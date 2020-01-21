65
Metrics January 21

How many top 10k managers played the Triple Captain for Double Gameweek 24?

39.3% of Fantasy Premier League managers inside the top 10k have played their Triple Captain chips for Double Gameweek 24.

Prior to the first bumper round of action this season, just 20.1% of those at the top level had used the chip, but that has now increased to 59.4% following Tuesday evening’s deadline.

With Liverpool playing both Wolves and West Ham, such a large backing for the Triple Captain comes as no surprise.

As you can see, that means the Triple Captain is now by far the most deployed chip in the top 10k after the first 24 Gameweeks.

Interestingly, a portion of these managers used this particular round of action to change their squad entirely.

4.1% of the top 10k opted to play their Wildcards to coincide with two fixtures for West Ham and Liverpool.

Also, it is particularly interesting to see how many FPL managers played the Triple Captain chip as a percentage of the entire world.

As you can see, just 9.7% of all Fantasy managers opted to play the Triple Captain for Double Gameweek 24, showing just how small a proportion of the wider community our site and social media truly represents.

Captaincy

However, the bigger questions revolve around which players have been trusted with that triple captain chip.

The standard armbands have favoured Sadio Mané (£12.4m), with 43.1% of the top 10k handing him the captaincy.

Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) sits in second place with the backing of 33.3% while 11.3% have chosen to captain Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m).

Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) has some representation too, with 3.4% of the top 10k taking the plucky decision to captain the Brazilian.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m) flew the flag for single Gameweek options, backed by 2.6% for the captaincy and managed a nine-point score in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

The Belgian played a trademark cross-field ball for Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) to tap in, earning maximum bonus points in the process.

Triple Captaincy

However, it seems the Egyptian has been favoured more by those playing the Triple Captaincy chip.

As you can see from the breakdown above, the 39.3% of top 10k managers who played the chip this week included a 16.9% of the top bracket who Triple Captained Salah.

Meanwhile, Mané sits in second place with 16.5% of top 10k managers handing him the enhanced armband.

Alexander-Arnold has been trusted by 4.8% at this level while just 0.8% went with Firmino.

Most popular triple-ups

  • TAA, Mané, Salah – 21.5%
  • TAA, Robbo, Mané – 11.4%
  • TAA, van Dijk, Mané – 9.8%
  • TAA, Mané, Firmino – 8.7%
  • TAA, Robbo, Salah – 5.0%
  • TAA, Salah, Firmino – 3.9%
  • TAA, van Dijk, Salah – 3.7%

Now that the Double Gameweek 24 deadline has passed, we can now get a more accurate picture of which Liverpool triple-ups are the most popular in the top 10k.

Not surprisingly, it’s the Mané and Salah double-up, combined with Alexander-Arnold that is the most fashionable at this level, 21.5% in possession of these three.

The defensive double-up has hardly been overlooked though with 11.4% on Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Mané, and 9.8% going with Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Mané.

Meanwhile, 5.0% have chosen Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Salah and 3.7% went with Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Salah, therefore, just under 30% of the top 10k managers are invested in a Liverpool defensive double-up of some kind.

Top 10k Template

Naturally, the matrix of most-owned players inside the top 10k has taken on a Liverpool flavour for Double Gameweek 24.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are now among the top-five most-fashionable defenders while Mané and Salah are both in a similar position for midfielders.

The two areas where Jurgen Klopp’s men have very little power is in goal and up-front.

Mat Ryan (£4.9m), sat in 31.3% of top 10k squads, is the most-popular playing goalkeeper while Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), Danny Ings (£7.0m) and Aguero are the most fashionable forwards.

It was a mixed evening for those invested in two of these forwards. Ings came on for a 20-minute one-point cameo against Crystal Palace while Aguero emerged from the bench to score the winning goal for Manchester City.

  1. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kane Tammy and Rashford all onjured

    Vardy or Ings upfront for England in the euros it is. 😉

    1. Big Troy Deeney
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Or Deeney

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

      2. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        just now

        DCL says Hi

    2. KAPTAIN KUN
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Barnes and Josh King waiting by their phones!

      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Josh king ??

        1. KAPTAIN KUN
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ah he's injured isn't he!

          1. HurriKane
            • 7 Years
            just now

            He's Norwegian FFS

      2. KAPTAIN KUN
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        *Ashley Barnes, not Harvey of course 😉

    3. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Josh King?

