  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    30pt gameweek

    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I should be so lucky

  2. BERGKOP
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Would've been nice for TC, Erling!

  3. Evil Greg
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Hope Wolves and Man Utd win. Bring the chaos!

  4. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Jesus Christ, where was this KDB and Haaland these last few weeks???

  5. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Surely minimum number off blanks is 4, not 3 as mentioned in the table?

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Oh ignore me. Long day

      1. oldham pie eater
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        you are right at least one more game will go ahead

        1. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          The minimum number off games going ahead is 4, which means the maximum number of blanks is 6, so the table is correct

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke absence, injury: "It was related to his fitness.

    "He wasn't feeling well to play - had some issues in the knee. I hope it's nothing big. He was the first one that we didn't want to risk.

    "Now, we have to assess him and see if he can play on the weekend [at Burnley].

    "I hope Dom can recover and help us against Burnley."

    https://twitter.com/1fplnews/status/1762621269827006724?t=0kDUxymQfZKoZN7XFu1EFw&s=19

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Exact (very similar) quote from Iraola on Solanke in his post-match interview with afcb tv:

      "Dom wasn't feeling well from his knee. We have to assess him, I hope it's not something big and he can help us this weekend."

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Late to the party, my rigga

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Cheers Tony as always!

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Noticed you've got some great snippets from managers recently.

      You're an asset to our community, thank you and please keep it up!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Make him a mod, make him a mod!

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          😉

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Bit more from Sky:

      "He wasn't feeling well and he has some issues in the knee. He wasn't ready to be involved today.

      He has had an MRI today [Tuesday], so we have to see what he has, assess him, see how he wakes up tomorrow and then we will see. I hope it's not something big and he can help us in the next games."

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Make him a mod too!

  7. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    I haven’t been keeping up today but just seen Maguire is injured. This didn't seem to be in the earlier presser. More chance for a Forest win tomorrow and a rout v City?

    https://x.com/elviscyril5/status/1762591815390130613?s=46&t=hAaaEgiQgheuiwBruEyFyw

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68411118

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      And just checked, Varane injury also not mentioned earlier

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      MUTV interview beofre presser

      https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/erik-ten-hag-rules-out-harry-maguire-for-nottingham-forest-v-man-utd-fa-cup-tie?utm_campaign=ManUtd&utm_medium=post&utm_source=twitter

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Before*

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Sorry didn’t see that. Sounds like an ongoing problem? Can’t find any info on likely return

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Correction - interview was after his presser.

          Which player are you referring to?

          "In an exclusive MUTV interview at Carrington, the manager provided a full update on his plans, having earlier confirmed at his press conference that Casemiro is fit and available, despite a head knock on Saturday against Fulham."

          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            I was particularly interested in Maguire as he’s in my team. The ongoing groin injury is referred to here but actually it’s not stated as being his current injury so not sure

            https://www.footballreporting.com/premier-league/harry-maguire-is-ruled-out-of-man-uniteds-fa-cup-fifth-round-clash-against-nottingham-forest-due-to-injury-with-erik-ten-hag-also-swweating-on-the-fitness-of-bruno-fernandes-and-raphael-varane/

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              I don't think we have information to state the current injury is linked to the previous groin issue.

              MEN think it's a knock from the Fulham game.

              "He is thought to have sustained a knock in the latter stages of Saturday’s defeat to Fulham, albeit played through to the final whistle."

              https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-suffer-bruno-fernandes-28715945

              1. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Thanks Tony. He was always on the bench for 27 and hopefully he’s back by the next match

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wait, you think Maguire is a BENEFIT?

  8. sankalparora07
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Should I do Gordon to Son for free considering NEW will blank in 29 or roll my FT?

      Areola Raya
      Trippier Reggie Gabriel Porro* Konsa*
      Gordon Foden Saka Palmer Hwang
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Wait for Solanke news.

        1. sankalparora07
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Cheers

      2. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        It would be amazing if NFO could beat MUN in the cup. GW29 FH galore with Hojlund (if fit) or Garnacho (C).

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          They have an injury list rivalling Liverpool including no decent striker and decimated defence. I’d say Forest might be favourites , especially with home advantage

          1. KingZamalek
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Mmm lovely! MUN vs shu in GW29 too good to be true for FH because I'd never want any MUN players except for that exact fixture lol.

