  1. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Will Chilwell keep playing and be regular as a LB?
    I think he cant compete as a 1st choice LW

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Tbh, I don't know and it doesn't really matter from fpl point of view. He is one to put on watchlist, but imminent bgw 26 means that only those who are using chips can transfer him in before gw27.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      How long is a piece of string? No point worrying about him now.

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Just want to put low owned players who can explode in near future in my watchlist.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sorry if that came out a bit rude.

          If we are saying the likes of Toney, KDB and Jota are already major then I'm watching Robbo, Maddison, Neto, Kudus, Livramento if Trippier goes, and Stones who is back in training.

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Maybe even Luke Shaw.

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    412 teams through to GW22.
    Minimum 47 needed in GW21

    Entry closes in a week, code is x9free

    https://livefpl.net/LMS

    Scores needed after hits - https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/last-chance-month-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition.png

  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Will u capt foden or alvarez?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Foden is who we will be captaining.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Neither but if I did would depend on Haaland news so too early to say

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nope, but if I had to choose I'd wait until later in the week.

    4. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB here. Hope at lesst 10 pointer from 20 minutes.

      Or I'll go for Jota.

  4. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Best attackers to own at the moment ranked:
    1. Palmer
    2. Jota
    3. Foden
    4. Alvarez
    5. Richarlison
    6. Bowen
    7. Solanke
    8. Watkins
    9. Raul Jimenez
    10. Toney

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      You don't seem to rate Isak or Gordon.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Wood and J Pedro also possibly close and Ars + MU attack + Kudus close(?)

    2. Brimble82
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Kev?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        No Haaland or Darwin either. Jota can't be 2nd snd Darwin not even in top 10

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      But thx for the list 🙂

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Made a list for fun fast with players I have in watchlist or own, I think I could include Saka too, Darwin I don’t fancy, maybe Isak too but a lot of Newcastle rumours on Mourinho as Howe replacement. Wood good but not that good fixtures I prefer Jimenez

    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Hmmm... too hard to tell would wait until after
      4th round FA cup fixtures completed.

      form/fixtures/fa cup playing teams/BGW & DGW to consider
      plus returning from injured players returning
      like Haaland (when) & African / Asia cup players

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        True maybe just get Jota soon if Salah is out for a while, and after that Haaland will become next priority

  5. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    What about Odion Ighalo?

  6. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    No price changes yet?

  7. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    There’s no worse thing than being a Man Utd fan. Even Everton fans who are usually pretty miserable in the latest years are happier than them at the moment hehe

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb, but I have had plenty of good years with them when I was growing up. Can't imagine how awful it must be to be someone who finds themselves bound to the Utd of the last 10 years or so.

