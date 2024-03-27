The March international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 30, game-time is also a possible factor.

A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more on here as we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.

Accumulated gametime may be all the more noteworthy this time, as we get set for three Gameweeks in the space of a week.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.

Anyone listed has played 150 minutes or more, although injury time is not included.

Player Team Minutes played Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 210 Chris Mepham Bournemouth 210 Chris Richards C Palace 210 Antonee Robinson Fulham 210 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 210 Odysseas Vlachodimos, Matt Turner, Neco Williams Nottm Forest 210 Ben Davies Spurs 210 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 210 Harry Wilson Fulham 209 Karl Hein, Declan Rice Arsenal 180 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 180 Antoine Semenyo, Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 180 Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Thomas Strakosha Brentford 180 Sander Berge, Ari Muric, Dara O’Shea Burnley 180 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 180 Jefferson Lerma C Palace 180 Seamus Coleman, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jordan Pickford Everton 180 Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Alex Iwobi Fulham 180 Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 180 Nathan Ake, Phil Foden Man City 180 Victor Lindelöf, Scott McTominay Man Utd 180 Alexander Isak Newcastle 180 Jamie Donley, Son Heung–min, Dejan Kulusevski Spurs 180 Nayef Aguerd, Tomáš Souček West Ham 180 Rayan Ait–Nouri, Mario Lemina Wolves 180 Josh Cullen Burnley 177 Cesare Casadei Chelsea 176 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Spurs 174 Conor Bradley Liverpool 173 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 173 Fabian Schar Newcastle 170 Jordan Ayew C Palace 169 Edson Alvarez West Ham 167 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 165 Noni Madueke Chelsea 165 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 165 John McGinn Aston Villa 163 Nathan Patterson Everton 163 Cristian Romero Spurs 163 Saman Ghoddos Brentford 162 Lucas Paqueta West Ham 161 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 160 Evan Ferguson Brighton 160 Ben Chilwell Chelsea 157 Luis Diaz Liverpool 156 Gio Reyna Nottm Forest 154 Kai Havertz Arsenal 153 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 152 James McAtee Sheff Utd 152 Josko Gvardiol Man City 150

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

The good news is that there were far fewer nations in action in North or South America this time. The likes of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay were instead involved in friendlies in Europe.

Even some of the countries who did contest games on the other side of the Atlantic did so at the weekend, rather than Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

So, not many late returns to the UK ahead of Gameweek 30.

Argentina were the only nation of Fantasy note who were in action in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday morning:

Country Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in GMT) Players (minutes played in final international match) Argentina Los Angeles, USA (Mar 27, 2.50am) J. Alvarez (90), Romero (90), Enzo (82), Lo Celso (72), Garnacho (71), Mac Allister (60), E. Martinez (0), Barco (0), Buonanotte (0)

FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

*indicates the player was involved in his country’s first fixture but withdrew from the squad thereafter

ARSENAL

Kai Havertz – Germany – 80 + 73 = 153

– Germany – 80 + 73 = Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Estonia – 90 + 90 = Jorginho – Italy – 25 + 67 = 92

– Italy – 25 + 67 = Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 120 = 210

– Poland – 90 + 120 = Martin Odegaard – Norway – 86 + 79 = 165

– Norway – 86 + 79 = Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = David Raya – Spain – 45 + 0 = 45

– Spain – 45 + 0 = Declan Rice – England – 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 90 = William Saliba – France – 0 + 90 = 90

– France – 0 + 90 = Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 45 + 60 = 105

– Belgium – 45 + 60 = Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 76 + 26 = 102

ASTON VILLA

Matty Cash – Poland – 11 + 0*= 11

– Poland – 11 + 0*= Moussa Diaby – France – 0 + 7 = 7

– France – 0 + 7 = Joe Gauci – Australia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Australia – 0 + 0 = Tim Iroegbunam – England under-20s – 78 + 67 = 145

– England under-20s – 78 + 67 = Ezri Konsa – England – 70 + 90 = 160

– England – 70 + 90 = Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 11 + 19 = 30

– Brazil – 11 + 19 = Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 0 = 90

– Argentina – 90 + 0 = John McGinn – Scotland – 85 + 78 = 163

– Scotland – 85 + 78 = Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Morgan Rogers – England under-21s – 90 + 28 = 118