            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              My sense is that fixture will be much more enticing if Hojlund is back. Think I saw 3 weeks recovery which would tie in nicely

              1. The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                Yeah but it's us. Wouldn't be confident in any of our players getting returns, even against Sheffield!

                1. KingZamalek
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Nah it's Sheffield at home...even ETH couldn't bottle that.

                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    The gauntlet has been laid down

      3. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Who would you rather keep?

        Neto or Hwang?

        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Hwang
          Scores more

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Hwang

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I would give them the Newcastle fixture

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Kinda fancy the City triple up in attack.

            Would need to get rid of Gross/Saka otherwise

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Probably best referring back to the Hee Chan v Neto article

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/19/hwang-v-neto-who-is-the-best-wolves-pick-in-fpl/

        4. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Keep both if Brighton somehow win tomorrow

      4. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Bit of a bench headache:
        Who to bench:

        A) Gross
        B) Palmer

        Rest of front 8 are:
        Saka, Odegaard, Foden, Watkins, Haaland, Solanke,

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Palmer Sir!

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Although if Solanke is out, then you don't have an issue

      5. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Potential Solanke injury means I have to play Hwang.

        Not a bad week for bench player to come in.

        Although I feel that most players will have a decent bench player to fill in if they had Solanke.

        Front 7:

        Hwang Saka Son Palmer Bowen
        Watkins Haaland

        Template, perhaps. Very happy with this midfield. Just missing Salah.

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Would happily play Hwang against Newcastle.

      6. akhilrajau
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Areola (Turner)
        senesi,Branthwaite,Gabriel, [Renguilon, Gusto]
        KDB, Foden, Saka, Palmer [Hee Chan]
        Haland, Watkins, Solanke
        FT:O, BANK:2.9m
        Any hit is good?
        A. KDB -> Salah
        B. KDB -> Son
        C. Turner -> Neto / Kaminski
        D. No Hit

        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          D

          KDB could do well Vs Manutd.

          1. pablo discobar
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            90 mins tonight though

            1. Scalper
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              It’s pep to have unpredictable lineups vs poor teams, but not so when playing good teams/derbys.

              If you asked me if I’m surprised KDB plays 90 Vs Manutd & Liverpool, I’d say no.

              Big games for them.

      7. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Last time Son played Palace (@palace) he scored 10pts. He should do better at home.

        Right?

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yes, that is how FPL and IRL form works.

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I’d expect he probably gets 20 points tbh. No more

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            10*

      8. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Phew! It’s lucky everyone kept KDB

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          For his day off?

      9. Tripleh123
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Looking ahead to GW29, any changes needed? Tempted to bring in Son but u unsure who to get rid of. Will be doing Estupinan to Doughty in GW29.

        Areola
        Senesi, Gabriel, Porro*
        Saka Bowen Foden Palmer
        Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

        Dubravka Hwang Estupinan Torres

        A. Hwang to Son
        B. Foden to Son
        C. Stick

        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Same exact team except for Foden I have Son.

          But if you can afford A, that’d be a great midfield.

      10. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Price Changes 28 February

        Rise: Watkins (8.9)

        No falls

        1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Cheers, Rainy. One more day before the worst of this mess of a schedule becomes clear.

        2. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Cheers rainy

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            just now

            1-0 (not telling which one, but feeling relieved I didn't get Solanke in early just now)

            Cheers Rainy.

      11. Thunderbastard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Any news on why Neto didn´t play today?

        1. Thunderbastard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Just investigated and it seems that he doesn´t play in the cup games. Panic over

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            League keepers and cup keepers - Krul had the Hatters' gloves; Ortega had the gloves for City, too.

            1. Thunderbastard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Thanks! Glad to know there´s nothing to worry about with that tasty double and potential GW29 fixture coming up

      12. FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        As a Haaland (TC) and KDB owner I feel robbed.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Haaland scoring 5 in FA a GW after the TC. Solanke injury news right before the DGW. Classic FPL stuff going on.

          1. noissimbus
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            He got his priorities right.

          2. FPL price manipulators are …
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Step up Semenyo

      13. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        What’s with Solanke? Is he likely to start next game?

        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          We await further news

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers mate. Hoping for an update on Pau Torres too.

