's minutes with Brighton well covered in the forward roles. Brighton's fixtures tail off after gw3 so it might be harder to move off Pedro at his price point.

      Think you might be better off downgrading Pedro to a 4.5 and upgrading Botman/Kabore to Estupinan

  balint84
    7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    A) Stones+Mbeumo
    B) Foden+Guehi

    Pariße
      8 Years
      51 mins ago

      B

  Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    A very clear line of questioning. Nice and colourful, with a distinct lack of gurning from self-proclaimed FPL experts. However, I'm taking points off as Bruno F has his mouth open, exposing his ratlike features. Come to think of it, Mount looks a bit ratty too. Probably played Ratty in an updated school production of Wind in the Willows, with dancing, which he perfected over time to land crazy and non-crazy TikTok girlfriends.

    Thumbnail rating: 8/10.

  SKENG
    7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Flekken
    Estupinan Gabriel Shaw Ake
    Salah Rashford Saka Martinelli
    Haaland DCL

    Areola Nakamba Kabore Osula

    Been pretty set on this lately, some minor changes that I've been considering though:

    A) DCL & Shaw (draft above, 442)
    B) Mbeumo & Joao Pedro (352)
    C) Mbeumo & Dunk (451)

    Sure You Did
      1 hour ago

      Think I am going B.

  SpaceCoyote97
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is Veltman a good route in Brighton's defence? Don't have the .5 for Estupinan unless I go Onana > Flekken.

    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Will you want him after GW3?

      SKENG
        7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Downgrade Onana.

  SpaceCoyote97
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Lerma? Starting for Palace?

    Bluetiger1
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      yes

  Alex1995
    6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best ST for 8.0 or less that isn’t Jesus?

    Thinking about Watkins but not sure there’s a standout

    Alternative is triple ARS attack and take out Gabriel, feels a bit OTT though?

    SpaceCoyote97
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nkunku.

      After hearing about Joao Pedro, I'm considering a striker triple up with him, Nkunku and Haaland.

    Sure You Did
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Watkins, Nkunku, Jackson, Alvarez, Wissa, Pedo would be my shortlist.

      Pariße
        8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Jesus, Isak, Wilson, Solanke, and you crossed the line with the last one.

        Sure You Did
          just now

          He said that are not Jesus and I am not interested in the rest, hence not on my shortlist.

    Prawnsandwich
      4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Thing is, as much as Jesus is not ideal....we know what were getting with him for the first few fixtures, with 2 nice home games....he could miss loads of chances, but will get plenty of them and with the fixtures might get a few returns..

      Then, we'll see if nkunku settles in or if Watkins is on form or another emerging forward etc

  Alex1995
    6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Jesus an easy downgrade to another FWD, Joao Pedro a bit of a punt that I don’t have to play if he doesn’t work out

    Flecken
    TAA Estu Gabriel
    Rashy Saka Foden Mitoma Mbuemo
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola, Joao Pedro, Bell, Beyer

    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour ago

      At home against Luton? Yep, better bench him.

      Alex1995
        6 Years
        1 min ago

        Hadn’t done the lineup for GW1 tbf, figured he may be benched some over Mbuemo/Mitoma at some point though

    Sure You Did
      59 mins ago

      No point having Pedro if you don't start him against Luton.

    Drexl Spivey
      5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Why downgrade Jesus if starting him from the off?

      Alex1995
        6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Just mean because he’s 8.0+ he’s an easy move to Watkins, Nkunku etc if someone else flies out the blocks

        Drexl Spivey
          5 Years
          43 mins ago

          He is, but stick with one instead of wasting a transfer, imo. If you fancy Nkunku or Watkins over the same run go with them, otherwise go with your gut.

  marinade
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Signed up to PlanFPL, clicked 'optimise my team' and it suggested I start with two keepers. #jurysout

    Wild Rover
      12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Have you got two keepers from the same team, where it’s still to be decided who will be first choice?

      Wild Rover
        12 Years
        36 mins ago

        11 year gravless lurker, probably can’t find the reply button 😛

  MoSalalalalalalalalah
    5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Seems the Pedro Party is beginning, not sure if he's safe from Roberto Roulette though. Pedro could score a hattrick and De Zerbi would probably play Undav the next week.

    Chloe Kelly's Bra
      3 Years
      42 mins ago

      If I had him and he scored a hat trick I wouldn’t care about a benching the following week.

      x.jim.x
        8 Years
        42 mins ago

        What about the other way round?

  Sure You Did
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Naouirou Ahamada a likely starter for CPL? He is in predicted line ups and at 4.5, could be a steal.

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I worry for Palace this season with the way they're getting gutted.

      MoSalalalalalalalalah
        5 Years
        35 mins ago

        They coped alright when Zaha was injured last season and Eze seemed to take the talismanic duties. Hope Olise stays though.

        x.jim.x
          8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Massive difference between missing 11 games and 38 though, and I think Olise is as good as gone.

          11 goals between Ayew, Edouard and Mateta last season - they're going to struggle massively unless they replace their wingers properly. Think people are forgetting how bad Hodgson was in his last full season too.

