  1. Wheato182
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Gabriel worth a look for Arsenal or the 0.6 extra worth it to get Saliba?

    1. KeanosMagic
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I'm not convinced by either right now tbh. But I suppose I'd go Gabriel of the 2, as the 0.6 could help you in the future to buy in a Salah or Son for example

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      No Arsenal defenders required.

    3. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      yeah not sure i would be bringing in an arsenal def right now

    4. Wheato182
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thanks chaps, was looking at the clean sheet odds just for this week.

      Have opted for Estupinan instead, didn't realize he was only 4.9

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Gabriel or no Arsenal defence

    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Saliba isn't worth the extra. Gabriel has been outscoring him in the bonus (before the cleanies get busted) consistently anyway of late.

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Assuming Haaland is out this weekend, is there any striker worth taking a -4 to take Archer out for (have Watkins + Solanke)?

    Or just play Archer and save the -4?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Tempted by Joao Pedro myself

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Need to know why Archer was benched against Man City. Diaz may impact his xMins as well.

      1. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Not sure on the benching, but Diaz is a concern.

  3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Beckenbauer passing away, what was it from anyome know? At 78 rip. Not particularly old.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      78 is pretty old tbf. I would love to get that far.

      A statement from his family to German news agency DPA read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

      "We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions."

      1. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        WR me too 78 is an age I don't aspire too . given my lifestyle 68 will be a bonus

    2. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      He's been ill for a long time. I think he had dementia sadly

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yeh, heart surgery a couple of years back, Parkinsons and then dementia. We call it Old Age in Germany. Sad loss.

  4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Best move pls,?

    1. Start baldock WHU no hit
    2 -4 son> richarlison mun
    3. -4 son > foden
    4. -4 son to any other mid (saka, kdb, gross, etc)

    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      probably 3 or 4 but wait as long as possible for news

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yep thats wat i thot. But definitely do -4 son for a mid right? Instead of playing baldock ag whu, which prob will b a 0

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          SHU defence has slightly improved under Wilder. WHU could be missing key attacking players

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Only three people have won the World Cup as player and coach.

    Mario Zagallo who died on Saturday, Franz Beckenbauer who sadly also died today and Didier Deschamps .... who's now closing the door and having an early night in.

  6. how now brown cow
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Got to be the least enticing early fixture to kick off a 2 week gameweek. Hopefully will catch a few people out at least.

    Anyone taking any hits this weekend? I was planning to do Hwang, Salah, Son -> Palmer, Foden, Haaland but guess the latter might have to wait.

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Already did Son and Salah to Bowen and Foden

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      You know how it goes, someone likely to cough up a 10-12 pointer

  7. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Im fancying Diaz over Jota I think, will get more minutes than Jota.

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Issue is Klopp loves Darwin and he looks best whenever he's cutting in from the left

  8. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    A) Archer to J. Pedro (FT)
    B) Cash/Botman to Estup/Gusto (-4)

    Areola
    Porro Gabriel Taylor
    Bowen Rich Palmer Saka
    Archer Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Cash Botman Salah

    - With A, I have Bowen/Solanke doubts in my XI and only Cash/Botman on the bench. Would also just be a placeholder for Haaland

    - With B, I'd have Archer/Taylor on the bench for a bit better cover. Would improve the squad longer term and still allow funds for Archer to Haaland next week

  9. thom830g
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    This the right move?

    Tsimi + salah + son -> Foden + Palmer + TAA for -4? Will leave me with 7,7 ITB and possibility to do Nunez -> Haaland the gameweek after.

    Team is:
    Areola
    Zinchenko* - porro - Gabriel - lascelles
    Gordon - Saka - Bowen*
    Archer - Darwin - watkins
    (Dubravka - salah* - son* - tsimi*)

    After the move lineup will be
    Areola
    Porro - TAA - Gabriel
    Sana - Foden - Boden - Palmer - Gordon
    Watkins - Darwin
    (Dubravka - zinchenko - archer - lascelles)

  10. Opurist
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone fancy Toney straight from next GW?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah, but I have no free transfer, due to Salah, Digne and Hwang. Not to mention Bowen

    2. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yessir, throwing out Jesus for him. Draft league so hopefully no one snatched him up first.