– England under-21s – 90 + 28 = Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 45 + 71 = 116

– Belgium – 45 + 71 = Ollie Watkins – England – 90 + 10 = 100

– England – 90 + 10 = Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – 16 + 76 = 92

BOURNEMOUTH

Tyler Adams – USA – 37 + 45 = 82

– USA – 37 + 45 = Ryan Christie – Scotland – 74 + 78 = 152

– Scotland – 74 + 78 = Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 61 + 0 = 61

– Hungary – 61 + 0 = Chris Mepham – Wales – 90 + 120 = 210

– Wales – 90 + 120 = Alex Scott – England under-21s – 15 + 90 = 105

– England under-21s – 15 + 90 = Antoine Semenyo – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ghana – 90 + 90 = Mark Travers – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Enes Unal – Turkey – 61 + 0 = 61

– Turkey – 61 + 0 = Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

– Norway – 90 + 90 = Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark – 0 + 59 = 59

– Denmark – 0 + 59 = Mark Flekken – Netherlands – 90 + 0 = 90

– Netherlands – 90 + 0 = Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 72 + 90 = 162

– Iran – 72 + 90 = Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 6 + 45 = 51

– Denmark – 6 + 45 = Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 90 + 0 = 90

– Nigeria – 90 + 0 = Mads Roerslev – Denmark – 0 + 0 = 0

– Denmark – 0 + 0 = Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 90 + 90 = 180

– Albania – 90 + 90 = Ivan Toney – England – 0 + 80 = 80

– England – 0 + 80 = Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 63 + 27 = 90

– Ivory Coast – 63 + 27 = Valentin Barco – Argentina – 34 + 0 = 34

– Argentina – 34 + 0 = Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – 25 + 0 = 25

– Argentina – 25 + 0 = Lewis Dunk – England – 23 + 90 = 113

– England – 23 + 90 = Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – 0 + 90 = 90

– Ecuador – 0 + 90 = Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – 70 + 90 = 160

– Republic of Ireland – 70 + 90 = Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 69 + 70 = 139

– Scotland – 69 + 70 = Pascal Gross – Germany – 0 + 31 = 31

– Germany – 0 + 31 = Tariq Lamptey – Ghana – 45 + 25 = 70

– Ghana – 45 + 25 = Jakub Moder – Poland – 17 + 0 = 17

– Poland – 17 + 0 = Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 0 + 90 = 90

BURNLEY

Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 25 + 90 = 115

– Switzerland – 25 + 90 = Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 0 + 90 = 90

– Iceland – 0 + 90 = Sander Berge – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

– Norway – 90 + 90 = Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 87 = 177

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 87 = Hjalmar Ekdal – Sweden – 0 + 0 = 0

– Sweden – 0 + 0 = Maxime Esteve – France under-23s – 0 + 90 = 90

– France under-23s – 0 + 90 = Ari Muric – Kosovo – 90 + 90 = 180

– Kosovo – 90 + 90 = Wilson Odobert – France under-23s – 62 + 55 = 117

– France under-23s – 62 + 55 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = James Trafford – England under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

CHELSEA

Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 0 + 90 = 90

– Ecuador – 0 + 90 = Cesare Casadei – Italy under-21s – 86 + 90 = 176

– Italy under-21s – 86 + 90 = Ben Chilwell – England – 67 + 90 = 157

– England – 67 + 90 = Marc Cucurella – Spain – 0 + 90 = 90

– Spain – 0 + 90 = Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 45 + 82 = 127

– Argentina – 45 + 82 = Conor Gallagher – England – 75 + 0 = 75

– England – 75 + 0 = Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – 64 + 26 = 90

– Senegal – 64 + 26 = Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 75 + 90 = 165

– England under-21s – 75 + 90 = Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ukraine – 90 + 90 = Cole Palmer – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 90 + 0 = 90

– Serbia – 90 + 0 = Ronnie Stutter – England under-19s – 8 + 0 = 8

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 0 = 90

– Denmark – 90 + 0 = Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 79 = 169

– Ghana – 90 + 79 = Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0* = 0

– England – 0 + 0* = Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Colombia – 90 + 90 = Daniel Munoz – Colombia – 90 + 45 = 135

– Colombia – 90 + 45 = Chris Richards – USA – 120 + 90 = 210

– USA – 120 + 90 = Adam Wharton – England under-20s – 56 + 21 = 77

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-21s – 26 + 20 = 46

– Portugal under-21s – 26 + 20 = Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 0 + 64 = 64

