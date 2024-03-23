231
  1. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    WC played weeks ago..which is better play?

    A. FH34 BB37
    B. BB34 FH37

    Areola Kaminski
    VVD Pau Doughty
    Salah Palmer Son Saka Foden
    Watkins Toney Muniz

    1. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A better I reckon. You’ll can start prepping for DGW37 BB from today, so should be able to build a decent bench by then.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B by a long chalk imo.

      But I've not weighed up your squad tbf.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Impossible to answer when you don't show the defenders on your bench

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Sorry missed the other two Gabriel and Braithwaite?

  2. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Is there a chance for ManU - New to be played in GW 35/36 or did I miss something?

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Suggestion is they will play in GW37

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Likely in 37

  3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Most people's benches in weeks 34 and 37 aren't really going to be any stronger than their bench in certain single weeks like 32/33/38 imo.

    Chips are cursed this season, especially BB. I used to love playing this chip and getting 120-180 pts every season. But if all I'm doing is getting an extra GK, two defenders and a striker or mid, what's the point? Defenders and keepers don't get points any more.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      This. BB is always so overrated. Everyone thinks they're gonna have 15 huge doublers.

      What usually happens is you have 1 DGW goalie and 3 SGW players from your main team like Saka, Gabriel, Salah.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yep I think any week in which both your keepers look viable is a week you can press BB button to be honest.
        I know it won't happen but I would like chips to be changed in some way for next season as they are a bit tired.

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Beauty with BB37 is that WHU are at home to LUT and SHU go to Goodison.
        Areola & Branthwaite could easily match DGWers.

        The most important factor for FH34 is probably Spurs' blank.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I'm just using BB in GW34 because I've got Neto, Zabarnyi & Semenyo from DGW28. 20 points from my bench is what I'd normally expect as a good BB.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah I'd normally say something like that - 15 or below is poor, 25+ is great, so 20 would be about average.
        I tend to carry a proper 14-15 man squad all season and I've only had one 20+ bench score this season, so maybe this is outdated though.
        The difference between a good and poor BB score is about the same as a good captain pick in any one of 38 gameweeks. Not sure chip strategies are worth the mental gymnastics any more.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yeah, I fluked a good FH18 score this season. Sometimes I think we get too obsessed with chip strategies and base success/failure on how a player scores in a particular GW.

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            If you consider that 2500 pts is probably what we're all aiming for, then really chips aren't all that.
            Even the best chip strategy in the world gets nuked by something like, oh I didn't own Trippier for about 4 weeks at the start of the season, or I didn't buy Palmer in 2023.
            Players > chips.

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            This

            Agree completely

  4. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    WC, FH and BB to play what is the strategy people are thinking ?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yeah, not so sure now. Those fixtures helped people without chips.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Not sure how you have came to that conclusion. Teams that double in 35/36/37 are different to 34

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I think BB34 and FH37 looks ideal.

        Even without free hit anyone can just load up on a few Spurs and Brighton players in the build up to gw37.

        The fact that Spurs also double in gw35 or 36 with 2 tough fixtures is another double gw trap set.

        Brilliant

        So I'd just wildcard early.

        FH37 looks far the better play but for some reason people are seeing it the other way around.

        I'm BB34.

        If you had TC you'd probably want to TC34 tho.

        Or wait for a Man United player in TC37 with two home fixtures??

        Wildcard when ever you want.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I’ve 3 Arsenal and 3 Spurs currently with 12.9 itb for Salah. I’ve WC, FH and BB left. I can go either way with FH/BB 34/37

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Yeah

            I've put my cards in the Arsenal and Liverpool basket but expect Spurs to give me some beatings in the next few games.

            Maybe lose Spurs after gw33 and BB34 and FH37.

            Still gives you a wildcard whenever.

        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I agree about FH37. It's almost like a reward system for those who stayed strong and didn't waste it yet.

    2. sankalparora07
        51 mins ago

        I am loading up on Chelsea, Spurs, City assets on a WC, FH 34 and load up on BOU, CRY, WOL, ARS and LIV assets and then hopefully have those Spurs and Chelsea assets available for their DGW in 35, 36 and 37

    3. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I'm flagtastic right now and my defence looks absolutely garbage. Defence and Goalkeepers are kinda crap in general.

    4. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I can get a full double gameweek team with free transfers, because I have 3 Arsenal and three Bournemouth, so using the freehit do not even matter for me.

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        did not*

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Hmm triple Bournemouth might have had some appeal v SHU LUT, but I'm not sure I want any for 34. Might keep Semenyo to cover Son but with these fixtures I'm not too bothered about them

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          My choice is between having 3 single gameweek players and 3 double gameweek players, I don't have a freehit, better than nothing.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            My point is that I might well prefer a SGW defender, say Dalot/Maguire v SHU, to Zabarnyi v avl wol, so I wouldn't let this announcement turn BOU defenders to a hold if you were otherwise ready to let them go. I don't have a FH either but will sell Solanke & Kerkez still

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Very true have triple Bournemouth.

