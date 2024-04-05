6
  g40steve
    6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Bench order correct, cap correct?

    Best option with WC & BB chips available?

    Neto
    White, Gabriel, Ran
    C Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka,
    Darwin, Haaland, Solanke

    Flekken, Gordon, Gusto, Burn

    .6

  Sharkytect
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Whats is Saka's injury?
    I could replace him with Palmer. That wouldn't be following my route to a perfect dgw34 team, but I can't keep avoiding Palmer forever, can I?

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Supposedly was muscular over the IB. Thought I read he was in team training before Luton but Arteta said he decided to rest him so I'd like to think he will start tomorrow unless something else happened

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Arteta, man. Why won't he just give a straight answer? Surely he knows that Saka will be spotted in training if he is there.

    x.jim.x
      9 Years
      28 mins ago

      "We have a training session in a few hours and we will know whether he is fit or not."

      Seems pretty straight-forward for Legohead.

    boc610
      12 Years
      25 mins ago

      lol what more do you want? basically its we will see if he is fit or not after training...damn you mikel with your vague mumbo jumbo!!!

