37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Getting serious now!

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Who's your captain in gwk 36?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        Peacock

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Sensible.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          Or Scarlet for a hit and cap.

          Open Controls
  2. Mirror Man
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hoi gois would you take a hit in gwk 34 or leave it? Is it worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Taking out Neymar? You’ve held him that long may as well keep.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Only - 12 or more.

      Open Controls
  3. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    City blanking in 18? Haaland -> Awoniyi locked.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Had him since GW 11.

      Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Should I stay or Shoigu now?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      The man in charge of the second-best Russian army in Russia.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Special military operation to protect Russian speakers in Russia from the Russians.

      Open Controls
  5. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    I don't get how Fifa is allowing what is going on in Saudi Arabia

    If their investment fund now owns 4 of the top clubs how can that be allowed?

    And the investment fund seems to be giving each one of them incredible amounts of money to massively overpay for players. Why are Fifa not exercising any control?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      FIFA doesn't deal with clubs. Maybe you mean UEFA or the Asian Federation?

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Won't somebody think of the sheikhs?

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      What is it that you're unhappy about?

      Single entity owning multiple clubs in the same league, or that clubs are spending a lot of money on players following the investment?

      What is it that you want FIFA to do?

      Open Controls
    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      1. Asian Football Confederation territory.
      3. Have you seen Netflix documentary on FIFA? They are probably massively involved in this one as well…somehow.

      Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    So there is space for EFL Cup Final, FA Cup QFs and SFs postponements to be moved to midweek in GW's 29, 34 and 37 but if Manchester City make the EFL Cup Final and the FA Cup semi's there will not space for the Brentford postponement to be played late in the season if City are as expected still in the CL. So wouldn't it make sense for that game to be rearranged sooner rather than later (midweeks of GWs 4, 8, 12, 20, 23 are free) ?

    Open Controls
  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    The article mentions that GW34 FA semi postponements could be moved to midweek so it remains a regular GW, but it also appears that the FA Cup QFs postponements in GW29 could be moved to midweek as well. If that happens the only blanks would be City v Brentford from GW18, and up to two fixtures in GW26 due to the EFL Cup Final and they could then be played in rotation rife DGW37. From a blank and DGW preceptive the coming season looks the least inspiring yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Even 1 DGW is 1 too many imo

      Open Controls
  8. All Muxed Ip
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is anyone else finding it impossible to get Livefpl.net to save transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yeah, so I took to using FPLTeam. Mind you, the price estimates are very different.

      Open Controls
      1. All Muxed Ip
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks for that .When I e-mailed them I was told log and back in again which didn't work either. I am using FPL Team also ,but the fixture difficulty colouring needs a lot of work!

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          If you have more faith in Livefpl's pricing, you can do what I've done - use Livefpl to make a squad for £100m then copy it into FPLTeam and save it. My 100m squad made in Livefpl costs £106m in Team!
          For colouring etc what I do is have both tabs open and flick from one to the other.

          Open Controls
          1. All Muxed Ip
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yes- gave up and tried FPL Team but their predicted prices a lot higher.

      Open Controls
  9. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Assuming Spurs sell Kane, buy Vicario (GK) and a new CB, I think they could do well with a 3-5-2 system:

    Vicario
    Romero CB* Lenglet
    Porro Bissouma Bentancur Hojbjerg Sessegnon
    Son Richarlison

    That looks a very solid PL team, especially one that is not playing any European football and so can limit rotation.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bang average.

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Posty has his 4-3-3. Never varies.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Never varies... oh really?
        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ange-postecoglou/leistungsdatenDetail/trainer/11929/verein_id/3828/datum_zu/2018-02-01/datum_ab/2021-06-09

        And he was manager at Celtic for 35 games before he started using 4-3-3.
        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ange-postecoglou/leistungsdatenDetail/trainer/11929/plus/0?saison_id=&verein_id=371&liga=&wettbewerb_id=&trainer_id=

        He used 3-4-2-1 at Y. Marinos and it would appear to be a system that could fit well at Spurs, with or without Kane.

        Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      That eleven flirts with relegation.

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Not sure how you came to that conclusion unless being facetious.

        When I look at Spurs I see four issues:

        1) Their GK isn't good enough
        2) They need a leader at CB who is going to organise the back three
        3) They don't have a creator in midfield
        4) No Kane means no goals

        (1) and (2) can be fixed through transfers. (3) is fixed by getting Bentancur back and keeping him fit. (4) is tricky, but both Son and Richarlison have shown they can get double digit PL goals in the past and with Richarlison as the hold-up guy and Son as the last-shoulder guy they could be a potent partnership.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          So bad goalkeeping, defence, midfield and attack. That's all the positions in the game.

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Precisely.
            1) But some guy you never heard of until last week definitely is?
            2) Not much to ask is it? Wasn't Romero meant to be that player? It will be another £50m+ fee for the pleasure to try again.
            3) They still don't in that eleven you put up.
            4) Agreed 100%.

            If you think you have an eleven that will be good for Spurs and it involves playing Bissouma and not Kulusevski then I cannot help you. That eleven you put up looks like a Mou/Conte/NES wet dream. And like I said - firmly bottom half.

            Open Controls
        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          The way Posty sets up, adding Maddison to Bissouma and Betancur could sort out their midfield 3. But he uses wide wingers and Son and Kulu ain't that. He uses fullbacks but Conte brought in a bunch of wingbacks. Plus they need, as you say, a GK, CB, and post-Kane striker. They won't be up and running for 2 to 3 windows.

          Open Controls
    4. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Richarlison scored 1 premier league goal last season I believe? He got more yellow cards for celebrating goals than he got goals.

      That team looks awful, honestly. Surprised at your assessment of that being a very solid team.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.