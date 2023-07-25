Fantasy Football Scout are teaming up with PlanFPL to bring you a new transfer planner for 2023/24!

PlanFPL now lets all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers get their team rated and optimised for Gameweek 1 for FREE using our points prediction data.

It’s a captaincy, starting XI and transfer planner all rolled into one.

Being a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Member (sign up here!) allows you to unlock a full season of team ratings, line-up optimisations and ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT) Opta prediction data.

All you have to do is sign up to PlanFPL, then link it to your Scout Premium Member account.

FPL TRANSFER PLANNER

In the above example, this Gameweek 1 line-up is projected to score 60 points and is rated at 95%.

There’s a position-by-position breakdown for this percentage, with RMT numbers for Gameweek 2 onwards available upon Premium Member sign-in.

Soon to be absorbed into the Premium Members Area, PlanFPL is a slick, easy-to-use tool that allows users to organise their main squad decisions for future weeks.

You can sort player lists by projected/expected points (xP), plan chip strategies and also create a Watchlist similar to the official game’s website.

So for managers wanting a strong start to the season, check out PlanFPL for some advice on the optimal Gameweek 1 squad – and become a Scout Premium Member to keep using the prediction data.

