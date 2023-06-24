The last few Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, last winter’s World Cup and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A higher-than-usual number of match postponements lead to an increase in Blank and Double Gameweeks for managers to navigate.
It’s hard to remember what a ‘normal’ campaign looks like, if such a thing even exists.
But there should be a more familiar feel to 2023/24, thanks to international breaks in September, October, November and March alongside the return of a split Gameweek that gives all 20 teams a mini-rest.
Here is what we know so far.
2023/24 SCHEDULE
|SATURDAY
|MIDWEEK
|12 August
|GW1
|16 August
|UEFA Super Cup
|19 August
|GW2
|24 August
|UECL playoff (Aston Villa)
|26 August
|GW3
|31 August
|EFL Cup R2
UECL playoff (Aston Villa)
|2 September
|GW4
|5 September
|9 September
|Internationals
|12 September
|Internationals
|16 September
|GW5
|19-21 September
|European groups
|23 September
|GW6
|26-27 September
|EFL Cup R3
|30 September
|GW7
|3-5 October
|European groups
|7 October
|GW8
|10 October
|14 October
|Internationals
|17 October
|Internationals
|21 October
|GW9
|24-26 October
|European groups
|28 October
|GW10
|1 November
|EFL Cup R4
|4 November
|GW11
|7-9 November
|European groups
|11 November
|GW12
|14 November
|18 November
|Internationals
|21 November
|Internationals
|25 November
|GW13
|28-30 November
|European groups
|2 December
|GW14
|5-7 December
|GW15
|9 December
|GW16
|12-14 December
|European groups
|16 December
|GW17
|19-20 December
|EFL Cup QF
Club World Cup semi
|23 December
|GW18
Club World Cup final
|26-27 December
|GW19
|30 December
|GW20
|2 January
|6 January
|FA Cup R3
|9-10 January
|EFL Cup semi
|13 January
|GW21 (split)
|16 January
|20 January
|GW21 (split)
|23-24 January
|EFL Cup semi
|27 January
|FA Cup R4
|30-31 January
|GW22
|3 February
|GW23
|6 February
|10 February
|GW24
|13-15 February
|European knockouts
|17 February
|GW25
|20-22 February
|European knockouts
|24 February
|GW26
EFL Cup final
|27-28 February
|FA Cup R5
|2 March
|GW27
|5-7 March
|European knockouts
|9 March
|GW28
|12-14 March
|European knockouts
|16 March
|GW29
FA Cup QF
|19 March
|23 March
|Internationals
|26 March
|Internationals
|30 March
|GW30
|2-3 April
|GW31
|6 April
|GW32
|9-11 April
|European QFs
|13 April
|GW33
|16-18 April
|European QFs
|20 April
|GW34
FA Cup semi
|23 April
|27 April
|GW35
|30 April – 2 May
|European SFs
|4 May
|GW36
|7-9 May
|European SFs
|11 May
|GW37
|14 May
|19 May
|GW38
WHEN ARE THE BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?
Blank Gameweek 18
Manchester City v Brentford will be called off because the reigning league champions will be at the FIFA Club World Cup, either in the final or third-place playoff.
We’re still waiting to hear on semi-final dates but it’s likely to be a few days prior, so it the previous weekend’s match with Crystal Palace – in Gameweek 17 – may not be affected. The Manchester Evening News, however, suggests that even this game could be in doubt.
City will be in Saudi Arabia in the same midweek as the EFL Cup quarter-finals take place, so a pile-up could quickly develop should Man City reach that stage of the competition.
Blank Gameweek 26
Up to four teams will blank here due to the EFL Cup final taking place at Wembley.
Blank Gameweek 29
As usual, expect a big Blank Gameweek on this FA Cup quarter-final weekend. Up to eight matches could be rescheduled, making it a popular time to use Free Hit chips.
Blank/Double Gameweek 34
This clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals but the following midweek seems to be empty, meaning the affected matches could simply move there and remain a regular Gameweek, or it may be used to relocate earlier postponements. It could become a blank, a double, both – or neither!
Double Gameweek 37
Whilst some smaller doubles may have to take place elsewhere, expect the penultimate Gameweek to be next season’s biggest. A free midweek follows Gameweek 37, so it’ll very likely be used to house previously postponed fixtures.
