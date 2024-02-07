11
  1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Was planning on going into next week without any hits but have to think about Estupiñan to Doughty now, especially as I'm likely using BB

    1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Everyone will have Doughty and Solanke.

      Tavenier, Neto, few differentials to drop in.

      Could see Luton Forest being on in 29.

  2. putana
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    is Luton confirmed to have a fixture in 29?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No but it's one of the likelier ones to be on

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        If Man City beat Luton in the FA Cup fifth round *and* Nottm Forest lose to Bristol City tonight or to Man Utd in the fifth round, it'll go ahead.

        1. putana
          • 5 Years
          just now

          so we wont know for another 3 weeks

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only if Bristol City beat Nottm Forest tonight.

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Ignore me

      2. Sospeter
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Adebayo is a must buy

  3. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Another reason for me to buy Luton players then.

  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Does this make Dom a hold? Or do you hokey-cokey him between now and 28?

    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      just now

      im doing solanke to darwin then back to solanke in 26

  5. WiredWeasel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    May be lack of sleep but why is the FFS bus team stuffed with Luton, Man City and Liverpool players for GW24??

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Favourable fixtures no doubt

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Because they are all great attacks at home playing the poor defences

