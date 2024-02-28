84
  gellinmagellan
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Dubravka Turner
    Maguire Gabriel Pau Taylor Porro
    Saka Foden KDB Hwang Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    1 FT 2.9. Maguire > Senesi yay or nay?

    Renegade3
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Maguire is the worst D in the league, dependably undependable and slow. Haaland will own him, so YAY! Also, Senesi may play twice as many games over the next 3 weeks.

      gellinmagellan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah the yellow card is the only thing that makes me a bit suspect of getting him over say a Saliba or Doughty or Reg. Maguire is the worst, but he got me 6 points last week so I'm okay with his brief contribution in my team 😀

    LC1
      9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Looks like a reasonable transfer!

      I'm stuck between bringing in an additional Bou or 3rd Ars player, so would do what you're doing or Mag to Saliba.

      gellinmagellan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'm tempted by Saliba as well, but probably will go Senesi or...Doughty. What are your thoughts on Doughty over Senesi?

  Cobain
    10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Salah massive differential this week!

    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      just now

      Providing he starts.

  kempc23
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    So if Southampton beat Liverpool, does that mean Liverpool play in 29, and have no further doubles?

    Now I'm Panicking
      9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Unless anything unforeseen happens, yes, as Fulham v Liverpool in 34 will also go ahead as neither team will be playing in the FA Cup semis that weekend.

  Maeki2
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Cap Salah over Haaland?

    Feanor
      14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I wouldn't. Haaland loves destroying MU.

  Barcelono
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Bournemouth has 8 'easy' games in a row, making Solanke an obvious choice to hold if is fit. However, what about Senesi? He is just 2 yellow cards away from suspension, did receive one in the FA Cup. Is it worth the risk to select him for the next 2 gameweeks, or might another defensive option, such as Zabarny, be better for the mid-term future?

      Camzy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I tend to pick the cheaper, lower owned defender for my budget option whenever I have to choose. Zabarnyi also has had more shots than Senesi as well. These decisions can be annoying though because all it takes is an unlikely goal from a set piece and one option way outscores the other.

        Baps hunter
          6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Price difference is minimal and Zenesi seems to have lot higher xGi compared to Zabarnyi. What am I missing?

    coriswrasse
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Kiwior to start again for Arsenal?

      Philosopher's Stones
        3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Zinchenko back soon. Will share minutes imo.

      CHICKENDINNER3000
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          maybe, but not worth the gamble

      Feanor
        14 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        How is Doughty pronounced?

        I hear half a dozen versions of his name on podcasts and youtube.

        Now I'm Panicking
          9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Dow-tee (I think)

        Stimps
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Doughty the new Doherty

        Efan Ekoku Pops
          12 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          "ough" has 9 different pronunciations in British English. Silly language.

          FPL price manipulators are …
            10 Years
            just now

            *racist

        Snoop Udogie Dogg
          3 Years
          just now

          I believe the correct pronunciation is "Duff - tie"

      CroatianHammer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Will start Solanke at 75%, roll the FT for 28, hope Håland (C) can repeat last night's effort.

      gellinmagellan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Dubravka Turner
        Maguire Gabriel Pau Taylor Porro
        Saka Foden KDB Hwang Palmer
        Watkins Haaland Archer

        1 FT 2.9. Who is the better pick to replace Maguire?
        A) Senesi
        B) Doughty

        Baps hunter
          6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Senesi has 1 or 2 more fixtures.

          Baps hunter
            6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Bou has 2.5x more clean sheets than Luton. Minus points from goals conceded is one factor.

            gellinmagellan
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks, both were rising so had to make the move. Gone Senesi 😀

      Over Midwicket
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Best mid 8.7mil or under to get in? Don't care about GW29.

        Palmer?

        Current mids: KDB. Saka. Rich. Neto.

        JBG
          5 Years
          58 mins ago

          Diaz?

          Over Midwicket
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            1 min ago

            Not explosive enuf

        Bobby Digital
          6 Years
          51 mins ago

          Bowen

          Open Controls
          Over Midwicket
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            just now

            Never again

        CONNERS
          5 Years
          45 mins ago

          Think I'd be tempted to roll the dice on Bowen now that Paqueta's back.

        The Mentaculus
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          Think so. Strangely he's now starting to be overlooked a tiny bit just as I'm about to buy him for the first time...

          If you ignore / FH 29, this run of: bre NEW BUR MUN shu looks ripe for targeting

      iFash@FPL
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Hurray!! First time post ever!!
          I’ve been following the site for many years, but only registered yesterday…

          Philosopher's Stones
            3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Welcome to the madness!

            iFash@FPL
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I believe the madness keeps many going.

                Now I can rant after many unfavourable FPL decisions. Instead of just reading other people’s rants.

                Nate(U)dog(ie)
                  3 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  That's the spirit! Enjoy!

                  Botman and Robben
                    7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Have you got Saka back?

                    Nate(U)dog(ie)
                      3 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Not yet, have 2FT so let's see what happens tonight and what my plans for GW29 are. Thinking of going all in to the depths and getting Havertz

                      Botman and Robben
                        7 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Hope whatever you do it pans out.

