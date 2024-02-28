424
  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    I guess FH 29 is q go then.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. I just have 4 players and 2 of them are useless cash and areola. Will free hit

  2. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Will be super boring bw29 with almost everyone having the same team. They should combine the two GWs as one GW to make things interesting!

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tbf the wider result isn’t. The Free Hitters will have the same teams but that’s not who you will be competing against.

      The Delta will come from those who aren’t, ie the points the FH crew can gain in the next couple of weeks and no hits vs the FH points in 34 or 37 vs those without the chip planning for those weeks with players they don’t want for other games and hits

      It is annoying there were no surprises but this will create swings

  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Chances of estu & akanji starting? Both 40%?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Show us your working out

      Sell estu

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Reckon less than 50% CHANCE - expect both benched

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Read what De zebri said about Estu and then come back and update us on that 40%

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Trying to find it

  4. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    “I’ve supported the club since birth”

    God scousers make you vomit.

    Well in though Danns that must be special

  5. Ronnies
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Have Watkins and Areola for GW29.

    FH in 29 it is then!

  6. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Those GW 29 fixtures are NASTY.

    Already have Watkins, Konsa, Bowen, Areola, Son.

    Might just get 2 more players and save my FT.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      I may hold transfer and take a -8 to get 3 Spurs in, or Hwang to son this week, and Turner to Neto)as I have Raya)

      Spurs fixture ok to GW33 so are Chelsea, so are Arsenal.

      I would only be free hitting in Bailey and spurs players, not really worth a FH., just play 7 or 8 good ones

    2. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      The ceiling is low either way. You have a WH attacker and a Villa defender and the reverse.

      But then to maximise a FH is a massive gamble as you’d load up on only two teams to keep a clean sheet and then attackers in the other two fixtures.

      Dont think those Cup games could have gone any worse

  7. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Think I'm just going to go into GW29 with 7 or 8 and WC in GW30. On 6 now having brought in Richarlison for Jota, have another FT too although that's likely for an Arsenal mid. But can't see a need for much more than what I'll use the next two FTs on (probably Watkins and Luiz)

  8. putana
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    i can get to 9 players with two hits for gw 29. Think i will hold my fh

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thanks for sharing

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      yep i can get to 8 (without a keeper)

    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think if you're only missing defenders and 1 of the front 7 I'd hold. Those defences playing are amongst the worst in the league

  9. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    So I currently have

    Areola. Porro. Bell. Bowen. Watkins.

    Reckon I can get Neto. Son. Morris. HudsonOdoi by then. 8 enough to avoid FH

    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neto doesn't play in 29

      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yes but Areola will. He comes in for 28

  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    So what games are going ahead?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

  11. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    So GW29 we looking

    Burnley Vs Brentford
    Luton Vs Forest
    Fulham Vs Spurs
    West Ham Vs Villa

    Think gotta be FH as not many players in those teams that want in long term.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      I’ll be saving FH and using WC in 30/31

      1. reo19uk
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Surely you don't wanna get 11 players from these 4 teams in your team over next few weeks though?

        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I have 5. Will get Son. Hudson Odioi. Morris.

          First good anyway. Last doubles

        2. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Won’t have 11, own 7 already. Will go in with 9 possibly 10 with a hit

      2. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        So am I. If free hit who you gonna get? Awoniyi? Willian? Kudus?

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      That or keep what you've already got and play with less than 11 players that GW. A strong 7 or 8 could be enough.

    3. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yeah that is a rock and a hard place

      The penalty could be higher for those changing their teams to get those players in and then out again

      Although I feel the FH delta will be low. I will have to but will feel lucky to get more than 50 points from that lot.

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Spurs play Luton Gw30, Chelsea play Burnley

      I may WC31 or 33. B 34 and FH37

  12. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    GW34 not looking promising for FH. City, Pool, Chelsea and Wolves wins would mean those 4 clubs and Spurs, Arsenal, Brighton & Fulham won't double that GW.

  13. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    How essential is a Bournemouth defender (neto the keeper for me) in gw28

    If I take a hit for him it's - 8 to field 10 in bgw29

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not essential. They are in horrible form

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      You play Bornemouth IMO.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      which team is in form Villa (yes)? Hammers? Brentford, Burnley? Fulham probably. and I won't have any of those.

      If Newcastle lost to Blackburn and played Palace I reckon you'd have (apart from Brighton) the worst teams out of form playing each other.

      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bournemouth haven't won a league game since Boxing Day. Played Forest, Fulham, West Ham (during their slump) in that time. I'd not be surprised if Burnley beat them this week if Solanke is out. Dumped out of the cup. Can't see what the appeal is in getting their assets personally bar Solanke. Even Neto won't do much/any better than Kaminski in the double.

    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would priorities Bou and then worry about 29 if you're set up with 29 as good as you are.

