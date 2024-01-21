89
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Jota was the one 😥

    I should of ignored the warnings from scout that 5 into 3 didn't go.

    1. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Should have, FPL VIRGIN... should have

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      5 into 3 doesn't go. That's just maths. Unless you want to play with 3/5ths of a Jota.

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        3/5 of Jota? That’s quite the compromise

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      What transfer/s did you make for GW21?

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Darwin was the one apparently!

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Whose points from this past week should I target with my 1FT? 😉

    Areola Martínez
    Porro Saliba Estupiñán Trippier TAA*
    Foden Palmer Gordon Richarlison Bowen
    J.Alvarez Solanke Watkins

    1FT £8.4m all chips intact

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      TAA* > Walker and BB if Trippier still at Newcastle?

  4. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Hindsight was the one ... again

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      My gut said Jota but I was put off by warnings from scout saying Elliot Gakpo Diaz Jota and Nunez are all fighting for 3 positions. Kicking myself now.

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        thats a freak points haul for jota. with chelsea and arsenal up next i wont be bringing him in. there are decisions im more unhappy with myself about this season

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Be nice if you ever took accountability for your own actions. Don't ever hearing you thank the Scout when all the times you follow their advice and it's correct, just blame and whining when they get it wrong.

        1. Hubert
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think "kicking myself now" counts as taking accountability?

  5. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    She's the one.

    1. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      With her long hair falling
      And her eyes that shine like a midnight sun

      1. Dananz
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Tramps like us!

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          if dreams came true, oh, wouldn't that be nice
          But this ain't no dream we're living through tonight

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Darwin and Jota (c) absolute gems 🙂

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      well done. Just Jota here

    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      What a call, well played!

      I got Jota in but didn’t once consider captaining him.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I remember I considered Jota as cap for about 1 minute and went Toney instead 🙁

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        I'm proud to have at least had Jota on my 5 man shortlist for captain this week. I didn't buy him though so didn't have the option.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          You're proud that you thought of potentially captaining one of 5 different players who you never even owned?

          1. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Any port in a storm, innit?

          2. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Embarrassing statement, not the first

        2. Indpush
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Congratulations for thinking of it.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Congrats!

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Hilarious outcome in my H2H league this week.

    I had 61 points this week vs my opponent on 28 with 2 players left.

    His two players were... Jota (c) and Bradley lol

    I'm losing by 10 with just Estupinan to play tmrw...

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      Well, luck would have it that Estu gets 12 tomorrow.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Edinburgh Fringe here we come!

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Droll work, knight, thought similar

  8. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Well done Flap Jack on the captaincy call. I was seriously considering the Darwin captaincy shout as well. If only the Saka shout didn't appear so 'sensible'.

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      puke

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Im ok with Palmer (c) steady as she goes

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yeah, was a bit of a 50/50 call with Saka for most people. Well done getting on the right side of that one.

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          ive had saka since the start but i cant see myself ever c him and less likely over time. i might even get rid when salah and maddison are back.

          1. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Yeah, I'm feeling much the same way now. It was a tough captaincy call and had it on Palmer earlier in the week.

            As it happens, I'm going to bench Palmer (liv) this week in favour of Gordan. Going against Palmer twice may not work out well. Its also a risk benching a penalty taker.

            1. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              i have gordon on my bench prayed bowen was still out yesterday but no. not a great gw for me as a non-gabriel owner too

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Broken clock theory

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Broken lines, broken strings
        Broken threads, broken springs
        Broken idols, broken heads
        People sleeping in broken beds
        Ain’t no use jiving, ain’t no use joking
        Everything is broken

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    For the overnight article

    Last Man Standing Update (466 teams)

    Current safety score = 41
    Top score = 89

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    What’s the likelihood of Haaland starting next game?

    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think very slip. Lets see how the cup game goes first though.

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        *slim

    2. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      What is the point of this? You're on the internet, we're on the internet, none of us know him personally, none of us know the truth about his physical condition (despite many here seeming to claim so).

      Or shall we just idiotically say '80 per cent' or something, which seems to satisfy the half-wits round here

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        You're right, but you also seem angry all the time.

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          You don't know me or anything about me.

          My level of angriness in your perception, is purely your perception.

          I am me, you have no idea who I am or what I feel.

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            I said seem, not are, for a reason.

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Well you'll never know.

              But go ahead and judge people, speculate etc. Well done.

              1. Casual Player
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                I'm commenting on the tone of your posts. There is a judgment about your tone, it is perception. That perception is on these pages you are generally defensive and condescending to everyone. You can make your points without smashing everyone. But whatever, be rude.

                1. Bennerman
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  "What’s the likelihood of Haaland starting next game?" is what I commented on, which is frankly pathetic.

                  You have had a personal pop at me, row back however you want. Noted.

        2. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Ignore angry people mate.

      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        80% YOURE DREAMING

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          $450 for jousting sticks?! Tell 'im he's dreaming!

        2. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Is a dream a lie if it don’t come true, or is it something worse?

    3. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      80 per cent

    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Slim.

  11. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Don't think many of us will be interested in captaining Saka again. Assuming Haaland isn't fit. Who are people going with?

    I'm tossing up between Watkins and Bowan.

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Foden or Richarlison for me.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      MCI has Burnley home. I fear Saka result though. 5-0 and C fail, whether it's Alvarez or Foden. Bou has defensive issues, but I don't think I trust Bowen enough.

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yeah I have KDB but will need to be confident of a start before giving him the armband

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I have just made up a rumour that City will let Palace win as a favour to Kompany.

    4. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Watkins has lost form. It’s a choice between your City or Arsenal players.

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        He has, but so has Saka by the looks and KDB may not play 90

  12. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Jota, man.

    Was in my plans and I think I put a bit too much stock in TAA absence blunting the Liverpool attack, plus the rotation risk, instead of just making the upside pick. Of course, if Foden had got say 8, I'd be less upset.

    It's all points chasing retrofitting of narratives at the end of the day.

    Similar thing happened a couple of seasons ago, where I chose "common sense" over a Jota haul. That time I chased and it backfired, this time will probably just let him pass

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Got to be good for a few more weeks at least. Shirley.

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        He probably is, just last time I took like a -4 or -8 to get him in. It was a complete kneejerk. If I do it this time, needs to be measured and not that reactionary to a haul.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Don't think! Feel. It is like a finger pointing away to the moon... Don't concentrate on the finger or you will miss all that heavenly glory.

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I'm not sure what this means, at least not yet, but I gave it a vote for providing me something to contemplate.

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Remember, success is a journey not a destination. Have faith in your ability. You will do just fine.

  13. Dananz
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Missing out on the Gabriel and Jota hauls doesn't feel so bad when I see my peeps here dropping obscure Pearl Jam and Bruce quotes. Speaking to my soul!

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I'm shamed so far in not spotting a lyric.

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is not for you

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          I know my music pretty well.

          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Think I now am now enlightened
            Soz.

  14. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bowen what a flop

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      He wasn't 100% fit imo. And no problems, he has Bou next 🙂

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Highest scoring available MID this season, complete flop?

  15. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Price changes 22 January

    No rises

    Falls: Mitchell (4.6), Guéhi (4.4)

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      The fall of the winter Palace.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Damn, too soon
        0-1

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Too early to say.

      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Brokedown Palace

  16. Game of skill
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      So, what’s the likelihood of Haaland starting next game?

      A) Slim
      B) 80%

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        slip

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Alvarez with a chance of Haaland.

    • Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Best move pls

      1. Start Bowen BOU
      2. -4 Gordon avl > foden BUR
      3 -4 Bowen BOU >foden BUR

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        1.

        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Ok

