Gameweek 31 is not over yet but the team news for Gameweek 32 is already filtering through.

Four pre-match press conferences took place today: Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley and Everton.

The key updates are summarised below.

We’ll hopefully get updates from the managers of the other 16 sides tomorrow. We’ll have a busier live blog on Friday covering those.

FPL GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) remain out for the Cherries, who don’t have any fresh injury concerns from midweek.

What is worrying boss Andoni Iraola is illness, however. Chris Mepham missed out altogether because of sickness on Tuesday, while Antoine Semenyo and Enes Unal were limited to substitute appearances.

“Sometimes I am very clear and I tell you this will be and this will not, but this week is going to be difficult. “After the (Crystal Palace) game, we have some cases of… I don’t want to say ‘illness’ but they are not probably feeling 100 per cent. but we still have two days. Tomorrow they could come fresh and they are available for the game. “But it is true we have some players who are let’s say in doubtful conditions to perform if the game was today. Luckily for us, we still have two days and we hope they can recover and help us. “They are not fresh injuries, nothing injury-related, but it is true we have some situations we are dealing with day to day.” – Andoni Iraola

Marcos Senesi (hamstring) could return, however.

“I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, because every day he does more things with the group. Also these are kind of trainings where we cannot push a lot. They are almost recovery training we are doing. In between the games, he is able to do it with the team. So I hope he can be in the squad I think.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcos Senesi

BRENTFORD

Kevin Schade could be back in the Brentford squad for the first time in over six months.

The Germany international lasted 60 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leyton Orient on Tuesday, on his return from an adductor injury.

“Schade could be available, that’s something I need to think about for Saturday. “It will be very good to have him back. That pace he’s got is incredible, his all-round play is very good. I remember that fantastic action when he put it in the top corner against Crystal Palace at home in September. That seems like ages ago! So that would be very positive.” – Thomas Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank also confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns from Wednesday’s draw with Brighton.

“Everyone is in a fine place. Some tired boys, naturally, after two games and the international week where a lot played good minutes, which we are proud of and happy with. “They will be more than ready for Saturday; it is today they are allowed to be tired.” – Thomas Frank

Ethan Pinnock (ankle) and Christian Nørgaard (back) are “progressing well” but remain unavailable, as does Aaron Hickey (hamstring).

“Schade is leading the race in terms of being the first available for the potential squad, then Ethan, then Norgaard, in that order.” – Thomas Frank

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Ben Mee (ankle) are out for the season, meanwhile.

EVERTON

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) is back in training but needs more work on his fitness before being considered for a playing return.

“Arnie is on the grass, he is not quite fit yet, but he is on the grass with us.” – Sean Dyche

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) also remain out, while Amadou Onana (knock) will have to be assessed.

“Amadou has had a few knocks, we will see how he is tomorrow. Dobbo is making good progress now.” – Sean Dyche

Dyche discussed both midweek rotation and Ramadan, when asked about his upcoming team selection.

“Jimmy (James Garner) got some rest the other night then came on and delivered a really strong performance. “If we need to make changes, we will do. We have a very competitive group, especially at the full-back positions now Seamus [Coleman] is fit as well. Shay had played three in a week, so we had to be careful with that which is obvious. “The lads in midfield, Arnie and Youssef [Chermiti] are in Ramadan as well, we have got to weigh up that and make sure they have as much energy as they can while also respecting their faith. “That offers the idea of change and freshness, we felt that was necessary with three [games] in a week as well.” – Sean Dyche

BURNLEY

Lorenz Assignon returns after serving a one-match ban in midweek.

Burnley also have no fresh concerns from their draw with Wolves.

Vincent Kompany hinted that he may even recover some of his injured players, without naming any names.

Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown), Jordan Beyer (muscle) and Han-Noah Massengo (unknown), who have all been sidelined for some time, could be the individuals in question.

“Hopefully. But when you have these three games in a week, we will see. Some of it will be assessed today, to be honest.” – Vincent Kompany, when asked if some of his injured players could feature at Everton this weekend

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg) and Luca Koleosho (knee) are out longer term, however.