533
Captain Sensible January 21

Which Liverpool player is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 24?

533 Comments
Share

Liverpool are the main focus of the Double Gameweek 24 captaincy debate as their promising assets have two relatively appealing fixtures to play in.

However, selecting someone to trust the armband with has been a difficult decision for many of us.

To help decipher the puzzle, we’ve been running the rule over all the candidates ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, using their underlying data as well as the defensive data of their upcoming opposition.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up via either a season-long, monthly or discounted package can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Following his toplessly-celebrated goal against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) is the front-runner in the Double Gameweek 24 captain poll.

So far, he has accrued the support of 42.5% of the voters, 17% more than his price-mate Sadio Mané (£12.4m), who sits on 25.5%.

The Senegalese international’s cause may have taken a hit after back-to-back blanks against Spurs and Manchester United, matches in which Salah registered an assist and a goal.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) comes in as the best-of-the-rest having earned the support of 15.6%.

The right-back has not blanked since Gameweek 16, registering either a clean sheet, an assist or a goal in every match since then, averaging 10 points per game in that time.

Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) is further below the main pack, backed by just 4% of the voters.

That may be of great encouragement to those considering the Brazilian, who has been involved in more away league goals than any Liverpool player this season (eight).

Jack Grealish (£6.6m) is the most popular single Gameweek player so far, earning 2.4% of the votes ahead of Aston Villa’s meeting with Watford on Tuesday night.

Five goals and one assist in the last two matches for Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) has not convinced many to look past Liverpool for Double Gameweek 24.

The Manchester City man, who faces Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, has been selected as the best captain option by just 1.5%.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m) and Divock Origi (£5.2m) are the only other options on more than 1%.

Meanwhile, only 0.6% have the voters have gone for Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) as the best captain candidate despite the Double Gameweek on offer for the left-back.

Player statistics – Last four matches

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

533 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    I have a 75 point lead in my ML, pretty sure the 5-10 people behind me are gonna use their TC on every option of the Liverpool attack except Firmino (who I have), do I put the TC on him, or try and block some of them with TAA and Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
        4 mins ago

        TC the one that you think is going to score the most points

        Open Controls
        1. ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Correct.

          Open Controls
        2. Louis Van Gaalstones
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah you're right, overthinking it. Thanks!

          Open Controls
      • Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        With that lead, they are not your rivals

        Open Controls
    2. tim
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      A
      Maddy to Mane
      Soy to Tatanga
      Ings to Greenwood
      -4

      Soy to VVD
      Traore to Fleck

      ???

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    3. Gunner Boy
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Start Rico or Traore?

      Open Controls
      1. ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Traore

        Open Controls
    4. Kabayan
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ings to Haller for punt?
      #DGW fever...
      Yes or No?

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
          3 mins ago

          If you have 2 ft, nothing more pressing and no money tied up in Ings

          Open Controls
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Don't see it. West Ham are bad and those are difficult fixtures.

          Open Controls
        • ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I think no.

          Open Controls
      2. Klopp de top kop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Very good article Dave :).. The triple captain poll was the cherry

        Open Controls
      3. ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Gazza
        TAA - Robbo - Lund (- Kelly - Reid)
        Mane - KDB - Lucas - Traore (- Hayden)
        Vardy - Rashford - Ings

        2FT: Rashford + Lucas > DCL + Grealish

        Y/N?

        Open Controls
      4. Tmel
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ryan
        Soy TAA Holgate
        Salah Mane KDB Traore
        Jimi Vardy Greenwood
        (Button Lund Dendoncker Rico)

        2FT & 0.8ITB

        a) Rico > Williams
        b) Rico > Lascelles
        c) Traore & Soy > Grealish & Williams
        d) Traore & Soy > Grealish & Lascelles

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I went with A

          Open Controls
      5. FortunesAlwaysHiding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Looking at bringing either Ritchie or Lascelles in for Newcastle's run of fixtures. Money isn't an issue, so is Ritchie the better option?

        Open Controls
        1. markloe
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          yes, possibly on pens

          Open Controls
        2. ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Lascelles. You might need that money down the road.
          But if you strongly feel Ritchie will pick up from last season's assists, then go for it.

          Open Controls
      6. jayzico
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Dudes, who would you swap Sarr out for? Just got him no less. Have 6.7 to spend and team looks like this:

        Henderson.
        TAA. Dunk. Tanganga
        Salah. Mane. KdB. Sarr*
        Kun.Ings. DCL..

        Dead. Lund. Rico. Cantwell.

        Maybe grealish?

        Cheers guys

        Open Controls
        1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Look at Trossard

          Open Controls
        2. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Grealishious Grealish

          Open Controls
      7. DAZZ
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        The captain sensible content will no doubt be available on Reddit later on, but without reading Salah TC is a lock in.

        Open Controls
      8. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        If you’re looking for a differential move is holding TC valid?

        May yet succumb to Mo but planning on making this my big call to avoid the herd. Three reasons.

        Neither fixture is really plum if you reason WH are on the upturn and they may have a decent GK. That Wolves who feel likely to score and limit any damage is the second match limits appeal of DGW perhaps.

