The last few Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, last winter’s World Cup and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A higher-than-usual number of match postponements lead to an increase in Blank and Double Gameweeks for managers to navigate.

It’s hard to remember what a ‘normal’ campaign looks like, if such a thing even exists.

But there should be a more familiar feel to 2023/24, thanks to international breaks in September, October, November and March alongside the return of a split Gameweek that gives all 20 teams a mini-rest.

Here is what we know so far.

SATURDAY MIDWEEK 12 August GW1 16 August UEFA Super Cup 19 August GW2 24 August UECL playoff (Aston Villa) 26 August GW3 31 August EFL Cup R2

UECL playoff (Aston Villa) 2 September GW4 5 September 9 September Internationals 12 September Internationals 16 September GW5 19-21 September European groups 23 September GW6 26-27 September EFL Cup R3 30 September GW7 3-5 October European groups 7 October GW8 10 October 14 October Internationals 17 October Internationals 21 October GW9 24-26 October European groups 28 October GW10 1 November EFL Cup R4 4 November GW11 7-9 November European groups 11 November GW12 14 November 18 November Internationals 21 November Internationals 25 November GW13 28-30 November European groups 2 December GW14 5-7 December GW15 9 December GW16 12-14 December European groups 16 December GW17 19-20 December EFL Cup QF

Club World Cup semi 23 December GW18

Club World Cup final 26-27 December GW19 30 December GW20 2 January 6 January FA Cup R3 9-10 January EFL Cup semi 13 January GW21 (split) 16 January 20 January GW21 (split) 23-24 January EFL Cup semi 27 January FA Cup R4 30-31 January GW22 3 February GW23 6 February 10 February GW24 13-15 February European knockouts 17 February GW25 20-22 February European knockouts 24 February GW26

EFL Cup final 27-28 February FA Cup R5 2 March GW27 5-7 March European knockouts 9 March GW28 12-14 March European knockouts 16 March GW29

FA Cup QF 19 March 23 March Internationals 26 March Internationals 30 March GW30 2-3 April GW31 6 April GW32 9-11 April European QFs 13 April GW33 16-18 April European QFs 20 April GW34

FA Cup semi 23 April 27 April GW35 30 April – 2 May European SFs 4 May GW36 7-9 May European SFs 11 May GW37 14 May 19 May GW38

WHEN ARE THE BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

Blank Gameweek 18

Manchester City v Brentford will be called off because the reigning league champions will be at the FIFA Club World Cup, either in the final or third-place playoff.

We’re still waiting to hear on semi-final dates but it’s likely to be a few days prior, so it the previous weekend’s match with Crystal Palace – in Gameweek 17 – may not be affected. The Manchester Evening News, however, suggests that even this game could be in doubt.

City will be in Saudi Arabia in the same midweek as the EFL Cup quarter-finals take place, so a pile-up could quickly develop should Man City reach that stage of the competition.

Blank Gameweek 26

Up to four teams will blank here due to the EFL Cup final taking place at Wembley.

Blank Gameweek 29

As usual, expect a big Blank Gameweek on this FA Cup quarter-final weekend. Up to eight matches could be rescheduled, making it a popular time to use Free Hit chips.

Blank/Double Gameweek 34

This clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals but the following midweek seems to be empty, meaning the affected matches could simply move there and remain a regular Gameweek, or it may be used to relocate earlier postponements. It could become a blank, a double, both – or neither!

Double Gameweek 37

Whilst some smaller doubles may have to take place elsewhere, expect the penultimate Gameweek to be next season’s biggest. A free midweek follows Gameweek 37, so it’ll very likely be used to house previously postponed fixtures.