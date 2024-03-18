62
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Huff with the Soothe - how did you fare in the Hall of Shame Cup? Did you exceed expectations and go out in the first round? Or did you disgrace yourself by sinning through to next GW?

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/16/fpl-gameweek-29-free-hit-dilemmas-udogie-v-porro/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26503895

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        This round goes to you, Ha! But I’m keeping mine eye on you, as I do with all nudists!

        1. Ha.
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Until next time, TKT

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I went through with a Bye. 🙂

    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      It says I did not qualify for the cup 🙁

      I outscored 48 of your top 50 managers!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        You might be too good a player!

    4. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Safely through with a bye 🙂 Huzzah!

      1. 2999 - Lady of Legend
        • 3 Years
        just now

        'Tis my last chance of cup glory!

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A bye, rather than a goodbye!

  2. Ha.
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Is Sanchez back in contention for Chelsea?

    Any news on Dawson?

    Sanchez
    Dawson, Dalot, Branthwaite
    Saka, Foden, Son, Palmer (c)
    Morris, Haaland, Watkins

    1. Defensive transfer with Dawsone or Dalot out
    2. Upgrade Gross on bench (can't afford Salah without a hit) and bench Morris

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      No, has lost the No1 spot to Petrovic following his injury and on yesterday's showing has done himself no good in getting it back anytime soon.

      Petrovic is performing well and Sanchez will most probably remain as the FA Cup Keeper now unless there are any injuries etc.

      1. Ha.
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  3. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Wasted my FH last GW. Currently I have 1 LIV, 2 ARS, 2 BOU, 1 SHU with 5 FTs leading to DGW34. Do you foresee any need to use my WC before DGW34?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      2 bourne and 1 shu requires urgent wc

      on serious note, if you dont intend to BB34. then it should be okay. you can pick liverpool players this week, Arsenal in next followed by midtable players.

      1. Buck The Trent
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        Thanks, hoping to save WC until GW35 then BB37.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          You could BB37 and wildcard gw38 out of it?

          😉

  4. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Was going to do Foden to Salah but thinking of wildcarding now

    Would you wildcard this lot? Few flags and annoyed with the free hit failure

    Flekken, turner
    Gabriel, Doughty, Zabarnyi, Reggy, Estup
    Foden, Gross, Son, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yes

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Is that 8 out?

      I would be forget about gw29.

      I did okay but still wildcarded.

      Non FH teams will be banking on a Bournemouth double again with Luton or Brentford defence and stacked up with Spurs which might be okay.

  5. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I don't know where to post Eliteserien stuff. If only this site had a dedicated section for Eliteserien and a mod who was interested.

  6. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which two defenders would you go with on wildcard factoring in potential doubles? Exactly 9.1m to spend. Rest of defence is:

    Onana Sels

    VVD Gabriel Branthwaite ? ?

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Gusto
      Ait-Nouri

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Chelsea DEF you reckon? Gusto perhaps?

    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Ait Nouri + Gasto

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        And this...

        What those guys said!

    4. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thanks for the feedback. I think Gusto is an exceptional player, he stands out every time I watch him. With bench boost left though, I am reluctant to go for rotation risks. No concerns about Reece James eating into his mins post-international break?

      1. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Can potentially downgrade Sels to Areola and go for Disasi over Gusto for security of starts. The dullard option, something to consider. Thanks all!

    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      At this point I'd probably be starting those 3 virtually every week, so all I'd be looking for is cheap filler around them.

      Take your pick from any £4.5m or less defender, I really don't think it makes much difference. They're all pants and CS are a rarity whoever you go for.

    6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm looking at a similar defence (White over Gabriel if I can afford it) with Ait-Nouri and Muñoz

  7. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I still have FH, WC BB - but this is my team:

    Areola , Dub
    Regu, Doughty, Saliba, Anderson, Estu
    Bowen, Madd, Son, Foden, