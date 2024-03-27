107
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Projected dead ended DGW34 team:

    Kelleher*
    Virgil* Saliba* Gabriel* Ait-Nouri*
    Salah* Saka* Eze* Sarabia*
    Solanke* Mateta*

    Pickford* Haaland Foden Ake

    12 DGWers and 3 MCI, surely BB?

    Ofc, plan will crumble with injuries, rotation & stuffs 😛

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Just Pickford DBB. Maybe better options on your bench for another GW.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Haaland Foden BHA away should probably be starters, so theoretically Ait-Nouri* and Mateta* are on the bench?

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          Same difference. You'll still have 3 players with a single game.

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Due to lack of interest I'm thinking of doing BB this week, have 4 players flagged. Will do it if flags go.

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Would MCI sgw-ers with ok fixture not be par if not better with dgw-ers with so-so fixtures?

            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              Yeah
              If your SGWers have good fixtures you're golden.

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah, I’m thinking the same if Kelleher is expected to start both. Surprised there aren’t more looking at that option to be honest

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        The thing is I need to use the remaining 5 FTs wisely from this week. If Alisson is back, among others, then BB will be abandoned and switch to BB37. The downside is not having Palmer from 30-33.

    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      What’s your current team.

  2. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    On WC - 5th midfielder and 3rd forward:

    A. Garnacho and Isak (3-4-3)
    B. Richarlison and Muniz (3-5-2)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Is Richa starting this week?

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      A for me

    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      A.

    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Semenyo?

  3. MaestroMostar
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    What to do:
    A) Walker -> Gusto
    B) Walker & Bowen -> Richards & Son (-4)

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      I would take Son on and captain

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    I'm gonna get priced out of Salah + Darwin aren't I?

    If Salah goes up and Watkins goes down my planned transfers for next week are doomed.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Make the move.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        I can't do it this week. Would be a -12 that involves removing Watkins xD

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Don’t make the move!

  5. osceola31909
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is Henderson next in line if Johnstone is out?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Think so.

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      For a moment there I thought he’d became a prince.

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Jurgen Klopp was spotted by today at the AXA Training Centre and revealed that Alisson is about “2 1/2 - 3 weeks” away from returning.

    https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1773140759069249898?t=ppW20hxb27tHNLOuE54W2A&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Back around GW34...

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        There my Kelleher plan is destroyed already

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm happy enough to get Kelleher for 3 more weeks. Could be more too depending on Alisson's recovery. I have transfers to use on that spot if need be.

  7. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Where to shave 0.2 off this WC:

    Onana, Petrovic
    Gabriel, Udogie, Ait Nouri, Gusto, Lascelles
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Darwin, Isak

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Darwin or Onana

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Ait Nouri > Branthwaite

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        I like this suggestion but if Darwin ain't fit > Solanke also makes sense.

    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Darwin to Solanke?

    4. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I went Ait nouri to Bradley (and expect to move him for a Man U defender by week 37)

    5. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Onana to Pickford

  8. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hey chaps!

    Planning to bring Salah in for a -4

    Areola
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Zabarnyi
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Son
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
    _____________________________
    Dubravka: KDB: Saliba: Baldock

    1FT, 0.6 ITB

    KDB is going for Salah, so Watkins OUT for:

    A) Muniz
    B) Semenyo
    C) Mateta

    Semenyo + Mateta both have doubles so maybe those best options?

    Much appreciated guys, thanks.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Or alternatively could downgrade Foden > 5.8 and below, perhaps Sarabia for bench, and keep the three forwards

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Wow this is giving dead zone a whole new meaning haha!

      1. claretdownunder
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        you didnt say what chips you had left

        I like Muniz has he has more upside and can go later if you are planning to play a chip

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Oh apologies, no FH left, just WC & BB, so planning to dead end into 34 and WC 35 🙂
          Muniz is a solid option I guess, even if he only has SGW games. Cheers bud.

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 hours ago

      Hi Ricicle,

      Have you planned your WC chip yet?

      Seeing we have a DGW announced now in GW34

      ARS(WOL A / CHE H)
      BOU(AVL A/WOL A) - Zabarnyi DGW)
      CRY (WHU H/ NEW H)
      EVE (NFO H) / LIV H) - Branthwaite (DGW)
      LIV (FUL A) (EVE A)
      SHE (BUR H/MUN A)
      WOL (ARS H/BOU H) - Solanke(DGW)

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers BT!

