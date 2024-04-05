We’ll have 16 pre-match press conferences to cover on Friday as we bring you the latest Gameweek 32 team news.

This is a ‘live’ blog, so we will add the key updates as and when they arrive. Hit refresh for the latest updates.

FPL GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka faces further assessment after missing out on Arsenal’s midweek win over Luton Town.

“We will know now. We have a training session in a few hours and we will know whether he is fit or not. “[Everyone else] seems OK.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Jurrien Timber (knee) is the only Gunner on the sidelines as he works his way back from a lengthy absence.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle are into double figures for injury-related absentees.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Matt Targett (Achilles), Joelinton (quad), Callum Wilson (tendon), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (back), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee) and Kieran Trippier (calf) will all still be absent this weekend.

Sandro Tonali is also banned till August.

Anthony Gordon returns from a one-match ban, at least.

Lewis Hall was also only suffering from fatigue when being withdrawn in midweek.

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes has confirmed that Alphonse Areola (groin) remains sidelined this weekend.

“It’s a slight tweak in his groin. I’m hoping that he’s not too long but obviously, he’s not available for the game.” – David Moyes on Alphonse Areola

Edson Alvarez returns from a two-match ban, while Nayef Aguerd (shoulder) could be back after returning to training this week.