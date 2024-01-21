205
205 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    73pts plus Bowen. Come on the hammers

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Staggering.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Feeling bold at the moment. Front line of Wood and Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          Newly WC-ing? Nice!

          Open Controls
    2. Aster
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Avarice is a deadly sin.

      Open Controls
  2. mojoindojo
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bowen blocking Moreo 7 pointer.
    I guess many jammy points blocked

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Thankfully it’s blocking 8 Wood points for my main rival

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Only 2 from Garnacho for me.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Bowen could go crazy today though - 20 points or something 😮

      Open Controls
  3. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anybody else bench Bowen? Just didn’t think he would play

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      In that case you risk starting him over a cameo.

      We're all pretty blessed on the 8yh attacker anyhow unless holding on to unavailable players.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      I started him over Garnacho. Not sure now whether getting Garnacho for a hit was clever transfer, but i'll probably need him come gw26.

      Open Controls
  4. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Who do you think wins this:
    A. A 14 point lead with nobody left to play.

    B. Nunez, Gross and Estupiñán

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      B of course

      Open Controls
    2. Dr-Jimmy
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      B probably but it could be close.

      Open Controls
    4. threeputt
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Time to wave bye bye to my Gordon (7) points. Bowen better not disappoint.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Same. I’m confident

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        Bowen brace please, good luck to you,

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bowen should easily score more than 7 today tbh

      Open Controls
      1. KirkhamWesham
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        West Ham have Paqueta and Kudus missing. Bowen has lost creativity around him, so I think he'll struggle.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          You could also argue SHU defence has improved under Wilder

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        We don't have to debate this. After 2 hours and 45 minutes we know.

        Open Controls
      3. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Have you been following the football? Yes of course he could but there is no ' should ' about it. You probably haven't noticed that Sheff UTD have got better and west ham missing their creative players

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      I think that was the right decision before any hindsight of the outcome

      Open Controls
  6. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    I'm trying to build up 2FT.
    Is this team worth a save?

    Leno
    Porro Gabriel Estupinan Branthwaite
    Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer
    Solanke Watkins

    Turner Archer Salah Taylor

    8.6m itb
    1ft

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bench is a bit light if Taylor isn't fit, but I think you're good to go to save FT.

      Open Controls
  7. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Bad news Bowen starting had Gordon 7pts off bench.

    Plus he’s not up front and Ings is

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      If you don’t back Bowen to score, why did you pick him?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Heavily influenced from the bench points...

        Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      He's better when he's not up front. Although I do think Sheff UTD are better now at home than people on here give credit for

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Isn't he better on the right? Feel like a lot of his returns when he's started at CF have come after he's moved back wide

      Open Controls
  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ugh didn't see Bowen starting. He shall spend all the time covering cs and bonuses for Areola.

    Open Controls
  9. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Transfers going really well this week. Bowen to Foden for a hit and Wood to Joao Pedro. Doh. To be fair Wood barely touched the balls yesterday apart from his header and hopefully Pedro still gets something anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Wood barely touched the balls. Funny

      Open Controls
  10. Aster
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bet Bowen will be subbed off at half time.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours ago

      My guess is that this is more likely if they’re ahead (hopefully with a brace to his name)

      Open Controls
  11. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Sheff U boys will be targetting that ankle

    Open Controls
  12. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Some self flagellation on the menu for those who too quickly bought and then too quickly sold Mr Bowen.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Could be painful when Bowen completes his hattrick!

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        10 lashes per goal!

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Looking to sell him on & cash in the profit for KDB. He's 1st on bench this week. At least being a starter today may slow down his sales.

      Open Controls
    3. bialk
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Had 2FT - Salah -> Bowen ->Saka(c)

      Open Controls
  13. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours ago

    Anybody else bench Bowen? Just didn’t think he would play!

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      It seemed like a close certainty he wouldn’t. It’s bad luck. Worried that Trent might start now.

      Open Controls
    2. bialk
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Sold him for captain Saka.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      No I started him.

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      No, took the risk on starting him

      Open Controls
    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yup. Could have saved FT after all like I planned but late on did Nkunku to Toney

      Open Controls
  14. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Moyes making a big mistake risking Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Desperation due to lack of viable alternatives

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        Seeing a lot of people suggest this but I doubt he would risk serious injury to his best player just to try to beat Sheffield United. So many games left in the season and they're still in Europe too.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          Lack of attackers available may have forced Moyes to start him though. Resorted to starting Ings and Cornet and along with a weak bench

          Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Reckon the West Ham manager has a better idea of how fit or unfit Bowen is than we do.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Nonsense.

        Open Controls
      3. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Well said I Member

        Open Controls
      4. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Nobody has any idea (Tnks to Moyes) how fit Bowen is. I have Isak on bench so it is what it is,
        Nice to see 90% is on this subject for the last half hour.

        Open Controls
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    For folks interested in Gabriel v Martinelli BPS breakdown

    https://twitter.com/Fantasypaedia/status/1749002560948633745?t=X0oOZ5kePxTlfC8dRt7hZw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      For me it is Gabriel vs Gabriel vs Gabriel.
      Am I getting old?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        The Arsenal set up always makes me think of The Gabriels

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GRUWxJFW6c4

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Thanks, that’s really interesting. Always seems a bit odd for a decent effort at goal getting you minus BPS , especially when one of those occasions being narrowly off target and ending up bouncing off the goalies head into the goal.

      The tackles is interesting too. And not much difference for minutes BPS. I guess Gabriel came off early.

      It was a big disappointment to lose both Gabriel and Saka points but I think it’s good to have such auditable rules so there’s no argument. I’ve moved on and looking forward to my Bowen disappointment now.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        Minutes is 6 BPS for 60+ mins and 3 BPS for playing so doesn't matter that Gabriel came off early.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          Oh right. Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        Unfortunately the change from Gabriel G to OG was put down as a big chance missed and shot off target.

        BPS scoring can be found int the link below.

        Playing 1 to 60 minutes 3
        Playing over 60 minutes 6
        Being tackled -1
        Shot off target -1
        Missing a big chance -3

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Thanks. I’ve played this game a long time now and never really got on top of BPS. Guess this is a good time to learn!

          As I say, I like the rigour of the scoring even if I don’t like the outcome.

          Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      6 net tackles for Martinelli??

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        My guess is successful dribbles are counted in this category? I can't imagine that Martinelli made 6 tackles.

        Open Controls
  16. NejiHyuuga01
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Early Bowen transfer-in seemed stupid last week, now feels genius.

    Open Controls
    1. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      We've all had luck, the smart play was sticking with it and hoping for the best.

      I wanted him in but the injury made that not viable.

      Good luck, but I am hoping for a 1pter

      Open Controls
    2. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      don't curse it!

      Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I stuck with him, archer was my bench player for him, who’s benched!
      Something from Bowen would be nice

      Open Controls
  17. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/21/sheff-utd-v-west-ham-team-news-bowen-fit-to-start/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_26384069

    Open Controls
  18. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    WHU are rubbish struggling against Sheffield

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.