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Rather than having Mitoma and a 4.5 forward, how about Ensico and J-Ped for the same price?? Give a bit more depth to our teams too

    Pariße
      8 Years
      52 mins ago

      If you take Enciso we might find you whining over his minutes.

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        just now

        He would be a 5th mid and JP 3rd forward, easy punt for first two games at least and If it don’t work out you can just bench them

    theplayer
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      You would then just have the problem about who to play out of both of them,

  Scots Gooner
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Johnstone
    Gabriel / Stones / Porto / Estupinan / Colwill
    Saka / Martinelli / Son / Rashford / Bruno
    Haaland / Wood / Mubama

    Thoughts on this? Feel pretty settled on it in all honest. Will be 4-5-1

  Pariße
    8 Years
    55 mins ago

    A) Martinelli & MacAllister

    B) Bowen/Foden & March

    Sure You Did
      49 mins ago

      Foden and Mitoma

    MoSalalalalalalalalah
      5 Years
      48 mins ago

      March a minutes risk no?

      MoSalalalalalalalalah
        5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Otherwise I'd probably have him myself

      Pariße
        8 Years
        45 mins ago

        I’d hope not. We’ll get an idea after De Zerbi’s last presser before the season, but I find him more attractive than Mitoma or Gross.

  Coaly
    10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who will do best in the first 8 weeks?

    a) Trent
    b) Nkunku

    Pariße
      8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Trent

      Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not as simple as that

      It’s Trent + 4.5 fwd

      Vs

      Nkunku + 5 def

    Sure You Did
      43 mins ago

      B

    Botman and Robben
      6 Years
      36 mins ago

      b

  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    41 mins ago

    If you could have just 2 of these in your fantasy team this season, who would you select?

    Henry
    Agüero
    Suárez
    Salah
    Solskjaer
    Podolski
    van Persie
    Drogba
    G Jesus
    Klinsmann

    Drexl Spivey
      5 Years
      35 mins ago

      The two still playing PL footy.

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        just now

        Exactly

    Landorus
      2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Suarez, Salah

    Well you know, Triffic
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Suarez
      RVP

    Sure You Did
      31 mins ago

      Suarez, Salah.

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Baffled at why Jesus and Podolski are included in this list.

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Top 10 for minutes per goal/assists excluding penalties (50 games +)

        Apparently

        https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1683854156035944449?t=tVCHYUar4Xjup-NeJOmX7w&s=19

        x.jim.x
          8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Very surprising. Jesus coming off the bench for the best team in the world against tired legs makes sense (same as Ole) but Podolski has shocked me considering I remember him spending a lot of time on the left in a period when Arsenal were crap.

  Landorus
    2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Tuesday 9pm and I'm p*ssed with the boys, ready to dish out some quality fantasy football advice boys

  mattyb09
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone interested in 5.5 Danjuma?

    -He was 50/50 on Spurs & Everton last season
    -Reportedly regrets the move to Spurs due to the inability to break into the starting 11
    = Reading between the lines, is he nailed at Everton? A club with clear lack of other good attacking options?

    Third Eye Vision
      10 Years
      18 mins ago

      In terms of what you get from a 5.5 midfielder in fpl, I’d argue that McNeill and Doucoure were viable options already. I’ve considered a 5.5 mid as my 8th attacker given that I can afford it. Danjuma might be even better. He’ll be a starter and might even be OOP at times.

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      18 mins ago

      He's defo getting booed at Goodison.

      mattyb09
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        10 mins ago

        He may...until he starts scoring goals and saves them from another relegation sweat

      Third Eye Vision
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        Most fans know what a mess we were in when he signed for Spurs. We’d sacked Lampard and didn’t have a replacement. The timing was poor, but I don’t think the fans really hold it against him.

        I’m just glad that Young and Danjuma wanted to join us. Danjuma’s got a point to prove. He’ll be fine.

  sneif4
    10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this first draft?
    Ederson
    James Shaw TAA Gabriel
    Saka Mitoma Rashford Foden
    Haaland Wilson

    Bench all fodder:
    Areola Bell Baptiste Surridge

    Herman Toothrot
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      James is injured I believe

  21. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Southampton reject £40m bid for Lavia, then promptly start him in a pointless friendly. Ridiculous.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Friendlies aren't pointless in preseason

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        They are losing him for sure, so why risk a serious injury?

    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      It's fine, the deal will eventually be sorted anyway. Unless there's some sort of freak injury.

      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Well this has got JINX written all over it. Watching intently.

      2. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s my point

    3. Third Eye Vision
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      So, he shouldn’t be playing football while other clubs are interested in him?

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        just now

        No. They should building the team they are actually going to have when the season starts, not risking injury to their cash cow.

    4. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Does that mean they just value him at more and/or feel he’s important enough to be first team

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Obviously they value him at more, which makes the decision to risk him when he is 100% leaving, so stupid.

  22. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts?

    Pickford
    Trent - Chilwell - Porro - Patterson
    Son - Rashford - Saka (C)
    Kane - Nkunku - Darwin
    (Martinez - Pau - Nakanba - Anderson)

    Everton/Villa rotation, Saka/Kane captaincy rotation.

  23. Sure You Did
    1 min ago

    Young currently in my squad.