– Senegal – 0 + 64 = Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ukraine – 90 + 90 = Amadou Onana – Belgium – 26 + 90 = 116

– Belgium – 26 + 90 = Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 73 + 90 = 163

– Scotland – 73 + 90 = Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 90 = 180

FULHAM

Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Senegal – 0 + 0 = Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 0 + 0 = 0

– Nigeria – 0 + 0 = Armando Broja – Albania – 22 + 77 = 99

– Albania – 22 + 77 = Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 45 + 90 = 135

– Belgium – 45 + 90 = Bobby De Cordova-Reid – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180

– Jamaica – 90 + 90 = Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – 1

– Canada – Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0

– Germany – 0 + 0 = Sasa Lukic – Serbia – 90 + 45 = 135

– Serbia – 90 + 45 = Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Andreas Pereira – Brazil – 19 + 45 = 64

– Brazil – 19 + 45 = Tim Ream – USA – 0 + 90 = 90

– USA – 0 + 90 = Antonee Robinson – USA – 120 + 90 = 210

– USA – 120 + 90 = Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 90 = 90

– Slovakia – 0 + 90 = Harry Wilson – Wales – 89 + 120 = 209

LIVERPOOL

Conor Bradley – Northern Ireland – 90 + 83 = 173

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 83 = Bobby Clark – England under-20s – 34 + 0 = 34

– England under-20s – 34 + 0 = Luis Diaz – Colombia – 90 + 66 = 156

– Colombia – 90 + 66 = Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 75 + 90 = 165

– England under-21s – 75 + 90 = Wataru Endo – Japan – 32

– Japan – Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – 82 + 15 = 97

– Netherlands – 82 + 15 = Joe Gomez – England – 23 + 80 = 103

– England – 23 + 80 = Kaide Gordon – England under-20s – 12 + 53 = 65

– England under-20s – 12 + 53 = Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 0 = 90

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 0 = Ibrahima Konate – France – 0 + 90 = 90

– France – 0 + 90 = Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 17 + 60 = 77

– Argentina – 17 + 60 = Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– England under-21s – 0 + 90 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 37 = 127

– Scotland – 90 + 37 = Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180

– Hungary – 90 + 90 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 120 = 210

– Greece – 90 + 120 = Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

LUTON TOWN

Daiki Hashioka – Japan – 16

– Japan – Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 7 + 0 = 7

– Belgium – 7 + 0 = Teden Mengi – England under-21s – 0 + 29 = 29

– England under-21s – 0 + 29 = Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – 70 + 0* = 70

MANCHESTER CITY

Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90 + 0* = 90

– Switzerland – 90 + 0* = Nathan Ake – The Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

– The Netherlands – 90 + 90 = Julien Alvarez – Argentina – 0 + 90 = 90

– Argentina – 0 + 90 = Oscar Bobb – Norway – 75 + 62 = 137

– Norway – 75 + 62 = Ruben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 45 + 90 = 135

– Belgium – 45 + 90 = Phil Foden – England – 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 90 = Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 90 + 60 = 150

– Croatia – 90 + 60 = Erling Haaland – Norway – 75 + 62 = 137

– Norway – 75 + 62 = Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – 68 + 45 = 113

– Croatia – 68 + 45 = Rico Lewis – England under-21s – 83 + 0 = 83

– England under-21s – 83 + 0 = Matheus Nunes – Portugal – 63 + 0 = 63

– Portugal – 63 + 0 = Rodri – Spain – 0 + 90 = 90

– Spain – 0 + 90 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = John Stones – England – 90 + 10 = 100

– England – 90 + 10 = Kyle Walker – England – 20 + 0* = 20

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – 75 + 0 = 75

– Morocco – 75 + 0 = Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 = Christian Eriksen – Denmark – 90 + 45= 135

– Denmark – 90 + 45= Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – 45 + 71 = 116

– Argentina – 45 + 71 = Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – 84 + 14 = 98

– Denmark – 84 + 14 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Harry Maguire – England – 67 + 0* = 67

– England – 67 + 0* = Kobbie Mainoo – England – 15 + 74 = 89

– England – 15 + 74 = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Marcus Rashford – England – 15 + 0 = 15

