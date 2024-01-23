110
110 Comments
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is Salah an obvious sell for everyone then?

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yep I’ve sold to Jota

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Definitely too much money to leave on the bench for a month

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I had already sold him, if I had him now, would still sell.

    4. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      yup but will wait till monday to sell

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        For sure 🙂

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Has to be. Especially as kdb is just back and has Burnley next
      Might not fit for dgw then has a blank. Might use WC to bring him back

    6. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yes, I think so now.

    7. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah, only waiting for the final Haaland news, either him or KDB in

    8. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I did that

      Open Controls
    9. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Selling for sure...but waiting to see if i need to sell foden ir Álvarez for Kdb (max city already)

    10. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Sold

    11. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Not until after cup games-as long as not injured probably Jota for me

  2. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    What's the move here. 1FT & 5.8 ITB.
    Dubravka
    Mykolenko Gabriel Estupinan
    Saka Bruno KDB Foden Bowen
    Darwin Watkins
    (Udogie-Archer-Maguire)

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      get trent or haaland in when we have team news. if both are doubts, roll

  3. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Might have to get Trent back if Mo is out for a while.

  4. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I sold for Jota last week. Thought it might be a risk but turned out pretty well. Salah is never an obvious sell though. He might be fine for DGW25 if you can hang on?

    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Reply fail…

    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm not sure if that 3-4 weeks is from the injury or from today but if you're looking at the 4 week end of it he may be more like GW27 if we're assuming a blank in 26. That's way too long to hold.

  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    1FT, 15.6 ITB:

    Areola - Dubravka
    Pedro Porro - Walker - Gabriel - Konsa - Kilman
    Saka - Foden - Gross - Gordon - Palmer
    Watkins - Alvarez - Archer

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Archer to Haaland
      or
      Gordon to KDB
      or
      Kilman to TAA?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        he has 3 city

        so Alvarez to Haaland would be his only way to get the Robot in.

        You can do Walker to Trent if fit and you want 3 city attackers and then saka or gross to kdb next week

        or if happy with city picks then I like the Kilman to Trent move

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Archer to Toney

  6. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Would you sell Solanke or Darwin for Haaland if he is fit?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      solanke

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Darwin

    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think Darwin & get him back only for the double, don’t think he’s a player you can trust to hold until 25.

      I have Watkins & Darwin & would rather sell Darwin then get him back later.

  7. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on Haaland mins and when to get him back ?

    Repost from old article - no replies

    Do you think if Haaland plays a decent amount of the spurs game that he will start Burnley and Brentford ?

    City play Spurs in the Cup on Friday,
    Burnley on Wednesday
    Brentford on Monday

    decent gaps but hes just coming back from injury.

    I think if hes ready to go he gets maybe 20 in the Cup, then 30 mins vs Burnley and another 30 vs Brentford then starts vs Everton.

    Even that feels like too much football too soon maybe a rest in one of those league games, its not like city cant beat Burnley without him for example.

    So what does he have to do in the cup for the wave of mass buys to happen for GW 22 ?

    Does it make sense to skip him for GW 22 and 23 and get him in 24 ?

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I think there's almost no chance he'll be risked to play in the cup and I'd be very surprised if he starts against Burnley, given they'll win easily regardless of whether he features or not.

      My guess is that he'll start the Brentford game, with the aim of building up match fitness ahead of the Champions League knockout stage.

      Absolute guesswork though...

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I just spotted this on City's website, re: the Brentford (A) game:

      "Fixture to be played at 20:00 (UK) on Saturday 3 February if either team compete in FA Cup 4th round replay"

      Brentford are out but there's still a decent chance of a draw at Spurs. So that would only be 72hr turnaround after Burnley which could be an issue. FA Cup R4 replays would be 6/7 Feb per Crellin, creating another midweek game between bre/EVE.

      Also the UCL fixture in Copenhagen is only just over 72hrs after Everton.

      Personally, I don't think I'm going to jump straight in on the basis of training photos alone. Only if he gets some mins v Spurs and there's no cup replay I'll consider moving this week.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        cheers Mentaculus thats some great info, didnt even consider the replay.

        Im starting to think I will skip for 22 as well, feels like Burnley could be a short cameo, if he appears at all.

        Gw 23 - 24 seems better time to get him in, as long as there is no replay like you said

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          He only needs a short cameo. Look what Kev did with a short cameo.

    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      The thoughts are simple

      Owners (or buyers) will think he starts or get decent mins.

      Those who can’t buy him back yet or aren’t prepared to risk him yet through fear will say he won’t be risked.

    4. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If he gets mins off the bench in the FA cup then i'm buying and captaining for Burnley

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Are Solanke, Saka & Watkins a hold?

