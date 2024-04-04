148
  1. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Oh great, just learned my rival will also be getting Van Hecke off the bench as well as Foden, my lord

    
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Crazy week tbf bench has beem a doubled edged sword

      
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Sure has buddy, brutal, his vice captain has even moved to L.Diaz for tonight after he had it on Haaland! Ya just can’t write it!

        Never have I needed Salah to go mental as tonight!

        
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Bloody hell that's extra jam

          Very lucky

          
          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Unbelievable luck mate

            
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Oh lordy

      
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Foden and Van Hecke in for Saka and Halaland
        And vice captain moves to L.Diaz, just can’t write it! And it has to be closest rival in 2nd as well! Couldn’t of been anyone else haha!

        
    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      My rival capped Haaland vc Foden 🙁

      
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Ouch! This GW has been a nightmare

        
  2. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    How good a bet is Gomez for next few weeks as a route into Liv defence for 33/34 if I can’t easily get to VVD? Obviously no one really knows but is he a minutes risk or in for the foreseeable do you think?

    
    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Robertson back on bench match and always a risk even with Tsimikas

      Avoid

      
  3. Guy Demel
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Hope you're all looking forward to Szobaszlai and Gravenberch unassisted goals with a Sheffield united consolation early in the second half.

    
    1. Fintroy
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Sounds about right - not sure about the scorers....but Liverpool 2-1 could happen....no CS and minimal Salah points.....

      
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        That would not surprise me

        No goals till 40 mins+
        Or floodgate opened within 10 mins

        
  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Salah surprisingly low ownership only 36.4% overall
    Less than Watkins & Saliba
    I've seen quite a few teams without Salah having a Haaland/Saka captain/vice captain combo .
    Hopefully they get punished tonight as Liverpool chase the goal difference on Arsenal

    
    1. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Only issue here is how much of that percentage is in active teams. I'd assume quite safely that most serious players will own Salah for this game.

        
    2. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Looking for a differential.
      Would you drop Saka for Bruno Fernandes?

      
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Nah

        
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Nope even if he does well today

        
      3. Guy Demel
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        could never own that diving rat

        
        1. Hutchiniho
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Haha. Same with hoping Saka returns

          
      4. Hutchiniho
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Clear vote of no confidence, teams are so samey. Was looking for a nice run of games from a non, Saka, Son, Foden. Keeping Palmer obvs.

        
      5. Fintroy
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        err no, has he scored more than 6 points in any game this season?

        
    3. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Nacho v Gusto

      
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Jackson

      Subs: Bettenelli, Silva, Sterling, Madueke, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen

      It’s three changes for Manchester United tonight. Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench. Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Antony come in to the side.

      Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Antony, Hojlund

      Subs: Heaton, Amrabat, Mount, Rashford, Eriksen, Diallo, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala

      
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cmon Uts

        
      2. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Petrovic, Gusto, Palmer, Garnacho, Darwin, Bradley, Salah(C) all starts. Lets go!

        
    5. Keep calm and hoof me the b…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I've created a mega benching headache for myself. Who would you bench out of:
      a) Muniz (NEW)
      B) Saka (bha)
      C) Solanke (lut)
      D) Palmer (shu)
      E) Foden (cry)

      I had planned to bench Foden, but I did that this week and I've been very jammy to get his points

      
      1. Johnny 8
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Has to be a for me

        
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        C

        Muniz at home above Solanke for me

        
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          You will get early team news anyway

          
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            with Foden

            
    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Rashford finally benched for being a passenger

      
      1. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Iggy Pop knew

        
      2. Vinyl78LP
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        ..replaced by someone even more underwhelming.

        
    7. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Come on Salah!!!!!!!!!

      