                        Nate(U)dog(ie)
                          3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers! Good luck to you this week too

                AARON-1
                  2 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Welcome. Useful stuff on here,

            Evil Greg
              13 Years
              56 mins ago

              Welcome!

            The Mentaculus
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              42 mins ago

              Hello & welcome! 🙂

            Botman and Robben
              7 Years
              20 mins ago

              Welcome!

            FPL price manipulators are …
              10 Years
              19 mins ago

              It's been so long since someone got a welcome on here. Welcome

            FPL Brains
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              18 mins ago

              Welcome mate!

          Bobby Digital
            6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Anything you'd change in my WC27?

            Neto
            Gabriel Udogie Saliba
            Saka Foden Son Bowen
            Haaland Solanke Watkins

            Areola DLuiz Senesi Doughty

            0.3m itb

            iFash@FPL
                59 mins ago

                Keep an eye on injury news and watch out for Senesi’s affinity for yellow cards.

                Bobby Digital
                  6 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  Would you go Zabarny instead?

                  iFash@FPL
                      41 mins ago

                      I have Senesi in my team from GW26 WC because he seems to have the best goal threat. He’s now on 9 yellow cards, unfortunately.
                      Yes, Zabarnyi has been ever present in the defense and he’s way more disciplined.

                      Bobby Digital
                        6 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        He's still on 8, FA Cup don't count

                        iFash@FPL
                            33 mins ago

                            Oh! Good to know.

                  gellinmagellan
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    How do you plan to get Salah in?

                    Funkyav
                      14 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      yeah this was my question too

                    Bobby Digital
                      6 Years
                      just now

                      Will see when he's back and ready to go...

                  Botman and Robben
                    7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Has been asked, plans to get Mo in when fit?

                AARON-1
                  2 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Even though they are clearly a team to target, my record of betting against Sheff Utd is poor.
                  I captained Watkins against them at Villa park.
                  I backed Luton players against them at Kenilworth Road
                  I backed Hwang and Neto against them at Molineux.
                  I suppose if I double up on Arsenal defence with Saliba joining Gabriel, Sheff Utd will score in the first 15 minutes...

                Philosopher's Stones
                  3 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Might end up rolling a FT this GW

                  Philosopher's Stones
                    3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    *However. Estu -> Bournemouth defender in my thoughts as a move this GW to beat the price changes.

                    Flynny
                      8 Years
                      just now

                      I'm looking at estu to senesi - 4 if Bournemouth play gw29

                      Otherwise estu to saliba - 4

                fishy Pompey
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  anyone know if Salah is back - thinking of shipping out KDB for him?

                  The Mentaculus
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    As of yesterday's presser "touch and go" for Southampton.

                    Don't know if anyone's picked up anything useful from twitter today...?

                Flynny
                  8 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Already have 6 players in bgw29 (including porro and solanke who may be crocked.)

                  Planning to add son this week and maybe senesi

                  Also got hwang who may not blank

                  Don't see a world on which I'll be free hitting

                  The Mentaculus
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Bournemouth's fixture in 29 isn't confirmed yet- still relies on Brighton beating Wolves

                    Flynny
                      8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yup. I seem to have a decent nucleus

                      If wolves and Bournemouth play I won't be far off a full 11

                      Flynny
                        8 Years
                        just now

                        And it's actually 6 excluding solanke

                        Already got

                        Areola
                        Porro taylor Reg
                        Richarlison
                        Watkins

                DavvaMC
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Would you do the below for a hit (Porro dropping in price)

                  A. Porro > Senesi
                  B. Estu > Senesi
                  C. Either > Munoz (longer term)

                  Thanks

                  The Mentaculus
                    Fantasy
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Porro's price is locked according to the hub predictor

                7. Stranger Mings
                  • 3 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Any more news on solanke please

                  Open Controls
                    • 13 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Read the article

                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Yeh very comprehensive just wondered if any further

                    2. Flynny
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Have to wait til Friday

                      I can bench this week if needed

                      1. Stranger Mings
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Yeh me too and play hwang for his monster haul

                8. basilfawlty
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  This is a roll isn't it?

                  Dubravka
                  Saliba Gabriel Bradley
                  KDB Saka Foden Palmer
                  Haaland Watkins Solanke

                  Areola Neto Konsa Lascelles 1 FT

                  1. CHICKENDINNER3000
                      just now

                      yup gtg, neto a good first sub too re solanke

                  2. AzzaroMax99
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    That Senesi guy seems like a very lucrative player 😀

                    So would you sell Estupi for:

                    a) Gabriel (double up with Saliba)
                    b) Senesi
                    c) Doughty

                    Dubravka for gw28 can easily become Neto also 😀

                  3. Scalper
                    • 7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Senesi had 8 YC.

                    Does he have 9 now that he got 1 in the FA cup?

                    1. Studs Up
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      yellow cards are comp specific

                    2. Now I'm Panicking
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Noo

                  4. Pep Roulette
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Best defender for 6.0?

                  5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I've already played my 2nd wildcard but have FH and BB left.

                    Should I be trying to avoid FH in 29 so I can use it in a later, DGW?

                    Current team is:

                    Pickford Areola
                    Gabriel Senesi Porro Tark Regi
                    Salah Foden Bailery Palmer Saka
                    Haaland Toney Muniz