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 0* = 90

– Slovakia – 90 + 0* = Anthony Gordon – England – 75 + 10 = 85

– England – 75 + 10 = Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 79 + 45 = 124

– Brazil – 79 + 45 = Lewis Hall – England under-20s – 78 + 37 = 115

– England under-20s – 78 + 37 = Alexander Isak – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Emil Krafth – Sweden – 30 + 86 = 116

– Sweden – 30 + 86 = Lewis Miley – England under-20s – 72 + 0 = 72

– England under-20s – 72 + 0 = Alex Murphy – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 0

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90 + 80 = 170

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 40 + 0* = 40

– Ivory Coast – 40 + 0* = Anthony Elanga – Sweden – 60 + 12 = 72

– Sweden – 60 + 12 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 0 + 12 = 12

– Senegal – 0 + 12 = Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 0 + 78 = 78

– Senegal – 0 + 78 = Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 57 = 147

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 57 = Gio Reyna – USA – 75 + 79 = 154

– USA – 75 + 79 = Matz Sels – Belgium – 83 + 90 = 173

– Belgium – 83 + 90 = Matt Turner – USA – 120 + 90 = 210

– USA – 120 + 90 = Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 120 = 210

– Greece – 90 + 120 = Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 120 = 210

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Anel Ahmedhodzic – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 82

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Oliver Arblaster – England under-20s – 18 + 90 = 108

– England under-20s – 18 + 90 = George Baldock – Greece – 67 + 60 = 127

– Greece – 67 + 60 = Ben Brereton Diaz – Chile – 18 + 23 = 41

– Chile – 18 + 23 = Sam Curtis – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 66

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – Adam Davies – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = James McAtee – England under-21s – 83 + 69 = 152

– England under-21s – 83 + 69 = Ryan One – Scotland under-19s – 11 + 62 + 0 = 73

– Scotland under-19s – 11 + 62 + 0 = Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – 45 + 72 = 117

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay – 25 + 45 = 70

– Uruguay – 25 + 45 = Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 120 = 210

– Wales – 90 + 120 = Jamie Donley – England under-19s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England under-19s – 90 + 90 = Alfie Dorrington – England under-19s – 73 + 30 = 103

– England under-19s – 73 + 30 = Radu Dragusin – Romania – 90 + 45 = 135

– Romania – 90 + 45 = Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180

– South Korea – 90 + 90 = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 84 + 90 = 174

– Denmark – 84 + 90 = Brennan Johnson – Wales – 73 + 70 = 143

– Wales – 73 + 70 = Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 73 + 72 = 145

– Argentina – 73 + 72 = James Maddison – England – 0 + 16 = 16

– England – 0 + 16 = Pedro Porro – Spain – 90 + 0 = 90

– Spain – 90 + 0 = Richarlison – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Cristian Romero – Argentina – 73 + 90 = 163

– Argentina – 73 + 90 = Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 73 + 0 = 73

– Senegal – 73 + 0 = Dane Scarlett – England under-20s – 72 + 37 = 109

– England under-20s – 72 + 37 = Destinty Udogie – Italy – 90 + 0 = 90

– Italy – 90 + 0 = Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 90 = 90

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90 + 90 = 180

– Morocco – 90 + 90 = Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 77 + 90 = 167

– Mexico – 77 + 90 = Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Jarrod Bowen – England – 23 + 80 = 103

– England – 23 + 80 = Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 90 + 120 = 210

– Greece – 90 + 120 = Divin Mubama – England under-20s – 18 + 53 = 71

– England under-20s – 18 + 53 = Lucas Paqueta – Brazil – 71 + 90 = 161

– Brazil – 71 + 90 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Algeria – 90 + 90 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 9 + 33 = 42

– Republic of Ireland – 9 + 33 = Joao Gomes – Brazil – 90 + 45 = 135

– Brazil – 90 + 45 = Toti Gomes – Portugal – 45 + 0 = 45

– Portugal – 45 + 0 = Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = Mario Lemina – Gabon – 90 + 90 = 180

– Gabon – 90 + 90 = Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Portugal – 0 + 0 = Pablo Sarabia – Spain – 72 + 0 = 72

– Spain – 72 + 0 = Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 82 + 0 = 82

– Portugal – 82 + 0 = Boubacar Traore – Mali under-23s – 90

No minute information was available for Burkina Faso’s Issa Kabore + Dango Ouattara