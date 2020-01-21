How many top 10k managers played the Triple Captain for Double Gameweek 24?

39.3% of Fantasy Premier League managers inside the top 10k have played their Triple Captain chips for Double Gameweek 24.

Prior to the first bumper round of action this season, just 20.1% of those at the top level had used the chip, but that has now increased to 59.4% following Tuesday evening’s deadline.

With Liverpool playing both Wolves and West Ham, such a large backing for the Triple Captain comes as no surprise.

As you can see, that means the Triple Captain is now by far the most deployed chip in the top 10k after the first 24 Gameweeks.

Interestingly, a portion of these managers used this particular round of action to change their squad entirely.

4.1% of the top 10k opted to play their Wildcards to coincide with two fixtures for West Ham and Liverpool.

Also, it is particularly interesting to see how many FPL managers played the Triple Captain chip as a percentage of the entire world.

As you can see, just 9.7% of all Fantasy managers opted to play the Triple Captain for Double Gameweek 24, showing just how small a proportion of the wider community our site and social media truly represents.

Captaincy

However, the bigger questions revolve around which players have been trusted with that triple captain chip.

The standard armbands have favoured Sadio Mané (£12.4m), with 43.1% of the top 10k handing him the captaincy.

Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) sits in second place with the backing of 33.3% while 11.3% have chosen to captain Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m).

Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) has some representation too, with 3.4% of the top 10k taking the plucky decision to captain the Brazilian.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m) flew the flag for single Gameweek options, backed by 2.6% for the captaincy and managed a nine-point score in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

The Belgian played a trademark cross-field ball for Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) to tap in, earning maximum bonus points in the process.

Triple Captaincy

However, it seems the Egyptian has been favoured more by those playing the Triple Captaincy chip.

As you can see from the breakdown above, the 39.3% of top 10k managers who played the chip this week included a 16.9% of the top bracket who Triple Captained Salah.

Meanwhile, Mané sits in second place with 16.5% of top 10k managers handing him the enhanced armband.

Alexander-Arnold has been trusted by 4.8% at this level while just 0.8% went with Firmino.

Most popular triple-ups

TAA, Mané, Salah – 21.5%

TAA, Robbo, Mané – 11.4%

TAA, van Dijk, Mané – 9.8%

TAA, Mané, Firmino – 8.7%

TAA, Robbo, Salah – 5.0%

TAA, Salah, Firmino – 3.9%

TAA, van Dijk, Salah – 3.7%

Now that the Double Gameweek 24 deadline has passed, we can now get a more accurate picture of which Liverpool triple-ups are the most popular in the top 10k.

Not surprisingly, it’s the Mané and Salah double-up, combined with Alexander-Arnold that is the most fashionable at this level, 21.5% in possession of these three.

The defensive double-up has hardly been overlooked though with 11.4% on Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Mané, and 9.8% going with Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Mané.

Meanwhile, 5.0% have chosen Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Salah and 3.7% went with Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Salah, therefore, just under 30% of the top 10k managers are invested in a Liverpool defensive double-up of some kind.

Top 10k Template

Naturally, the matrix of most-owned players inside the top 10k has taken on a Liverpool flavour for Double Gameweek 24.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are now among the top-five most-fashionable defenders while Mané and Salah are both in a similar position for midfielders.

The two areas where Jurgen Klopp’s men have very little power is in goal and up-front.

Mat Ryan (£4.9m), sat in 31.3% of top 10k squads, is the most-popular playing goalkeeper while Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), Danny Ings (£7.0m) and Aguero are the most fashionable forwards.

It was a mixed evening for those invested in two of these forwards. Ings came on for a 20-minute one-point cameo against Crystal Palace while Aguero emerged from the bench to score the winning goal for Manchester City.