  14. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    I reckon if you have 5 Mid or Att for 29 don’t waste a FH

    I gambled on more upsets so will have to use/waste mine, albeit will take the positives and enjoy the next few weeks of transfers with ouch crowbarring players in and out for one week

    Will then just need to hope the week everyone FH’s the single gameweekers shine like they normally do

    GLA

  15. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    28 is interesting. If you're trying to avoid the FH, you need to avoid Bournemouth but can load up on Luton. You'd probably be more inclined to go the other way if you are FH (and big Dom isn't out).

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easy to avoid Bournemouth in current form imo, particularly if Big Dom is injured.

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Big Man monetisation speculating that you can't pick 4 players to score more than an average of 2.5 points each with a free hit

    Never was so much bs peddled to so many

    https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1762959770930020501?t=pmHwhGn7wepfYfscUsnO6w&s=19

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      The point is

      Players score points in unappealing fixtures

      Indeed dgw and TC players might not in appealing fixtures

      So if on a free hit you pick the right 4 or 5 then you are well up

      This seems like such obvious points I'm losing the will to live FPL

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yep. If you only get 10 points from even just 4 hand-picked players, you've had a shocker (or as I would call it, a standard week)

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        But what about a FH in 37?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Although Big Man Bakar is the biggest plonker of any content creator

  17. George James
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Honestly struggling to see the massive upside to FH29

    if you can get the core 6/7 players and able to field 8-9 with -4 or even -8

    Would you FH if you can get this for 29 with -4?

    Areola (AVL)
    Doughty (NFO) Porro (ful) Taylor (BRE)
    Son (ful) Richarlison (ful) Bowen (AVL)
    Toney (bur) Watkins (whu)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      😉

      Yes

      1. George James
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Really? Can I ask who else you would have on a FH

  18. HelmutCool
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    If you got free transfers and use FH, do they remain for you?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      And so it begins.....

      No they don't

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      You are always on 1 FT the week after a FH or WC (if that was the question!)

      1. HelmutCool
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Ty, it was

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          🙂

      2. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I had once 3 😉 but then something strange happened 🙁

  19. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    When do people plan to now use FH, Bench boost, TC, WC or whichever people have left of these

    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saving for gw 39 or planning to carry over for August.

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        FH38 is tempting now

  20. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    How does this look for FH29?

    Flekken (Areola)
    Udogie Doughty Reguilon (Pau Coufal)
    Son Maddison Bowen Bailey (Barkley)
    Watkins Toney Morris

    1. The Tonberry
        15 mins ago

        Think everyone free hitting in 29 will have at least 11 or 12 of that squad

      • shorey143
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Probably as good as it gets and at least you don’t have to worry about budget

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers both. Yes £14m itb!

      • bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Forest players
        Forest will smash Luton to pieces.

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks. Maybe Elanga for Barkley?

    2. Totalfootball
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Solanke fitness update please

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/28/fpl-notes-solanke-injury-five-goal-haaland-why-botman-missed-out/

    3. The Royal Robin
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Any idea if Salah will be back for the weekend?

    4. Ribus
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Senesi by far the best BOU defender?

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        I like Kerkez but only if Kelly is ruled out of the next three.

        Senesi seems fairly nailed but would be banned for the second half of DGW28 if he gets two bookings in as many games.

        1. Ribus
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yup, thats my fear

          1. The Royal Robin
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            Zabarnyi has played every single minute this season, £4.4m. Might be worth considering.

            1. KingZamalek
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ceiling is 6 tho. Senesi is more exciting but is a YC maniac.

              1. The Royal Robin
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Don't they both play CB?

        2. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          I think Django is an option at left back Iraola have used in the past. Zaba is the most nailed and secured, Senesi nailed but yellow card risk. Kerkez is a xmins risk. I guess now without a game in the weekend of 29 his xmins are better.

          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think Dango only played there because Kerkez and Kelly were injured and Iraola's hands were forced. But I agree, I couldn't say for certainty that Kerkez isn't going to be an xMins risk.

    5. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      FH 29

      Midfield of Maddisson, Richi, Son, Barkley and Bowen

      2 up front watkins and Toney.

      any old duffers at the back who cares.

      1. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Imagine Spurs don't score...GW over

        1. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm swinging the bat
          summat will drop in

    6. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would you take this non FH route and field 7 with no hits or just FH29?

      Non FH route

      GW27: Hee Chan > Bowen
      GW28: Save FT
      GW29: Alvarez KDB > Toney Son

      GW29 team
      Areola
      Cash
      Richarlison Son Bowen
      Watkins Toney

      Could add some more players with hits

      Current team

      Areola Turner
      Saliba Gabriel Cash Branthwaite Gusto
      KDB Saka Richarlison Palmer Hwang
      Haaland Watkins Alvarez

      1FT 2.8ITB

    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      sorry for asking but when are the missing fixtures from gw29 going to be rescheduled? cheers

