Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still some time away but in the build-up to this week’s EFL Cup semi-finals, three Premier League clubs have staged press conferences.

We round up the headline news and quotes here.

READ MORE: FPL team news: Haaland injury latest

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders spoke to the media earlier on Tuesday, providing positive injury updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

“Trent is progressing well through his rehab, working hard – how he is as a guy, knowing how important the next weeks are. But he will back in the end of the week for team training, so hopefully he will be available for the FA Cup.” – Pep Lijnders on Trent Alexander-Arnold

“Robbo trained yesterday with the team. It’s now 13 weeks, he had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact – it’s clear. So he did a lot of work and really good rehab throughout the last period, so he’s fit in terms of sports science. Now he has to get fit with proper team training. “So that’s a big, big advantage to have him back. We were waiting for a long time – he’s one of our captains. I just met him in the canteen and he said, ‘Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!’ So he’s pushing himself into the squad, so that’s good. He will travel [to Fulham].” – Pep Lijnders on Andrew Robertson

Elsewhere, Lijnders confirmed Dominik Szoboszlai is back in team training and will be available for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City.

There are “no issues” with Curtis Jones, while Kostas Tsimikas “needs probably two more weeks”.

Lijnders also discussed Mohamed Salah, who has returned to Liverpool to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained playing for Egypt at AFCON.

“It’s a proper tear in his hamstring so it’s expected [he will] return to play in three to four weeks if everything goes smooth and everything goes right. It will go smooth and it will go right because of how we’ve treated his body before. “I always said before what I’m really happy about is the medical team of Egypt and the medical team of Liverpool football club really worked together and were in close contact and both made this decision. “It’s an example of how international football and club football should operate to put the player in the centre.” – Pep Lijnders on Mohamed Salah

CHELSEA

Mauricio Pochettino said in Monday’s pre-match press conference that Christopher Nkunku is still dealing with a hip issue.

“It’s a shame but he is still recovering and we hope he can help the team as soon as possible. “As can happen after a long-term injury, finding the balance is the most difficult thing. He suffered a little thing in his hip – a problem there – and is recovering. It’s not a big issue but it’s delayed the possibility of him being available for the group. It’s not a big issue.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

The Argentine also ruled Malo Gusto out of Tuesday’s match, having suffered a muscle injury against Fulham in Gameweek 21.

FULHAM

Meanwhile, Marco Silva kept it simple ahead of his side’s hosting of Liverpool.

“Adama [Traore] is still out. All the others will be available.” – Marco Silva

A hamstring injury keeps Adama Traore out, with Calvin Bassey, Fode Ballo-Toure and Alex Iwobi still on international duty at AFCON.