    Dubravka
    Porro, Saliba, Konsa, Trent
    Palmer, Jota, KDB, Foden, Saka,
    Watkins

    #Sanchez, Solanke, Cunha, Colwill,

    6.4

  9. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Assuming KDB and Haaland are fit:

    1) Salah to KDB
    2) Alvarez/Solanke Salah to Haaland Richa/Jota -4
    3) Alvarez Watkins/Solanke Salah to Haaland Toney Richa -8
    4) Alvarez Salah Saka/Watikns to Haaland KDB Richa/Pedro -8

  10. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Who are the players we are wanting the most that have a double gameweek in DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Confirmed City & Brentford, KDB, Foden, possibly Toney.

      1. Kane Train
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Toney ? Plays City & Liverpool.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          On pens, moves the ball on fk 😉

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            City defence is poor too.

      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Wissa could also be back by GW25.

    2. Chelsea91
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Toney , Salah if fit

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Why will Liverpool have a double and against who?

    3. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Doing my WC now and torn between Werner or Toney

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Toney and it's not even close

  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Good to hear Trent is progressing well through his rehab.

    Drugs are bad. Stay safe, kids.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      There speaks the voice of experience

  12. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    What move to make here?

    A - KDB in (Who out?)
    B - TAA / City def in for Taylor
    C - Save FT

    Dubravka
    Gabriel - Porro - Branthwaite
    Foden - Saka - Martinelli - Bowen
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Kelleher - Palmer - Gusto - Taylor

    1 FT, 5.4 ITB

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B for Saka. Palmer for Solanke.

    2. Chelsea91
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Saka to Jota

  13. Chelsea91
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Mate need some advice for coming GW

    Durbakha
    Estu,Porro,Emerson
    Palmer,Jota,Silva,Gross,richa
    Toney,Solanke

    Areole Haaland,Konsa,Doughty

    1ft , 6m to bring salah back later for Jota.

  14. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    What order?

    Haaland
    Richi
    Saka
    Watkins
    Bowen

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cappo

    2. Chelsea91
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Richa

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I agree with that especially if Haaland is a minutes risk.
        The others are either currently disappointing or just feel punty [whish is ok if you're playing catch-up

  15. cigan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Salah & Garnacho to KDB & Jota?

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      or Salah & Alvarez to KDB & Haaland & get Jota next week

  16. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Does anyone else feel like FPL has become kind of boring lately, or is it just me?

    1. BobB
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      The wretched mid-winter break doesn't help

    2. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Aside from the interruptions it has been pretty interesting.
      No salah, Sonny, KDB, Hauland etc
      Played my wildcard -captained Toney -been fun

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes.
      This is my 10th season and I'm enjoying it the least. Logic would say it should be more interesting now with major players out, doubles and blanks on the horizon etc.
      I can't fully articulate why, but the word "boring" that you used is a good word to describe how I feel.

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      No, it’s as boring as you allow it to become.

      I’ve done my own thing in the last week with the WC & I’ve enjoyed it massively, been fun planning ahead to include possible blanks & doubles.

      It would be dull as dishwater if I just followed what YouTube allowed and made transfers they permitted.

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        totally agree.- Too many are led by the nose by youtoobers who have carried son and salah along advising continually to hold onto their wildcards. It might pay off but it must be miserable limping along with all your money tied up in non-playing assets.

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Used my WC, freshened up with frowned on picks from the ‘community’ like KDB, Darwin & Toney (c) while selling ‘do not sells’ like Alvarez & Solanke & went from 238k to 80k.

          It made me feel alive again, it’s way too easy to get sucked into playing other people’s game then it does become dull when it feels like you’re just playing the same game as everyone else.

    5. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      FA cup/international breaks do be like that.

      If you don't like the game in general, don't play.

    6. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      I think it is the break and the GW spread over two weekends. I think recently, in this season, it has been interesting with Haaland, Son and Salah out. There is no template and that is fun. The rest of the season has been very much "stick to the template and you will advance" and there was a smaller pool of players that it made sense to choose from.

  17. Junks
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts...

    1FT 4.0ITB
    Areola Turner
    TAA Porro Saliba Gusto Taylor
    Salah Saka Palmer Foden Garnacho
    Solanke Alvarez Watkins

    Salah & Taylor to KDB & Estupinan -4 Yay or nay?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wouldn't take a hit here

    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would

  18. swobe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    KDB or Haaland for me this week. If there's suggestion that Haaland plays vs Burnley who would you consider replacing out of this set of freaks?

