  1. Skonto Rigga
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    A bit of a departure from the usual fare but hopefully some enjoyable nostalgia! Where else are you going to read about Miguel Britos today.

    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Good read, thanks.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Great read. Need more articles like this one.

    3. drughi
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      More nostalgia is welcomed, remember a gw like it was yesterday but it is atleast 10 years ago. Aguero played wolves or hull at home and RVP had chelsea away. Many did RVP>Aguero including me. Aguero had an assist while RVP scored 3 and assisted 2 or something like that. Pain. Also remember a week where neither rooney or drogba played a minute and was heavily captained. Had lampard vice captain and he scored 4 goals and an assist. Sweet.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        This must be the one, Drughi:

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2011/10/30/scout-notes-gameweek-ten-saturday/

        1. drughi
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          whoa yes thats the one, 12 years ago!! time flies. See a mention of clint dempsey there aswell, the dgw king

    4. notlob legin
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Great read - thanks Neale

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    This is my front 8. Need ro bench one. Which one?

    Salah Saka Son Palmer Foden
    Haaland Jackson Mateta

    All at home apart from Son, playing weak defenses!

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Jackson, I think. Only just, mind!

    2. Willllsonnn!
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Jackson

    3. drughi
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      jackson or mateta, flip a coin

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

    4. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mateta

  3. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Gvardiol
    Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    (Onana Gordon Porro Branthwaite)
    1FT & 4.6m

    Garnacho to Saka or Havertz or Olise?

    Inside the Top 7k would like a Top 5k but don’t wanna risk too much with my MLs.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Difficult to answer this if you want to factor in ML rivals and provide no info

      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Too many MLs honestly. So not looking at one. As long as I stay in Top 10k I should be comfortable.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Saka is probably the safe pick with pens. Havertz/Olise more exciting/ differential options

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which combo do folks prefer?

    A. Petrovic and Salah
    B. Ortega and Havertz/Olise

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A easy

  5. vanelvan
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    1FT
    a. gordon => olise
    b. gordon => havertz
    which one?
    and who's gonna bench?

    vicario
    gvardiol porro gabriel
    saka palmer foden son
    isak haaland jackson

    areola gordon gusto branthwaite

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bench Isak, currently favouring Olise over Havertz

      1. vanelvan
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        is gusto nailed to start? cos james suspended

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yeah I think he starts. Still have a small chance for 5th/ Europa League

          1. vanelvan
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            then who makes way?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              For your team, I would leave the defence as it is

              1. Willllsonnn!
                just now

                I read Gusto hobbled off at the end so maybe not nailed just yet

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Salah for a hit or Isak?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak

  7. leocarter27
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    No idea what to do. Trying to finish higher than 27k (best ever finish) currently 25k.

    1FT 1.1 ITB

    Petrovic / Onana

    Van de Ven Gabriel Gvardiol / Burn AN

    Palmer Son Foden Saka / Bruno

    Isak Jackson Haaland (C)

    What transfers could help me please?

    My first thought is Raya in for Petrovic. (Don’t have enough for Saliba/White)

    Thanks

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bruno to Havertz and bench Isak
      You'll have a green arrow
      Thank me later

      1. leocarter27
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Been thinking of that but if Isak bangs would be damage. Probably have 75% EO

  8. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    You can print out that banner at the top of the page and use it to protect your crops

  9. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hey guys, here's my current team:

    thanks 🙂

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Doughty Porro
    Foden Son Palmer KDB Garnacho
    Isak Haaland (c)
    Areola Wilson Reguilon Livramento

    0.4 itb 1ft

    Fully appreciate KDB might play, if I get confirmation that he does, then I'll obviously keep him

    1. KDB (if out) and Wilson to Saka and Mateta for -4
    2. Garncho and Wilson to Johnson and Mateta for -4, bench Isak and play 352
    3. Garnacho and Wilson to Havertz and Mateta for -4
    4. KDB (if out) and Garnacho to Havertz and Olisie/Eze for -4 and play 352
    5. Other?

    best captain?

    a) Haaland
    b) Foden
    C) Son
    d) Palmer
    e) KDB (if he starts)

    thanks guys! 🙂

    1. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maybe go for Gvardiol? He scores so many points lately

  10. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Have 2 ft and 1.2m itb. Is Bruno to Havertz one play? What should the other be ?

    Leno
    Gvardiol Reguilion Saliba
    Foden Son Palmer Gordon Bruno*
    Haaland Isak
    (Petrovic Watkins Gusto Brantwaite)

