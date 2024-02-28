In the first of two articles this evening, we’re looking at the impact of the FA Cup on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) schedule.
After full-time in the remaining FA Cup fifth-round ties tonight, the complete Blank Gameweek 29 picture will be known. We’ll have a summary of that situation closer to 22:00 GMT.
Firstly, though, Gameweek 34.
The semi-finals of the FA Cup clash with that Gameweek, so there’ll be as many as four Premier League postponements.
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
- Wolves v Coventry
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Leicester
- Man City v Newcastle
GAMEWEEK 34 OVERVIEW
|GW34 Premier League fixture
|Status
|A postponement will happen if the following happens:
|Aston Villa v Bournemouth
|On
|Crystal Palace v West Ham
|On
|Everton v Nottm Forest
|On
|Luton v Brentford
|On
|Sheff Utd v Burnley
|On
|Brighton v Chelsea
|Possible postponement
|If Chelsea beat Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Fulham v Liverpool
|Possible postponement
|If Liverpool beat Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Man Utd v Newcastle
|Possible postponement
|Only one of these things needs to happen:
If Man Utd beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals
If Newcastle beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Spurs v Man City
|Possible postponement
|If Man City beat Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Wolves v Arsenal
|Possible postponement
|If Wolves beat Coventry in the FA Cup quarter-finals
|Minimum blanks: 1
Maximum blanks: 4
WHY A POSTPONEMENT DOESN’T NECESSARILY MEAN A BLANK
Unlike in Gameweek 29, a postponement in Gameweek 34 doesn’t necessarily mean a blank.
This Gameweek clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals but the following midweek is free, meaning the affected matches could simply move there.
That free midweek could also house earlier postponements from Gameweeks 26/29.
So, Gameweek 34 could become a blank for a small number of clubs, a double for a handful of others and a single Gameweek for the remainder.
WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE FULL GAMEWEEK 34 PICTURE?
The March international break is the next key juncture for Fantasy managers.
After Gameweek 29, we’ll know which of the Gameweek 34 matches will need to be rearranged.
During the break itself, we’ll also likely find out which teams will ‘double’ when the new fixture dates are announced.
