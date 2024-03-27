The March international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.
As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 30, game-time is also a possible factor.
A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more on here as we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.
As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.
Accumulated gametime may be all the more noteworthy this time, as we get set for three Gameweeks in the space of a week.
MOST MINUTES PLAYED
Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.
Anyone listed has played 150 minutes or more, although injury time is not included.
|Player
|Team
|Minutes played
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|210
|Chris Mepham
|Bournemouth
|210
|Chris Richards
|C Palace
|210
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|210
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|210
|Odysseas Vlachodimos, Matt Turner, Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|210
|Ben Davies
|Spurs
|210
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|210
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|209
|Karl Hein, Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|180
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|180
|Antoine Semenyo, Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|180
|Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Thomas Strakosha
|Brentford
|180
|Sander Berge, Ari Muric, Dara O’Shea
|Burnley
|180
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|180
|Jefferson Lerma
|C Palace
|180
|Seamus Coleman, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|180
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|180
|Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|180
|Nathan Ake, Phil Foden
|Man City
|180
|Victor Lindelöf, Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|180
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|180
|Jamie Donley, Son Heung–min, Dejan Kulusevski
|Spurs
|180
|Nayef Aguerd, Tomáš Souček
|West Ham
|180
|Rayan Ait–Nouri, Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|180
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|177
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|176
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Spurs
|174
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|173
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|173
|Fabian Schar
|Newcastle
|170
|Jordan Ayew
|C Palace
|169
|Edson Alvarez
|West Ham
|167
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|165
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|165
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|165
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|163
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|163
|Cristian Romero
|Spurs
|163
|Saman Ghoddos
|Brentford
|162
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|161
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|160
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|160
|Ben Chilwell
|Chelsea
|157
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|156
|Gio Reyna
|Nottm Forest
|154
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|153
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|152
|James McAtee
|Sheff Utd
|152
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|150
ANY LATE RETURNEES?
The good news is that there were far fewer nations in action in North or South America this time. The likes of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay were instead involved in friendlies in Europe.
Even some of the countries who did contest games on the other side of the Atlantic did so at the weekend, rather than Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
So, not many late returns to the UK ahead of Gameweek 30.
Argentina were the only nation of Fantasy note who were in action in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday morning:
|Country
|Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in GMT)
|Players (minutes played in final international match)
|Argentina
|Los Angeles, USA (Mar 27, 2.50am)
|J. Alvarez (90), Romero (90), Enzo (82), Lo Celso (72), Garnacho (71), Mac Allister (60), E. Martinez (0), Barco (0), Buonanotte (0)
FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE
*indicates the player was involved in his country’s first fixture but withdrew from the squad thereafter
ARSENAL
- Kai Havertz – Germany – 80 + 73 = 153
- Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jorginho – Italy – 25 + 67 = 92
- Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 120 = 210
- Martin Odegaard – Norway – 86 + 79 = 165
- Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- David Raya – Spain – 45 + 0 = 45
- Declan Rice – England – 90 + 90 = 180
- William Saliba – France – 0 + 90 = 90
- Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 45 + 60 = 105
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 76 + 26 = 102
ASTON VILLA
- Matty Cash – Poland – 11 + 0*= 11
- Moussa Diaby – France – 0 + 7 = 7
- Joe Gauci – Australia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Tim Iroegbunam – England under-20s – 78 + 67 = 145
- Ezri Konsa – England – 70 + 90 = 160
- Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 11 + 19 = 30
- Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 0 = 90
- John McGinn – Scotland – 85 + 78 = 163
- Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Morgan Rogers – England under-21s – 90 + 28 = 118
- Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 45 + 71 = 116
- Ollie Watkins – England – 90 + 10 = 100
- Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – 16 + 76 = 92
BOURNEMOUTH
- Tyler Adams – USA – 37 + 45 = 82
- Ryan Christie – Scotland – 74 + 78 = 152
- Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 61 + 0 = 61
- Chris Mepham – Wales – 90 + 120 = 210
- Alex Scott – England under-21s – 15 + 90 = 105
- Antoine Semenyo – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180
- Mark Travers – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0
- Enes Unal – Turkey – 61 + 0 = 61
- Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
BRENTFORD
- Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
- Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark – 0 + 59 = 59
- Mark Flekken – Netherlands – 90 + 0 = 90
- Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 72 + 90 = 162
- Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 6 + 45 = 51
- Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 90 + 0 = 90
- Mads Roerslev – Denmark – 0 + 0 = 0
- Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 90 + 90 = 180
- Ivan Toney – England – 0 + 80 = 80
- Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
- Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 63 + 27 = 90
- Valentin Barco – Argentina – 34 + 0 = 34
- Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – 25 + 0 = 25
- Lewis Dunk – England – 23 + 90 = 113
- Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – 0 + 90 = 90
- Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – 70 + 90 = 160
- Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 69 + 70 = 139
- Pascal Gross – Germany – 0 + 31 = 31
- Tariq Lamptey – Ghana – 45 + 25 = 70
- Jakub Moder – Poland – 17 + 0 = 17
- Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 0 + 90 = 90
BURNLEY
- Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 25 + 90 = 115
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 0 + 90 = 90
- Sander Berge – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
- Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 87 = 177
- Hjalmar Ekdal – Sweden – 0 + 0 = 0
- Maxime Esteve – France under-23s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Ari Muric – Kosovo – 90 + 90 = 180
- Wilson Odobert – France under-23s – 62 + 55 = 117
- Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- James Trafford – England under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90
CHELSEA
- Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 0 + 90 = 90
- Cesare Casadei – Italy under-21s – 86 + 90 = 176
- Ben Chilwell – England – 67 + 90 = 157
- Marc Cucurella – Spain – 0 + 90 = 90
- Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 45 + 82 = 127
- Conor Gallagher – England – 75 + 0 = 75
- Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – 64 + 26 = 90
- Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 75 + 90 = 165
- Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
- Cole Palmer – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 90 + 0 = 90
- Ronnie Stutter – England under-19s – 8 + 0 = 8
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 0 = 90
- Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 79 = 169
- Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0* = 0
- Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Daniel Munoz – Colombia – 90 + 45 = 135
- Chris Richards – USA – 120 + 90 = 210
- Adam Wharton – England under-20s – 56 + 21 = 77
EVERTON
- Jarrad Branthwaite – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-21s – 26 + 20 = 46
- Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 0 + 64 = 64
- Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
- Amadou Onana – Belgium – 26 + 90 = 116
- Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 73 + 90 = 163
- Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 90 = 180
FULHAM
- Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 0 + 0 = 0
- Armando Broja – Albania – 22 + 77 = 99
- Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 45 + 90 = 135
- Bobby De Cordova-Reid – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180
- Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – 1
- Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180
- Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0
- Sasa Lukic – Serbia – 90 + 45 = 135
- Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Andreas Pereira – Brazil – 19 + 45 = 64
- Tim Ream – USA – 0 + 90 = 90
- Antonee Robinson – USA – 120 + 90 = 210
- Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 90 = 90
- Harry Wilson – Wales – 89 + 120 = 209
LIVERPOOL
- Conor Bradley – Northern Ireland – 90 + 83 = 173
- Bobby Clark – England under-20s – 34 + 0 = 34
- Luis Diaz – Colombia – 90 + 66 = 156
- Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 75 + 90 = 165
- Wataru Endo – Japan – 32
- Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – 82 + 15 = 97
- Joe Gomez – England – 23 + 80 = 103
- Kaide Gordon – England under-20s – 12 + 53 = 65
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 0 = 90
- Ibrahima Konate – France – 0 + 90 = 90
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 17 + 60 = 77
- Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 37 = 127
- Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 120 = 210
- Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
