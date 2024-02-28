In the first of two articles this evening, we’re looking at the impact of the FA Cup on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) schedule.

After full-time in the remaining FA Cup fifth-round ties tonight, the complete Blank Gameweek 29 picture will be known. We’ll have a summary of that situation closer to 22:00 GMT.

Firstly, though, Gameweek 34.

The semi-finals of the FA Cup clash with that Gameweek, so there’ll be as many as four Premier League postponements.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Wolves v Coventry

Man Utd v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Man City v Newcastle

GAMEWEEK 34 OVERVIEW

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A postponement will happen if the following happens: Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Crystal Palace v West Ham On Everton v Nottm Forest On Luton v Brentford On Sheff Utd v Burnley On Brighton v Chelsea Possible postponement If Chelsea beat Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals Fulham v Liverpool Possible postponement If Liverpool beat Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals Man Utd v Newcastle Possible postponement Only one of these things needs to happen:



If Man Utd beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals



If Newcastle beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals Spurs v Man City Possible postponement If Man City beat Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals Wolves v Arsenal Possible postponement If Wolves beat Coventry in the FA Cup quarter-finals Minimum blanks: 1

Maximum blanks: 4

WHY A POSTPONEMENT DOESN’T NECESSARILY MEAN A BLANK

Unlike in Gameweek 29, a postponement in Gameweek 34 doesn’t necessarily mean a blank.

This Gameweek clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals but the following midweek is free, meaning the affected matches could simply move there.

That free midweek could also house earlier postponements from Gameweeks 26/29.

So, Gameweek 34 could become a blank for a small number of clubs, a double for a handful of others and a single Gameweek for the remainder.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE FULL GAMEWEEK 34 PICTURE?

The March international break is the next key juncture for Fantasy managers.

After Gameweek 29, we’ll know which of the Gameweek 34 matches will need to be rearranged.

During the break itself, we’ll also likely find out which teams will ‘double’ when the new fixture dates are announced.