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol

    4. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL!

    5. Hits from the Bong
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Is Andy Carroll fit?

      1. Skalla
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No Carroll also injured... Has to be Greenwood then 🙂

  2. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chelsea paid 80m for Kepa 😮

    1. Big Troy Deeney
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      He's world class

    2. Zilla
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Almost on par with Maguire's 80

      1. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That’s cruel

    3. Greenbackbøøg…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Been seriously found out this season its incredible

    4. Naby K8a
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      His Save Percentage was even below average in La Liga. Just more poor recruitment from Chelsea

    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      What’s Hendo worth?

      Utd should of got rid of DDG.

    6. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Arsenal payed same for gervinho 2.0

  3. HD7
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    2 FT, 0.3 ITB

    Kasper
    TAA Dunk Kelly
    KDB Maddy Salah Mane
    Ings Vardy DCL

    Subs: Button, Stephens, Lund, Hayden

    DCL and one of Salah/Mane to Aguero and James/Fleck/Harry Wilson?
    or maybe sell Vardy?

  4. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    feeling better about McCarthy tonight

  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    -3 BPS for a YC, -1 BPS for the foul.

    DCL's YC cost his owners 3 points.

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Still better than Ings one pointter

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Of course 😀 just has an annoying habit of being booked for stupid things.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      annoying he gets yellows but don't mind so much if he keeps scoring

    3. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      also the second goal in IT canceled his winningoal 3BPS

    4. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ouch

    5. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fark.

  6. Big Troy Deeney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    I'm one of the only ones in my MLs to use TC on Mane... lol

  7. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Maupay owners? Keeping patience?

    Or ditch of dcl / deeney both of whom have tougher fixtures

    Thanks

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maupay's stats were very good tonight. Need to think about it.

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        points over stats

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Double gameweek fever.

    Can't beat it.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Was Lejeune in the Captains Sensible article?

      If not, why not?

      1. Big Troy Deeney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        We need answers

  9. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Keown creaming himself over Arsenal 😆

    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      on?

      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        BT

        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          i thought that was Dixon and Wright in the studio

  10. KAPTAIN KUN
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do we think Winston Reid may get some gametime soon? Saw he was on the bench at the weekend.

  11. Naby K8a
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wolves to get 4th?

    Open Controls
    1. beric
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Will look likely after they end pools undefeated streak

  12. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Vardy+Sidibe to Aguero+Stephens?

    McCarthy
    TAA Sidibe Lundstram
    Salah Mane KDB Grealish
    Vardy Ings DCL

    Button Cantwell Cathcart Rico

  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kelly to A Stephens or B Lascelles
    pre price fall?

  14. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sidibe has been pretty poor pick. Cant wait to sell him

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      might downgrade to holgate

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm not touching Everton defence ever again

    2. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I thought the vidiprinter was broke when I saw the score line

  15. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone seen the Newcastle equaliser? What a shambles LOL. #pinball

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      just now

      As Holgate owner, no thanks.

      6 to 1 in a blink of an eye.

  16. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    YES Bellerin. Assist Abraham. wonderful routerunning blocking injured

  17. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Tammy injury bad or?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      he played on so shouldnt be too bad, no?

    2. seanie3
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Even if it isn’t I’d get rid, I am seen enough, so many chances each game and can’t finish

    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Might need a hair transplant.

    4. Pariße
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He got his leg struck against the boards in full speed, the feet might’ve even got underneath if you can imagine. It looked like it could’ve been broken to me, but its probably just a strong hit with a giant bruise as a result.

  18. Make America Greta Again
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Arsenal's total EO of 2%, amazing how they've fallen.

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      whats eo?

  19. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Ritchie on pens?

  20. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    My Aguero in didn’t feel so bad after that goal. Hopefully more to come. He looks ten times better than Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just 10 times better?

  21. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    just now

    A) moura to grealish
    B) moura soy to martial stephens/Webster (-4)
    C) moura Lund to martial williams (-4)

    B or C would need doing tonight

  22. Mo Salah No Mane
    • 3 Years
    just now

    People actually sold Lejeune this be?
    HOW AND WHY?

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      just now

      *this gw

  23. popcoin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    After 4 rough red arrows, tonight is 37 points with Trent, Mane, Gomez, Vardy, Martial and Maddison to play