              Still going to work our=t both methods

              My team is set up to BB37 as a FH29

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Plan is WC 30/31 FH 34 BB 37

      Already have 3 Spurs and 2 Chelsea which actually is ok for this week and next few fixtures which makes decisions difficult ( see team below) so thinking WC 31 albeit not a huge number of transfers needed - does that seem correct strategy?

      Areola
      Gusto Pau Udogie
      Salah Son Palmer Bowen Maddison
      Watkins Toney

      Dubravka Wood Gabriel Taylor

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I prefer BB34 with the teams involved and FH 37

    6. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Still far away, but which team do you reckon will have best CS potential over the 2 matches in DGW34 (not ARS/LIV/BOU)

      A CPL (WHM NEW)
      B EVE (NFO LIV)
      C SHU (BUR Mun)
      D WOL (ARS BOU)

      1. Apollo Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Probably Palace if both sides have an off day

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        A 0
        B 1
        C 0
        D 0

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not sure why you have included SHU....

        Difficult to call CS so attacking defenders in Ait Nouri and Munoz should be high on your list

        Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Everton or Sheffield United for the first game.

        Wolves for the second game.

        Palace for the attacking players.

        Don't think I'd be too heavily guided by clean sheets but Everton defensive players on a BB are okay.

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        A 1 if we only have 3 minutes on injury time 🙂
        B 1 Forest
        C None
        D None, though Alt Nouri is a good pick

    7. SpaceCoyote97
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      What's the strat for a FH played, but still got WC and BB?

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Use free transfers to get as many doublers for 34 and then wildcard 35.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Assuming FH29, your team is probably fine to WC35 and BB37

    8. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looking at WC35 and it's quite a funny team.

      Petrovic Onana
      Trippier Ake Gabriel Udogie Gusto
      Maddison Saka Foden Son Palmer
      Haaland Hojlund Isak

      Save FT in GW36 and then in GW37, you sell Gabriel and Saka for Fernandes + XX. That's a 15 player BB. Obviously the lack of Arsenal and Pool will suck a bit esp for GW38 since they have nice fixtures for that last week. But it's an option.

      1. Mata of opinion
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm actually thinking of FH34, wildcarding 35/36 and BB 37. Will save me headache of transferring players specifically for the doubles and can concentrate on gw 30-33.

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Which is why i think BB34 is better.

        All the good teams in it have good fixcxtures leading up to it (although Liverpool have some injury news to come)

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          Who do you have in defense on BB34 though?

          And do you leave off Haaland/Palmer?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            I think a BB34 would be...

            Sa Johnstone
            Gabriel Branthwaite Andersen Saliba Ait Nouri
            Salah Saka Eze Diaz ??
            Darwin Solanke Haaland

            That's a difficult team to get to and ruins your GW37 if you WC to aim for this.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yes, Depends on Trent news, but thats a pretty solid BB34 team. Richards will play as Gheui's injury is more serious than Olise's now on return date

          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Well this in my team atm the moment

            The choice is do I get in Haaland (I have Palmer)

            As a FHer in GW29

            I have 2x Arsenal, 3X Bournemouth Salah (this week for Bowen), 2x Chelsea.

            But I think the BB34 is better in GW34 than GW37.

            If I had a FH left I would definitely be using it in GW37?

            What am I missing? I also don't have Haaland (but Foden and his fixtures look juicy.)

            Neto (Turner)
            Gusto, Moreno Estu (Gabriel, Doherty)
            Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer, Bowen (to Salah)
            Solanke, Semenyo, Watkins

            Just too many moves to BB (Eze/Olise/Richards)
            Son if he plays on the left to Arsenal Mid. Darwin up front.
            Moreno Doherty and Estu to Everton and Liverpool (maybe Palace defenders)
            Means going without Haaland, Gulp!!

            I think the non FHer win, as GW37 doubles don't look as good as GW34?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              11 mins ago

              You don't have WC left? If you did, I think deadend 34 is clearly better with your team.

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yes, i do sorry WC 35 and BB37 was the original plan only.

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  It's the better plan imo.

                2. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Was kinda off hoping ARsenal would be 37 (always thought the Liverpool GW37 prediction was kind of stupid. I was there 2 years ago when Everton stayed up against Palace and fear for the Palace players (particularly Eze as he was directly approached by one idiot), God know what it would have been like for the Merside police with the Last ever game at Goodison against Liverpool who could have relegated them

                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Thanks for your advice Camzy.

                    I haven't had time to play around, yet.

