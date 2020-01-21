Which Liverpool player is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 24?

Liverpool are the main focus of the Double Gameweek 24 captaincy debate as their promising assets have two relatively appealing fixtures to play in.

However, selecting someone to trust the armband with has been a difficult decision for many of us.

To help decipher the puzzle, we’ve been running the rule over all the candidates ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, using their underlying data as well as the defensive data of their upcoming opposition.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up via either a season-long, monthly or discounted package can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Following his toplessly-celebrated goal against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) is the front-runner in the Double Gameweek 24 captain poll.

So far, he has accrued the support of 42.5% of the voters, 17% more than his price-mate Sadio Mané (£12.4m), who sits on 25.5%.

The Senegalese international’s cause may have taken a hit after back-to-back blanks against Spurs and Manchester United, matches in which Salah registered an assist and a goal.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) comes in as the best-of-the-rest having earned the support of 15.6%.

The right-back has not blanked since Gameweek 16, registering either a clean sheet, an assist or a goal in every match since then, averaging 10 points per game in that time.

Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) is further below the main pack, backed by just 4% of the voters.

That may be of great encouragement to those considering the Brazilian, who has been involved in more away league goals than any Liverpool player this season (eight).

Jack Grealish (£6.6m) is the most popular single Gameweek player so far, earning 2.4% of the votes ahead of Aston Villa’s meeting with Watford on Tuesday night.

Five goals and one assist in the last two matches for Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) has not convinced many to look past Liverpool for Double Gameweek 24.

The Manchester City man, who faces Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, has been selected as the best captain option by just 1.5%.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m) and Divock Origi (£5.2m) are the only other options on more than 1%.

Meanwhile, only 0.6% have the voters have gone for Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) as the best captain candidate despite the Double Gameweek on offer for the left-back.

Player statistics – Last four matches

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT