  1. Bob_the_builder
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Not a good week for my "template" front 7 of Son-Salah(c)-Palmer-Saka-Muniz-Haaland-Isak. It seems in the quest to prepare for BB37, lost track of the present. Hopefully FH34 and weeks leading upto it can be a turn of fortunes.

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Not really. Salah at home vs SHU, Saka at home vs Luton, Son against leaky WHU, Isak scored 8, Palmer 20. Muniz just an enabler. Not going to score every week.

      Would be hard to pick a better set of fixtures so hardly BB37 blinkers. Just unlucky with rotation and outcome.

  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Red arrow on WC. Would have been green but for a really poor bench order call with Udogie over Garnacho. Think I was too focused on the first 11 and didn't consider the bench properly

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Gotta admire the lads who are preparing for BB37 from right now. There could be tons of injuries, suspensions, teams on the beach by GW37, heavy rotations in 37. But their determination to take the risk and plan this far ahead has to be admired.