    9. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Even the best fixture predictor can't get it all correct...

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1771521139476435055?t=0jKGHoWW3lQaup6qCyr9nw&s=19

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Never has been the best

    10. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Spurs? Blank gw 34, 35 arsenal, 36 pool, then throw in Chelsea an city.
      Only Burnley an sheff in 37 an 38 appealing

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Look alright to me for Spurs attackers Son/Rich/Maddison 35-38

      2. TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        Doubles in 35 and 37 plus good fixture in 38. 36 is the only mehhh but could see Son get returns.

    11. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Looking at GW34 & GW37 I cant see myself having 15 DGW players for a BB

      So I'm thinking WC 30 to balance by team with x2 spurs & x2 Chelsea. Get back haaland, buy SalahSalah

      1. Shultan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        FH34 & BB37

        The BB is an operated chip anyway

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        If I was WC now I'd BB34, as 37 as teams that Double in GW34 (except Man City have nicer fixtures) than those who double in GW37

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I think there's a realistic 15 DGW BB in GW37. But not in 34.

    12. TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Which options scores most points in gw 30:

      A. Salah, Watkins and Branthwaite -4
      B. Salah, Darwin and Porro -4
      C. Foden, Watkins Porro (no hit)

      Thanks

    13. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      WC30 or 31 for those with WC, FH and BB?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Depends how your team is setup for 30

      2. Kabayan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        WC35

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          20 mins ago

          What's your current team?

          1. Kabayan
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Dubravka - Areola
            Saliba - Porro - Robinson - Doughty - Kabore
            Saka - Son - Foden - Palmer - Bowen
            Haaland - Watkins - Muniz

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              15 mins ago

              Any plans for Liverpool players?

              1. Kabayan
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Bowen + Watkins/Foden to Salah + Solanke/Gordon
                -4 gw30 or free gw31
                Or I can sell Son in 31

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Sounds good, will see if I can stretch to WC35.

      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        31.
        Most teams WCing around now have one more decent week in them from what I've seen

    14. I Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      BB34:

      Pickford, Kelleher
      White, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri, Munoz, Branthwaite
      Salah, Saka, Foden, Eze, Palmer
      Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        I suppose an earlier BB makes Kelleher nailed. I don't see Alisson back for 37, but it's a risk

      2. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Wouldn't want Palace long term. I think FH for two home fixtures is enough for me.

      3. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Isn't Petrovitch better?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not anymore

          Chelsea double later on

      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm pretty close to that now.

        Going with MacA as a differential and Palmer could become Eze.

    15. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      I've just logged on, so haven't spend much time looking at the chip strategies so far, but at first glance it looks as though dead-ending to a BB in gw34 then w/c in gw35 seems to be the best option (for my team). What's the most current popular strategy for someone who's played FH29 and has BB and WC left?

      The gw34 BB team would look like:

      Pickford
      Gabriel | Saliba | Ait-Nouri
      Salah | Saka | Eze | Luis Diaz
      Haaland | Darwin | Solanke
      --------------------------------------
      Sa | Palmer | Zabarnyi | Anderson

      The only non-doublers would be Palmer and Haaland

      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm intending to WC 35 and BB 37. Hoping can get stronger bench than the one you have illustrated, but is a bit early to tell!

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        You'd surely want plenty of Man U that week?
        SHU at OT could be a cricket score.

    16. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not an ideal set of fixtures but good for variety in the game and hopefully independence of thought!

      I activated my wildcard last weekend as my team needed it after deadending into 29.

      a bit further than ideal to plan for BB37 but that was what I weighed up and committed to. FH34.

      Still digesting the news and not set my plans in stone yet. Will spend the next few days tinkering. Happy tinkering folks!

      1. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        I am in the exact same boat. I suppose it means each transfer has to be really planned to gw37 here on in.

        Good luck.

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          I think so, and that seems preferable to a suboptimal BB34 with knock on effects for future weeks. Thanks. Good luck to you too!

    17. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Mary Earps really does deserve to play for a better team than Man Utd.

      Defence is terrible.

    18. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      When do Chelsea play those extra fixtures?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        It's in the article.

    19. I Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Don't like BB37 to be honest. BHA, CHE, MUN and NEW might not have anything to play for.

      1. space mercenary
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Me neither, would not want to carry BHA and MUN players until then to maximise the BB. 34 looks a bit thin to get a full squad for BB though.

    20. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      This announcement couldn't have come at a better time.
      This place was like Tumbleweed City for a few days.

    21. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hahaha hands up of you have your FH still intact for instances like this. I'll begin o/

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        FH37?

    22. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      On a BB34 approach...

      Would Kelleher and Pickford be the best goalkeeper combo for the bench boost?

      Is Allison likely to be out for that week.

      There's Sa but at £5m he's probably not the best pick.

