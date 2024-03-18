The Free Hit was widely used in Gameweek 29, but how many chips do FPL managers have left?

And just how bad were the average scores in the Gameweek just gone?

We make a long overdue check-in with LiveFPL for the answers.

WHY WE USE THE TOP 10K AS A SAMPLE

LiveFPL covers all rank tiers in some detail but particular focus is given to the overall figures and top 10k.

We tend to use the top 10k to get a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy. This is because overall figures, especially at this late stage of a season, are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There are far fewer inactive squads among the leading Fantasy bosses.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

A whopping two-thirds of the leading 10,000 managers used their Free Hit in Gameweek 29.

Other than a smattering of Wildcards, there was unsurprisingly no other chip activity at the weekend.

TOP 10K: NUMBER OF CHIPS USED

A nice round 60% of managers have used two chips already, the bulk of which will be the Free Hit (in Gameweek 29) and Triple Captain (in Gameweek 25/28) combination.

Some managers with a lofty overall rank owe their success to early chip usage, of course: just under 4% have maxed out their allocation. Many of those will struggle to maintain their ranks as they prepare to navigate the Double Gameweeks ahead with nothing but ordinary transfers.

Around one in six have just one chip remaining, meanwhile, so they too may face a few red arrows in the run-in.

GAMEWEEK 29 FREE HIT TEMPLATE

Look familiar? This was the ill-fated Free Hit template in the top 10k in Gameweek 29.

Nine players were selected by at least 75% of these featured Fantasy managers, all of whom blanked.

In fact, only Morgan Gibbs–White (£5.7m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) of this lot delivered anything positive other than appearance points.

AVERAGE SCORES IN GAMEWEEK 29

If you got above 20 (after any hits) this week, you’ll have done better than average.

The average Free Hit score in the top 10k was 19.42.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site. You can check out ownership stats for different rank tiers, for example, or examine mini-leagues in detail.