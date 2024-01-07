The deadline for Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is to be brought forward to 18:15 GMT on Friday 12 January – so don’t get caught out.

The original deadline was at 11:00 GMT on Saturday 13 January.

The change has been made due to the rearrangement of the Premier League game between Luton Town and Burnley.

That top-flight match was originally scheduled to be played on Monday 15 January.

However, Luton will require an FA Cup third-round replay on either Tuesday 16 January or Wednesday 17 January.

So, the Hatters and the Clarets will now square off at Turf Moor at 19:45 GMT on Friday 12 January.

Rob Edwards’ side drew 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round today, necessitating the need for a rematch at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

We’ll have more reaction to the weekend’s FA Cup ties to come, including the latest on a potential injury to Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m).