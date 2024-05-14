21
21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Wolves 5 - Liverpool 5 Huzzah!

    Open Controls
  2. Davemc23
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    My initial thought was to transfer in an Arsenal midfielder (e.g Havertz/Saka) but anyone else think this game might be a tight one? A lot at stake for Arsenal (see how they struggled to put away a poor united side) and Everton's defence has been excellent lately. I'm kind of leaning towards my final transfer going to a player playing in a dead-rubber potential goal-fest, e.g - Mbeumo, Gross, Olise, Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Flynniesta
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’ve got similar thoughts, initially Saka for Bruno (exact money), moved on to Havertz but now thinking about Olise. I’m not much help with your decision making 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. ButterB
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same thinking here. Olise will come in for me.

      Open Controls
    3. sankalparora07
        2 mins ago

        I think ARS will be up for it this weekend if city win today.....they would know City will win the league and they would want to prove a point.....They already thrashed EVE 5-1 couple of seasons back and I won't be surprised if it's a repeat.....I have Saka and will likely double up with Havertz

        Open Controls
    4. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yeah, if City win midweek and there's nothing at stake for Villa, I'm leaning towards Olise or Mateta in place of Isak

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Reply fail to the post above

        Open Controls
    5. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      GTG? Have I benched the right players?

      Vicario
      Porro Gvardiol Gabriel
      Son Saka Foden Havertz Palmer
      Haaland Jackson

      Petrovic Isak Burn Branthwaite

      Open Controls
    6. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Anyone tempted by Son (C) vs SHU?

      Open Controls
      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        it's a good shout if your chasing in ML

        Open Controls
      2. ButterB
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      3. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Depends on the remaining results of this gw

        but im tempted with him, havertz, wilson or gibbswhite

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      I was thinking Son > Salah was a lock for my team, but now getting real second thoughts.

      Not sure who that last day punt could be. Might be Watkins, Olise, maybe Gakpo upfront? Might do something fun and unexpected. Let's see.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Ross the Boss is in the shop window and out to impress!

        Open Controls
    8. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who would you bench in GW38?

      Jackson (BOU) Gordon (bre) Isak (bre) Maddison (shu)?

      Open Controls
      1. Tsssst
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        Gordon

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Gordon or Maddison

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Jackson

        Open Controls
    9. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Which combo would you prefer?

      A. Salah and Son
      B. Salah and Olise
      C. Havertz and Olise

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        A, one last time...

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.