  1. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone thinking a Boro v Fulham final?

    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      No

  2. ggfussball
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Estu in for Lascelles or TAA…?

      Bought TAA for 8m so a bit of money invested in him

      1. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Wait on Trent

      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Hold Trent

      3. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        I'm holding trent but Estu for Lascelles while Trent is benched seems valid.

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          That’s the move … Cash out for me … finally.

          1. Bram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            55 mins ago

            i need to sell Salah this week still but no idea who for. I know it's too early for KDB but very tempted.

            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              I’m rolling my other transfer so I have two next week … unless another injury strikes of course … so Salah can sit on the bench this week.

              1. Bram
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 min ago

                Food for thought, cheers.

                I could roll the free and play 4 at the back;

                Areola
                Taylor / Porro / Trippier / Gomez
                Palmer / Foden(c) / Richarlison / Saka
                Alvarez / Watkins
                (Dubravka / Archer / Salah / TAA)

                I know money shouldn't be a main factor but 4.5m in banked and over £30m benched just feels so very wrong!

                Ah well still time to ponder!

    • LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Joe Gomez having his best season since the champions league win.
      Gomez 4.5 and 1.4% owned

      1. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        Have had him a couple of weeks - has never scored but is certainly playing like he really really wants to! If buying now would go Estupian if money is OK though I think/

    • I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Gusto went off injured?

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        yes. poca didn't want to make that sub but foced into it.R.I.P. gusto

    • MShalkz
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Very Very Tempted to Wildcard, despite having 2 Free Transfers. Someone talk me out of it. The timing of these injuries have butchered me

      Areola, Dubravka
      Trent (Out) Taylor (Flagged) Zinchenko (Flagged) Gabriel, Porro
      Salah (AFCON), Son (Asia Cup), Hwang (Asia Cup), Bowen (Out), Gordon
      Watkins, Darwin, Solanke

      1. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Think how you will feel come DGW season with no wildcard to allow maximum tinkerage!

      2. Daniel.dlcs
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        I say go for it. That’s what wildcards are for: to get you out of a pinch. You have more than half the team to tinker with.

      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        So you can field 7.
        2FT gives you 9
        Personally I'd take a -4 or -8, depending on how risk averse you are, make 3/4 transfers, and save the WC.
        I'd keep Trent, & probably Taylor.

        1. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kep Trent but then it blocks you when you need Salah and haaland most likely.

          get rid IMO, why wait.

    • Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Defense is Porro Saliba Taylor Trippier Lascelles
      Would you bother using transfer on Lascelles or just play Taylor and hope for the best(or Trippier 1 pointer sub)?

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I’d start trips

    • SmasherLagru
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gross or foden what do u think. Couple of fires but don't want to wc yet

      1. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Gross is for short term fixtures. Foden is for the season - Foden.

      2. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Foden if KDB doesn't start otherwise Gross is a decent option with prime run of fixtures that can't be bettered next 8 or so

        1. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          In fact a triumverate of Estu, Gross and Pedro is a decent set and forget job lot that takes you into March

          1. SmasherLagru
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Iv got etsu Already, I'm a Lees on a - 4. Contemplating - 8 for either one for Son

            1. SmasherLagru
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Already **

