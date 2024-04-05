42
  1. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Morning all,

    One of the unfortunate ones that traded out Foden for Salah this week…

    Any recommend transfers for this GW?
    Have WC & BB remaining. 1FT £1.0 ITB

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Zabarnyi Gab (Ake Gusto)
    Saka Son Salah Palmer (Neto)
    Muniz Haaland Solanke

    Cheers

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably ok to save the FT.

  2. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench one ?

    A VVD (mun)
    B Gusto (shu)
    C RAN (WHM)

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  3. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who sold Foden for Salad?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lettuce know if you find out

      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Cos he’s fasting

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Chicken tikka - no, Salah?

  4. MGD
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    1) Who will you captain in GW 32?
    2) who do you think will be mostly captained in Top 100k?

    Difficult choice for once.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      1) Salah
      2) Palmer

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Palmer and Palmer

    3. FatmanAndRobin
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Im edging towards Haaland - rested and could be ready to fire - Hattrick incoming

  5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Contextless but not trying to bombard people with too much info, which one would you prefer for the remainder of the season?

    A) Darwin, Saka, Gusto
    B) Solanke, MacAllister, Gabriel

    (Have White and Havertz from Arsenal and VVD and Salah from Liverpool as well)

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Easily A

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    3. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agree A

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  6. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best move here with dgw34 in mind. WC35

    A. Leno->Pickford
    B. Doughty->RAN
    C. Save

    Leno
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Saka Foden Son Salah Palmer
    Haaland Solanke

    Turner Mateta Doughty Zabarnyi

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B doubles & he’s got eye for goal.

  7. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who should be the 3rd Arsenal player for DGW 34?

    A) Raya
    B) One of Saliba/White
    C) Ødegaard

    Currently have Saka and Gabriel.

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      C and B close calls. I think I'd go C

    2. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Odegaard but which mid would you drop?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Would be one of Garnacho, Gordon or Palmer, will WC GW 35.

    3. FatmanAndRobin
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Id go White

    4. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Odegaard

  8. FatmanAndRobin
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any changes needed here? Have 2 FT ITB and thinking
    hold for next GW Udogie, Son + Muniz -> VVD, MacAlister, Isak

    Petrovic

    Gab Ait Udogie

    Son Foden Palmer (v) Salah Saka

    Darwin Haaland (c)

    Onana Muniz Gusto Brant

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Great team. If you have 2FT maybe Saka to Havertz/Odegaard who will surely play for sure incase Saka is out.

      1. FatmanAndRobin
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ya Im tempted but slightly sideways especially with DGW coming up. Son is def on the transfer list next GW and could double up Ars mid with Odegaard. Would lose funds getting Saka back in too

        Thanks for the comment

        1. Bucket Man
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          What chips have you got left. It all depends on that really. Wouldn't lose Saka if you want him back for GW34. Team looks very nice as it is. Good luck!

          1. FatmanAndRobin
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Just BB remaining so probably makes sense rolling and setting up for 34

  9. jthmt
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    dub
    gabriel, pau, gusto
    palmer, saka, foden, salah
    darwin, haaland, solanke

    areola, douglas luiz, robinson, estu

    A) douglas luiz to gordon
    B) estu to white/saliba?
    C) roll

    1,2ITB 1ft

    1. FatmanAndRobin
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll because who do you then bench? Team looks solid - make those changes next week

    2. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

  10. Bucket Man
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    2FT. 0.3ITB

    Petrovic
    Gusto, Udogie, RAN
    Salah, Saka*, Son, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin, Isak
    Onana, Garnacho, Gabriel, Bradley

    Bradley to Van Hecke?
    Saka to Foden or Havertz?
    Darwin to Hojlund?

    1. FatmanAndRobin
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ooooh tough one - I think Foden might get lesser mins against Palace imo. Great team with good bench cover. Keep Darwin for the double. Bradley -> Hall? Newc have great fixtures

  11. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick 1 to bench:

    Udogie, Gabriel, Branthwaite, Gusto

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably Gabriel. Tough choice

    2. Dennis System
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have all 4 and benched gusto, the useless ****

    3. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Udogie

    4. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Udogie

  12. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Feel I have 3/4 options which are all a bit meh.

    Raya (Areola)
    Virgil - Gabriel - Ait Nouri - Porro (Kerkez)
    Salah - Saka - Son - Palmer (Barkley)
    Haaland - Solanke (Muniz)

    A) Roll FT
    B) Porro > Tarkowski
    C) Barkley > Garnacho
    D) Both B&C for a hit.

