How to enter and play the Last Man Standing competition 2023/24

Welcome to the 11th season of the unofficial Fantasy Football Scout Last Man Standing competition, which is built into the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game.

The aim of this competition is simple: you just have to keep your team above the elimination mark each week for 37 Gameweeks.

The winner receives a free Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership for the 2024/25 season.

HOW TO ENTER

Simply enter the code ’x9free’ in your leagues’ section on the FPL site.

After that, avoid being on the last few pages or so of the league to stay alive.

Known-banned Fantasy Football Scout posters will be removed.

The end of January (before Gameweek 22) will be the closing time for entries.

Entry will be open until Monday 9am before the last game of Gameweek 1 then opened again at selected times during the season to keep numbers down, as admin for the competition is even more time-consuming than it was previously.

Make sure to enter by Monday morning as it will be more difficult to enter afterwards.

For those entering after Gameweek 1, you must pass all the previous safety scores to qualify.

Safety scores can be found here. (https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm)

HOW IT WORKS

The bottom “x%” of teams or equal after hits get eliminated each Gameweek (GW).

The weekly value of “x” is shown below.

Gameweeks 1-4 = Bottom 5% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 5-8 = Bottom 6% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 9-12 = Bottom 7% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 13-16 = Bottom 8% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 17-20 = Bottom 9% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 21-25 = Bottom 10% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 26-30 = Bottom (12,14,16,18,20)% respectively.

Gameweeks 31-34 = Bottom (25,30,36,42)% respectively.

Gameweek 35 = Bottom 50% or equal.

Gameweek 36 = Top 4 or equal.

Gameweek 37 = Top 4 or equal from GW36 make the final with the winner taking the title (overall rank is the tiebreak decider).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

13/14: Nice To Finally Michu – 4,904th overall – 1128 entrants

14/15: Isco Disco – 258th overall – 1783 entrants

15/16: Miro – 284th overall – 3445 entrants

16/17: Hakchak – 75th overall – 3866 entrants

17/18: Jam0sh – 34,116th overall – 4735 entrants

18/19: Villaweeal – 14,224th overall – 4614 entrants

19/20: Eduardo Cruz – 6,111th overall – 5108 entrants

20/21: The Hsuper One – 17,452nd overall – 4557 entrants

21/22: G00li0 – 489th overall – 3513 entrants

22/23 Swagat – 6,938th overall – 3239 entrants

Good luck to all who enter this season.