        Yep dead ending into 34, WC in 35
        Yeah aware of all the doubles and stuff now, just a case of keeping the ones with a double and bring in players for doubles ain’t it I guess.
        May just drop Watkins then to be fair, I was gonna leave Salah this GW but I reckon he’s worth the hit, want KDB out of my team.

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Listening to you at the moment Ricicle & thinking about fixtures
          I have decided to WC - I was thinking about holding on to GW34 but
          had question marks on four players so have taken the decision to go
          now & allow Salah back into my team before the surge/price hike / possible missed points.

          I was going to be taking a (-4) hit but with points so close with tempplate teams this
          season would end up losing not gaining any possible Green arrows. Aim to then save
          FT in coming weeks with cover.

          Building on my squad during the WC window - currently have Six GW34 (DGW starters) possible
          eight by the start of GW30 with cover in keeper position

          Keeping Watkins in my team for this GW.

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Knowing the awkward BGWs & DGW this season trying to keep a squad that will still be scoring points
            on the build up weeks to GW34

  9. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Pick one to sell: Foden, Haaland, Watkins

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Kinda the same choice to make just above, leaning towards Watkins more, but have only just recently considered Foden out, but think he should be safe for now, but will be rotated you’d think at some point whereas Watkins is nailed, it’s a toughie.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      FWIW I’m planning to sell Foden this week and Watkins next. I’m hoping each transfer can be a solid GW 34 player with WC 35.

  10. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Estupinan out for:

    a) Gusto
    b) Disasi
    c) Andersen
    d) Zabarnyi

    Chelsea better fixtures but no double. Not sure if Gusto is nailed if James is back ‘soon’

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Chelsea will have two DGW as pending fixtures with Spurs H & Brighton A
      so maybe Gusto

  11. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Only got WC + BB left. No Son. Can I go without him til GW35 wildcard or do I bring him in instead of Salah? Planning on doing Doughty + KDB to Salah + Gusto/Branthwaite -4pts

    Leno
    Zabanyi Gabriel Doughty*
    Foden Saka KDB Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Aerola Estupinan Kabore Hwang

  12. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Price changes 28th March

    Rise: Bradley (4.2)

    No falls

    1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy! I think I'm gonna WC, which I'd hoped to avoid. Team is far too GW29-based... so busy next couple of days.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

  13. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Who gets more points this weekend?

    A) Foden (ars)
    B) Salah (BHA) -4

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      B

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      B

    3. No Salah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I have same question but with Saka vs Salah (-4)

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B assuming (c)

  14. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Are we over Free Shite BGW29 yet?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      No, because I didn't use my FH in 29 😉

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Jammy casual 😉

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Casuals are the ones who followed content creators and did FH29 😛

          1. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            This

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 4 Years
            55 mins ago

            Every lone is casual in a game of luck

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      No

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Was the most BS GW of all time, pure junk...

    3. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm sure a lot of people are still hurting

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Was ridiculously funny in the end but total waste of a weekend lol.

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes, got over it over a week ago. Too preoccupied trying to recall why I went Kerkez over Zabarnyii and trying to work out if the former is going to muster some shock turnaround. I’m not sure why there’s almost zero coverage of Burkina Faso’s two matches and if Ouattara came through unscathed

  15. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Have the remaining DGW's been announced yet? Or any games been confirmed? If not, when might we expect to know?

  16. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Is Bowen + Saka -> Salah + Palmer for a -4 worth it even if WCing in 31?

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Probably but it might be worth bringing WC forward to 30 instead if you're having to take a hit

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Have 3 spurs right now and don't wanna loose them before Luton. Hence WC31. And don't wanna triple up Arsenal and City the week they're playing each other.

        1. Rewcal
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I wouldn't take the hit and just cross your fingers

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            So, if I had to bring one in, surely Salah then?

  17. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Have WC & BB remaining, when would you consider using for this bunch:

    Dubravka - Areola
    Saliba - Estupinan - Doughty - Bradley - Taylor
    KdB - Saka - Foden - Gordon - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Thinking of playing now to sort defence and get involved in the Salah & Son surge?

    Or wait a week and play 1 x FT? Only have 1.5m ITB

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Could get the following now:

      Neto - Areola
      Saliba - Schar - Alt Nouri - Bradley - Braithwaite/Gusto
      Salah - Son - Saka - Gordon - Palmer
      Haaland - Solanke - Muniz

      Anyone I should consider changing and for who?

