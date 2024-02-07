Another small ‘double’ has been announced with the news that Bournemouth and Luton Town will play twice in Gameweek 28.
The Hatters and the Cherries have had their outstanding fixture against one another rearranged for Wednesday 13 March.
The original fixture in December was abandoned when Luton’s Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field of play.
More to follow
6 mins ago
Was planning on going into next week without any hits but have to think about Estupiñan to Doughty now, especially as I'm likely using BB