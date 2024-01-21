82
82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mission impossible
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Saka ,, straight to the point , neither goes wide,or inside for the left foot curler ,returns have been awful, why oh why are the majority still crouching round the Telly waiting on big points every week !!! Mitchel had him again today and as others all season, but still you CAPTAIN , thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Initial thoughts are that "neither goes wide,or inside for the left foot curler" is some particularly crude 'insight' and therefore will be lapped up by the general imbecile who proliferates these page

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A simple 'get rid' bandwagon would be simple and suffice.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      He has good fixtures, penalties and set pieces so I still think he's fine to keep. Wouldn't captain him though.

      Open Controls
    4. Mission impossible
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      From a FF point of I have watched every game Saka has been involved in, only because all my league rivals went Saka , no doubt he is due, but captain every home game, don’t get it !

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        If he neither goes wide or cuts in, what do you suggest he does? Runs out of play?

        And how come he has these assists and goals to his name?

        Open Controls
    5. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yeah Alvarez getting a lot of stick, has 3 returns in last 5, while Saka and Watkins continue to disappoint

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I want to remove Saka, Watkins and Alvarez, but unfortunatley i cant think of anyone better to replace them!

        Open Controls
        1. Alan Watts
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          KDB, Toney, Jimenez and ehh oh yeah Haaland!

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Yes, you are correct but my FPL brain is still in 2023! KdB and Toney yes!!

            Open Controls
            1. Alan Watts
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Thats the spirit..Happy New Year!

              Open Controls
              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Yep, i am really looking forward to my prospects in 2004! That Rooney kid looks good!

                Open Controls
            2. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Wood is the new Archer...

              Open Controls
  2. HODGE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Is Gabriel injured?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Flagged on FPL
      The article has an update.

      Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (466 teams)

    Current safety score = 34
    Top score = 69

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Waw. Having Saliba instead of Gabriel may well send a few of us out of LMS.
      Lots of hits too this week I suppose.
      As it stands I'm out

      Open Controls
  4. Price Changes
    Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Price changes 21 January

    Rises: Richarlison (7.0)

    Falls: Archer (4.4), Sarr (4.4), Livramento (4.3)

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wednesday's child is full of haste 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Just a little edit and paste 😉

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Livramento could be a bargain if Trippier goes to Bayern.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        First thing I thought of as a Trippier owner.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Talk of Trippier to Bayern this transfer window?

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/19be938/excl_news_trippier_verbal_agreement_between_fc/

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Cheers SW - I'd be fine with that, frees up much needed cash....

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Just 'talk' at this stage.

                Open Controls
                1. Jafooli
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Ha, just realised I still have Cash in my squad....what a mess lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jafooli
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    And Taylor....geez

                    Only GKs (Areola & Dubravka) seem steady and we know how quickly that can change...

                    Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    When did everyone get Gabriel in their team? Did I miss something?

    And Toney, someone in my ML even captained him.

    Meanwhile I'm relying on Bowen, Solanke & Archer to save my GW lol

    Any chance Bowen starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I hope not I have Bowen in and Gordon st sub

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Have Archer first sub who to contribute would need to diminish Areola contribution, so could really do with a Bowen start.

        After the FA Cup performance & exit, reckon Moyes might take the risk of early return, hopefully

        Open Controls
  6. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    GW 1 !!

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Agreed, can't wait for FPL 24/25 to open....

      Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I think every man and his dog had Gabriel in GW 1, but most sold in GW 2 & 3.. I tried to too but failed. But now, he is close to the mythical "essential"!

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        First time i have done 2 reply fails on the same comment!

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Congratulations on both Gabriel points & reply fails...

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            At my age, a compliment about how incompetent I am counts as praise!!

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Technology is overrated...

              Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Some of us Gabriel > Saliba ten minutes before very first deadline. Had Saliba ever since.

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          That paid off the first few weeks!

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            17pts must be close to repaying those early swings?

            Open Controls
          2. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Probably swap them on a WC at this rate

            Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Had Saliba at the start, sold for a while, got back in....never once considered Gabriel...

          Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    KdB, Toney, Haaland, Salah & Son all back on the watchlist - that's a lot of money when currently have Saka, Bowen, Foden, Watkins & Archer filling those spots.

    And defence a perennial mess.

    Anyone considering WC earlier rather than later?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Haaland Salah & Son too early to consider transfer in, so no pressure to WC. Even KdB I want to see start a match first (unpopular opinion)

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Add Maddison to the list, could return soon...

        Open Controls
    2. Jengkreng
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Wait ...kdb still minute risk...salah,halland and son still not sure when will return..toney fixture no that great for the next 2...DGW/BGW

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Planning to WC the GW when all of Salah, Son and Haaland are available.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yep, crisis management until then

        Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Tripper leaving … if it happens … makes it all the simpler

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Defo...

        Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Will this website ever fix the reply fail problem?

    It's literally been going on for over 10 years.

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Honestly does anything improve on this site?

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      It’s a Neil’s fault

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Press the reply button then the fails disappear.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        To be fair, as a neutral this forum is an utter mess

        Open Controls
  9. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    That would be nice, FPL Virgin

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  10. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Trippier is off to Bayern

    https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/20/newcastles-kieran-trippier-closes-on-bayern-munich-move-as-talks-continue

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A blessing maybe, I was holding for too long .

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Well that’s my required Haaland money sorted then.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hope so...I need every penny, SV/TV is woeful

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          I have a pretty over expensive defence … Trent Estupinan Porro Gabriel tripper … so I’m kind of glad I have a cowards way out

          Open Controls
          1. Hakuna 10 Matata
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Danger defence!!! Beauty

            Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Livramento with 85% EO by April

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Potentially the most beautiful transfer

        Open Controls
  11. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Why Newcastle so keen to ship Trippier? Agreed been tired/liability lately, bit still a class performer?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Speculating but it seems somethings going on there and he’s not happy with it

      Open Controls
  12. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    What’s the best way to spend 9m?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you had 9m and it wasn’t gaining you any returns?

      Open Controls
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m not falling for that one. Automatic ban

      Open Controls
  13. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    I fully expect to miss the next deadline due to my extended apathetically induced FPL coma.

    Open Controls
  14. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Proving to be a good season, football-wise, five teams right in the mix - who's your top three at season end:

    1. Man City
    2. Liverpool
    3. Arsenal

    I reckon...

    Open Controls
    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Man City
      Liverpool
      Utd

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        But Newcastle are a bit off the pace right now...

        Open Controls
        1. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          What do you mean? I didn’t include Newcastle

          Open Controls
        2. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Torquay are not Premier League

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.