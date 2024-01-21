170
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Need Cunha haul tomorrow 🙂

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      4 hours ago

      Me too - the guy above me in my mini league has Estupinan.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Really need Cunha blank tomorrow!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Sounds good! I agree.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Really need Superman to fly around the Earth counter-rotationally to make events on Earth "un-happen" for about 10 days.

  3. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Areola/Dubravka
    Gabriel, Zinch, Porro,TAA, Trippier
    Saka*, Foden, Bowen, Palmer, Garnacho
    Alvarez, Watkins*, Solanke

    1ft, 8.7 mitb

    Time to start wondering strategy and players to ditch. I am definitely not going to FH gw25 and I will have triple MCI soon. All 3 big guns are question marks now and that isn't making things easy. KdB and Haaland could be nice to have now vs Bur, but will either even come from bench if MCI gas safe 3-0 lead? Is Bilva going undercthe radar? Jota, Darwin and Salah could be targets come gw24. But is 3 Liv players with Palmer and Porro too much if they blank gw26? Then there is Toney, but his fixtures are off putting. How are you planning to navigate gw25 and gw26?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Get Kev, Toney and Jota and see what happens. No point having them when everybody else does too.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Still dependant on Salah news, but am thinking Salah to KDB.

      In your shoes it is difficult to say, are Saka/Watkins marked as potential sales?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yes, that was the idea. I had planned Alvarez to Haaland, but now I feel that it's Watkins who has to go. However, I can't have KdB + Haaland if I have both Foden and Alvarez.

    3. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Assuming Pool and Chelsea make the final and assuming Pool double in 25 (else its back to the drawing board):

      I'm probably going 2 Pool (Salah and Trent) in 25 with at least 2 City (Foden and Haaland if fit) and maybe a Brentford player or 2 (as they play 26 and 29). Currently thinking I'll be benching Salah, Porro and Palmer in 26 which mean selling Trent (who might have 2 blanks and a game against City in the 4 games between 26-29). That might give me the cash to bring Son back in 27 if Spurs have a game vs Fulham in 29 (Fulham play Toon and Spurs play City in the Cup in Round 4 so thats not impossible and is why I might keep Porro over Trent..)

      This plan will change many times, not least before the next deadline...

  4. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Foden or KDB in

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Well, most Foden owners are probably thinking about Foden>KDB

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Tintin and the Dingles.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Is anyone else just terrible at picking a captain? Nothing works.

    I will get a return, but I very rarely predict the best captain in my team. Is it just me?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nope. Looking back, GW 12 was the last time I capped the highest scorer in my team in that week.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        tbh I probably under worded this. I am crap at picking caps always xD

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          4 times this season have chosen highest scorer in team as cap. Sub 20% success rate. Can't look back further but I'd say that is probably about typical for last 15 years or whatever.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Gw3 I capped Haaland over Alvarez. I have zero regrets about that. Surprises happen pretty often and some of them are simply impossible to predict. Those who are in top 100 OR have probably been just lucky this season.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      We have basically 10 men to choose from. Gabriel was the highest scoring player for those who didn't have Liv assets. Picking him and predicting his points was mission impossible.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        I mean attackers only

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          It was still in dice rolling category this week. I have small regrets on picking Saka over Palmer, but I thought that CP might capitulate. And pretty much impossible to guess which team gets pen.

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Jota rising straight away tonight - it's funny the FOMO effect of FPL

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      And Darwin soon after 😉 Earlier in the season I just might have considered getting him and just bench him for a moment, but Che+Ars aren't the easiest fixtures. He is capable to pick up injuries also.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Bowen looks like dropping. It had a lot to do with his injury, but people aren't looking at the fixtures at all. Bou just conceded 4 and looked like a team to target on 2nd half. Yes, Bowen wasn't at his best today, but he plays vs Bou next week 😉

  7. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is Saka -> Jota the move?

    Even though the former has nicer immediate fixtures

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      For casuals, yes. Not for dedicated managers(?)

      PS Possibly famous last words^

