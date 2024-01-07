263
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Liverpool best front three:

    Darwin left
    Jota middle
    Diaz right

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assuming you’re not including Salah, it’s clearly Diaz-Jota-Szobo

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Repost bottomed-

    Preferred option here folks if can only pick one???

    A- Senesi
    Or
    B- Doughty

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Chris is that you haha.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        if you are confused fair enough but I'd go Doughty.

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Who’s Chris mate ?? Haha

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! My thoughts too currently

        1. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’ve got both but which I’m pretty happy with at the moment.

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Both great options mate!! I’d be happy with both too

  3. Modest Bob
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    "What is it, that is in my experience, that is happening all the time, before, during and after any thought?"

    Forget all other questions. This is the question of all questions to ask oneself.

    Bob

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Do unicorns exist.

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Awareness

  4. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Does the FSS Bus team need to change?

    (1) Bowen? Injured in stoppage time
    (2) Haaland? Not available this weekend and a "maybe" for Newcastle?

    Open Controls
    1. Sedemuda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      That's why it's a 'bus team'. They'll change it before the deadline.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      I thought a bus team was where you set it at the start of the season and don't make any changes again? IE, as in if you got hit by a bus.

      Am I misunderstanding this, because I keep seeing people ask for transfers on bus teams, even Lee on fpl family asks all the time.

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'd rather get hit by a bus than listen to FPL Family

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          lol fair

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Set at start of each game week.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          oh is it, I prefer my interpretation 😛

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            Just one of those famous "you'll be fine in a week" getting hit by a bus incidents, rather than the more likely splatted to death outcome.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              just now

              lol

    3. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Sauce on Bowen?

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        HP if I absolutely had to.

        1. Thomas Jerome Newton
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Big Daddy's

      2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Browen sauce

        1. Marvin the cabin boy
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          You've been on form today.

          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Orange sauce for you duckie

            1. Marvin the cabin boy
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Hoisin or no deal.

    4. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Playing ketchup here

  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Captain Palmer (FUL) or Foden (new)?

    1. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  6. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who's everyone getting to replace Salah & Son then?

    Bowen - possibly injured and has a replay before WHM next league game.

    Richarlison - Werner could take his place.

    Foden - Risky pick with KDB back.

    Gross seems the next best pick.

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      How was Bowen in the second half? Read he looked a bit lost when Paqueta went off, only saw the first half.

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm considering Gordon and Neto as well

    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Is Foden really risky? He’s red hot, even with KDB back, both likely to play & someone else drops out.

  7. Steirish
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one? Diaz or Jota?

