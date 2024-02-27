Two fixtures were confirmed as being postponed in Blank Gameweek 29 following the results of Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round ties.

But at least one further Gameweek 29 match will definitely go ahead, on top of the three already confirmed.

Here’s all that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers need to know.

TUESDAY’S FA CUP FIFTH–ROUND RESULTS

AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 (3-4 pens) Newcastle United

Luton Town 2-6 Manchester City

TWO CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 29 BLANKS