LUTON TOWN
- Daiki Hashioka – Japan – 16
- Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 7 + 0 = 7
- Teden Mengi – England under-21s – 0 + 29 = 29
- Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – 70 + 0* = 70
MANCHESTER CITY
- Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90 + 0* = 90
- Nathan Ake – The Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
- Julien Alvarez – Argentina – 0 + 90 = 90
- Oscar Bobb – Norway – 75 + 62 = 137
- Ruben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 45 + 90 = 135
- Phil Foden – England – 90 + 90 = 180
- Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 90 + 60 = 150
- Erling Haaland – Norway – 75 + 62 = 137
- Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – 68 + 45 = 113
- Rico Lewis – England under-21s – 83 + 0 = 83
- Matheus Nunes – Portugal – 63 + 0 = 63
- Rodri – Spain – 0 + 90 = 90
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- John Stones – England – 90 + 10 = 100
- Kyle Walker – England – 20 + 0* = 20
MANCHESTER UNITED
- Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – 75 + 0 = 75
- Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90
- Christian Eriksen – Denmark – 90 + 45= 135
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – 45 + 71 = 116
- Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – 84 + 14 = 98
- Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Harry Maguire – England – 67 + 0* = 67
- Kobbie Mainoo – England – 15 + 74 = 89
- Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Marcus Rashford – England – 15 + 0 = 15
NEWCASTLE UNITED
- Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 0* = 90
- Anthony Gordon – England – 75 + 10 = 85
- Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 79 + 45 = 124
- Lewis Hall – England under-20s – 78 + 37 = 115
- Alexander Isak – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Emil Krafth – Sweden – 30 + 86 = 116
- Lewis Miley – England under-20s – 72 + 0 = 72
- Alex Murphy – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 0
- Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90 + 80 = 170
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
- Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 40 + 0* = 40
- Anthony Elanga – Sweden – 60 + 12 = 72
- Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 0 + 12 = 12
- Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 0 + 78 = 78
- Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 57 = 147
- Gio Reyna – USA – 75 + 79 = 154
- Matz Sels – Belgium – 83 + 90 = 173
- Matt Turner – USA – 120 + 90 = 210
- Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 120 = 210
- Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 120 = 210
SHEFFIELD UNITED
- Anel Ahmedhodzic – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 82
- Oliver Arblaster – England under-20s – 18 + 90 = 108
- George Baldock – Greece – 67 + 60 = 127
- Ben Brereton Diaz – Chile – 18 + 23 = 41
- Sam Curtis – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 66
- Adam Davies – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- James McAtee – England under-21s – 83 + 69 = 152
- Ryan One – Scotland under-19s – 11 + 62 + 0 = 73
- Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – 45 + 72 = 117
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay – 25 + 45 = 70
- Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 120 = 210
- Jamie Donley – England under-19s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Alfie Dorrington – England under-19s – 73 + 30 = 103
- Radu Dragusin – Romania – 90 + 45 = 135
- Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 84 + 90 = 174
- Brennan Johnson – Wales – 73 + 70 = 143
- Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 73 + 72 = 145
- James Maddison – England – 0 + 16 = 16
- Pedro Porro – Spain – 90 + 0 = 90
- Richarlison – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
- Cristian Romero – Argentina – 73 + 90 = 163
- Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 73 + 0 = 73
- Dane Scarlett – England under-20s – 72 + 37 = 109
- Destinty Udogie – Italy – 90 + 0 = 90
- Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 90 = 90
WEST HAM UNITED
- Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90 + 90 = 180
- Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 77 + 90 = 167
- Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jarrod Bowen – England – 23 + 80 = 103
- Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 90 + 120 = 210
- Divin Mubama – England under-20s – 18 + 53 = 71
- Lucas Paqueta – Brazil – 71 + 90 = 161
- Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
- Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – 90 + 90 = 180
- Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 9 + 33 = 42
- Joao Gomes – Brazil – 90 + 45 = 135
- Toti Gomes – Portugal – 45 + 0 = 45
- Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Mario Lemina – Gabon – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Pablo Sarabia – Spain – 72 + 0 = 72
- Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 82 + 0 = 82
- Boubacar Traore – Mali under-23s – 90
No minute information was available for Burkina Faso’s Issa Kabore + Dango Ouattara
5 hours, 45 mins ago
Projected dead ended DGW34 team:
Kelleher*
Virgil* Saliba* Gabriel* Ait-Nouri*
Salah* Saka* Eze* Sarabia*
Solanke* Mateta*
Pickford* Haaland Foden Ake
12 DGWers and 3 MCI, surely BB?
Ofc, plan will crumble with injuries, rotation & stuffs 😛