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        GTG

        KDB & Saka have 75% injury marked against them & the same dilemma I have to keep
        or play as against each other at the weekend.

        Then it is the SGW against the DGW - first couple of DGW this season have been poor with no returns so uncertain.
        New have good fixtures but only SGW.

        GW34 seems to be indicating with WC pick at least 8 possible more by GW

        Possible as the bandwagon moves for Salah/Son to play WC now with fixtures coming - keep eye on GW34 cover for Son.

        Neto (DGW 34)
        Areola
        ----
        Saliba (DGW34)
        Schar
        Alt Nouri (DGW 34)
        Bradley (DGW 34)
        Braithwaite/Gusto (DGW34/then transfer in Gusto later as two pending DGW to be rearranged)
        Salah (DGW34)
        Son - (BGW 34 then two pending DGW with Chelsea A / Man City H to be rearranged)
        Saka (DGW34)
        Gordon
        Palmer (Pending two DGW with Spurs H & Brighton A)
        Haaland
        Solanke (DGW 34)
        Muniz

        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Many thanks Blue, really appreciate the feedback, totally taken my eye off the FPL ball recently lol...

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Ditto Jafooli.

            I was looking to hold on my WC until GW34 but have thought now after discussion with yourself
            to play WC tonight. I wanted to get Salah in GW instead of KDB (showing injured) & meant a (-4)
            hit which in reflection with teams so close not ideal so have punted now for WC & hope to hold
            onto FT in coming weeks

            1. Jafooli
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Yep, agreed, I'm playing now also....

  18. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best defender to get in for one gw only?

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bradley (Liv)

  19. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    If WC'ing now, best two GK's until season end, with BB still to play.

    One could be Kelleher, with view to change by transfer, if required later

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Thinking Neto & Kelleher for now?

    2. zon
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Kelleher & Onana

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sa has decent fixtures and a double if you can cover 36 and 38 (Petrović?)

  20. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Who gets more points in GW30 with best option to play?

    1. Saka (Manchester City away - showing 75% fit - yellow flag)
    or
    2. Gordon (West Ham United home)

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      I'm playing Gordon, Saka first on bench (flag & away to mci)

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Thanks Jafooli,

        Really appreciated - I think I will follow your advice

        All the best for GW30 & rest of current FPL season

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        This

  21. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Kelleher probably out before dgw34 then? Comments mention TAA back soon, so Bradley becomes a doubt for those on WC30/31 looking to save money..

    https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1773140759069249898?s=20

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Kelleher > Johnstone/Other
      Bradley > Gusto/Other cheapo

      Just keep a few quid ITB for the switches....

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Pickford also...

      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah Johnstone will be back for dgw34, and most will have Gusto on WC already. That's a precious transfer for wildcarders.
        I only have Kelleher, but my planned Son to Eze/Olise transfer gw34 will allow me the funds for Kelleher to Alisson. Will keep him until the end then...

  22. Vgrd
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Any suggestions?

      Kelleher
      Zabarnyi | Pau | Doughty*
      Salah | Bowen | Palmer | Maddison | Son
      Toney | Watkins

      Areola | Gabriel* | Reguilon* | Morris

      0 FT, 7.9M ITB, WC & BB.

    • RichRover
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hi all.
      Do you think Havertz will keep his place for the run in?
      Debating him or Saka.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Should, but will be a minutes risk with Jesus back.

        1. RichRover
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          That's my biggest worry with him.
          Is Jesus too punty?
          Currently on a wildcard and leading my minileague.
          Don't want to overthink it.

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Jesus definitely punty, yes. Can't see him walking into the team straight away, but will eat up Havertz/Trossard's minutes, so I wouldn't go for any of those three personally.

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Start two:

      A: Foden
      B: Saka
      C: Bowen

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        A and B with Bowen on the bench to cover Saka if he doesn’t play

    • NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Start, Bench, Sell: Vodka, Whisky, Gin

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Easter Friday regulations in NZ means a ban on alcohol sales so need to stock up in advance!

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Depends which teams.

        Start a Laphroaig. Hendricks to come off the bench for Fentimans.

        Ditch Smirnoff

    • theoldgit
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      On a WC, Originally had Son, Bradley and a Crystal Palace keeper. By changing Son to Richarlison I can do Bradley to VVD and Palace keeper to Raya.
      Richarlison (C). Richarlison to Eze GW34.

