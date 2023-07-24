How is your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team looking ahead of Gameweek 1?

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be agonising over Arsenal midfielders, deliberating over which goalkeeper to pick and wondering if Pep’s rotation will bite us on the behinds – again.

Luckily, our powerful Rate My Team (RMT) tool is here to help!

It’s one of the many essential features that comes with a Premium Membership of Fantasy Football Scout – and you can get yours today at the discounted pre-season price.

You’ll be locking in your subscription fee for the lifetime of your membership, too, providing you don’t cancel!

So, how does Rate My Team/RMT work?

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

RMT is a tool designed to approximate how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE POINTS PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).



Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY FPL TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT (after Gameweek 1 only), you need to type in your FPL ID. If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

Before Gameweek 1, head to the Build My Team page and enter your team manually via ‘Add Player’ – as seen below.

WHAT DO THE LETTERS MEAN?

You may see some lower-case letters next to the projected points in the graphic above.

This is simply the RMT tool letting you know which players you should bench (b), captain (c) or vice-captain (vc).

The numbers next to the letter ‘b’ indicate the benching order, in case an auto-sub is needed.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM and adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek-specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP stands for adjusted points – It’s the projected points score if you know a player will take part in the match (i.e. his xM is not 0). It should be used for deciding who to captain and who to bench.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts a player (eg/ goalkeeper) will either play the full game or nothing at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenario is either getting 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.



Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT.

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

Recent signings like Andre Onana (£5.0m) will be added very soon.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST OF ALL FPL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the ‘Players’ option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the player list in RMT or projections, click on the Gameweek header to sort by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

On top of the Rate My Team page, whilst your team is loaded, select “First Gameweek” or “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.