        Other part of rationale to hold is that Liverpool have been strong in closing out narrow games - and Leicester apart - haven’t really taken anyone to the cleaners. For instance both Villa and Palace away could very well - perhaps should - have finished as draws. No arguing with results of course but that cuts both ways - away results have been steady not spectacular generally and featured tight results. Also just 6 goals scored in last 4 hardly bodes well for a clattering.

        Finally Liverpool the team is outperforming individual Liverpool assets. Put another way the number of good Liverpool assets means you can get TC wrong and still fish up with a god result just by having 3 good assets. That’s the way it worked for me last season when Mo hit a TC hattie in 35 - Mane and double defence and SGW Vardy got me a green arrow. I even captained the wrong Liverpool defender.

        No better opportunity? Maybe not. But there’s potential. If Liverpool and/or get a cup run take a look at BGW 31 and 34 fixtures. It may not happen but the potential is there for one plum home tie.

        Open Controls
        1. DAZZ
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Rotation will be the biggest problem when Liverpool inevitably have the league wrapped up before GW34.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            True - obvious risk involved.

            But it’s not just about Liverpool. City too are viable. More general point is that one plum home tie could - bold underlined - be tastier than two away ties for a team that has just scored 6 goals in last 4 outings - 3 of which were at home.

            Open Controls
        2. pitstop1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Brave move. I am putting relatively low recent scoring down to the four decent defences they’ve faced and going Mo TC.

          Open Controls
      9. Daniel Son
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Do you think Martial can still do well without Rashford?

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          He could given the fixtures but Rashford is a huge loss.

          Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          He gets pens which might offset the loss of Rashford by itself from an FPL points perspective

          He also becomes the undisputed talisman - utd have to look to him for involvement in almost every goal they score now

          In a way it could be the making of him (or the breaking of him if he wilts!)

          Open Controls
        3. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Can Mane do well without Salah?

          Rash and Martial weren't exactly assisting each other often. It's individual brilliance in Ole's highly attacking system

          Open Controls
      10. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I have only one question guys.

        Tc
        Salah
        Mane
        TAA??

        Open Controls
        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's pot luck. I'm happy to leave it on Mo myself.

          Open Controls
        2. Bada Bing
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It's a toss up, but I'm going with Mane. And I'm never going to captain a defender again after last season's disaster with Duffy in a dgw.

          Open Controls
      11. ITFC96
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Hi all, thoughts on the below;

        Hendo
        Soy, TAA, Robbo
        Mane, KDB, Maddison, Martial
        Vardy, Ings, Abraham

        1 FT 1.3 ITB

        Any transfers required?

        Its out of Mane/TAA for TC, but still unsure..

        Open Controls
      12. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Reckon Im GTG here?

        Ryan
        TAA, Soyuncu, Aurier
        Salah(TC), KDB, Martial, Grealish
        Firmino(Tvc), Ings, Jiminez

        Button, Rico, Lundstrum, Dendoncker. 0FT. 1.6m

        Open Controls
      13. tibollom
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        will there be other DGW this year? Anyone know?

        Open Controls
      14. Who Ate All Depays?
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Guys, what do you suggest with 1 FT and 1.2m itb?
        Henderson
        Soyu, TAA, Kelly
        Salah, Mane, KDB, Maddison
        Vardy, Ings, Maupay
        (Button, Lundstram, Rico, Dendonker)

        A) Rico to Dunk
        B) Save FT

        Open Controls
      15. arndff_
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I own Ryan & Lundstram. Who would you prefer & why?

        A) Dunk
        B) O'Connell / Egan / Basham

        Open Controls
      16. fzonhd
          4 mins ago

          Best replacement for Ismaila Sarr?
          A) Grealish
          B) Traore

          Open Controls
          1. olidooley
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Start Greenwood or Ings?

          Open Controls
          1. Gooner97
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Ings

            Open Controls
        • olidooley
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          GTG then? Rashford messed up my plan

          Gazzaniga
          Robertson TAA Soyuncu
          Salah(TC) KDB Martial Grealish
          Vardy Maupay Ings

          McGovern Kelly Lundstram Dendoncker

          Open Controls
        • Gooner97
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          -4

          A) Abraham to Ings/DCL
          B) Sarr to 6.3max mid (Doucoure maybe)
          C) Start Traore(LIV) and Cantwell(tot)

          Open Controls
        • Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Captain problem solved

          Vardy it is 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            He could smash it

            Open Controls
        • DAZZ
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Is anyone staring Greenwood?

          Open Controls
        • markloe
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          getting a bit of buyer's remorse with Salah wish I hadn't had to ditch Martial

          Open Controls
          1. Mo Salah No Mane
            • 3 Years
            just now

            No other way?

            Open Controls
        • as33
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Which WHU defender to choose? FT 2m itb
          Pope
          Taa, Kelly, Lundstr, Hanley, Reid
          Salah(TC), Mane, KDB, Grealish(Cantw)
          Vardy, Haller, Ings

          Open Controls
        • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ooh that little white C on the fpl screen is magic isn't it?
          I think above all weeks - this is not the one to leave to the last minute. Decide early and enjoy your day. We should be grateful that this is as 'safe' as it gets. 3 or 4 great captain options, best team around with 2 games which don't shout rotation.
          Good luck all. Especially if you captained Mo 🙂

          Open Controls
        • S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Selling Ings is probably another stupid transfer I make but expecting Deeney to outscore him next 2 gws.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.