    Watkins - Joao Pedo - Toney

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Toney doubles in 25 so Watkins or Pedro, lean towards Pedro but you may need cheap enablers

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        9.3 ITB so Pedo can go, just feels bad getting rid during this run of fixtures.

        1. Rojo's Modern Life
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          If you can't score (or look like scoring) at home to Wolves then fixtures mean nothing for him

          1. swobe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I mean true, I'm only kidding myself. Was painful to watch him at times.

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pedro only likely to score when teams aren’t playing a low block so perhaps the easier fixtures are a bad thing for him. Think Brighton are being figured out now so if you can shift him instead of Watkins it is probably a good move

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Curious to hear folks opinions on how you would rank the options below for GW22.

    1. Saliba v nfo (A)
    2. Palmer v liv (A)
    3. Gordon v avl (A)

    1. swobe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Gordon
      Saliba
      Palmer

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why Gordon first? Newcastle/ Gordon haven't been great in away fixtures this season?

        1. swobe
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Saw a photo of him playing chess on the street in New York last week.

        2. Rojo's Modern Life
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sounds like you've got your own opinions- why ask for alternatives?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I don't see why having my own opinion should stop me from asking folks for their thoughts on it

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      1. Plays for the best defence in the league and Forrest are missing key attacking players - definite start for me
      2. Liverpool look so strong at the moment I can't see Chelsea getting anything out of the game - only plus point this week is a possible penalty - would play him before Gordon
      3. Villa are very strong at home and they will remember the hammering they got at St James Park at the beginning of the season, plus Newcastle seem in a bit of trouble re transfers out at the moment. So he'd be my least favourite of the 3.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        This is where I'm at with my thinking as well.

        Few points to add.

        Saliba - Forest are poor at defending set pieces.

        Palmer - underlying data is better than Gordon.

        Gordon - away form hasn't been great this season.

        1. HOTSPURS86
            just now

            Absolutely ridiculous thought process going on there

      2. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Palmer 1 - always capable of creating chances for himself and others. Liverpool aren’t exactly invincible at the back
        Gordon 2 - he genuinely looks really good right now
        Saliba 3 - forest have been scoring lots with Nuno

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Interesting point about the number of goals Forest have scored under Nuno. Need to take a closer look at those 4 games.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            4 league games*

            He managed the 2 FAC R3 games against Blackpool as well

      3. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Tough one. I think Forest just about score and Saliba not much goal threat. Villa so good at home and Newcastle so poor away. Palmer pens and whilst it is Anfield there's a tendency to concede. So Palmer, Gordon, Saliba - based on ceiling mostly

    3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Worth doing Bowen to kdb?

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        If Kudus is back early, as expected now, I'd hold Bowen. Plus KDB is still not assured of starts.

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Will be two weeks since last start his fitness will be better day by day.

      2. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        Agree with notlob I would hold for now especially as it looks like kudus is coming bacm

      3. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        It's a hold for me for now. Time to shift to KDB before 25 if the minutes are there.

      4. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        I would but not for 22. For 23 more likely.

    4. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Assuming Haaland is back I’ll need to bench one of these. On odegaard at the moment but does anyone have any strong feelings on any of the others?

      A) Odegaard (nfo)
      B) João Pedro (lut)
      C) Palmer (liv)

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        A little reluctantly Ode as well. I can't bench pen takers

      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        B and C will probably score a jam penalty so bench A imo

    5. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Is Solanke (whu) a decent captain shot this week (if Haaland isn't starting)? Bournemouth alright xg away and West Ham meh home xg. I don't like captain non-pen takers so also mulling Palmer (liv) and Saka (nfo).

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can't imagine not captaining a city player this GW myself

    6. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Who would you take out for Haaland?

      A. Solanke
      B. Watkins
      C. Alvarez

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Unless Haaland plays some minutes v Spurs I would leave for a week and play Alvarez. When you do get him back has to be for Alvarez

      2. AARON-1
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Alvarez mainly because I think his minutes will be reduced and more rotation will set in at City once their full-strength attack is back - and that is going to be very soon.

      3. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cheers guys

      4. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        C

    7. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Which of these fillers do you prefer?

      A) KDB & Archer
      B) Jota & Alvarez

      Areola, Turner
      Porro, Gabriel, Estupinan, Burn, Taylor
      Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer, xxx
      Haaland, Watkins, xxx

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        b

    8. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Phillips loan to WHU done

    9. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      B. Silva > KDB captain?

      Or hold and captain Foden.

      I’m floating at 2m and feel I need something spicy to jump rank finally

      Other option is Rich captain

    10. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      All City related questions really need to wait until after their FA Cup game against Spurs on Friday. Will be much clearer after that.

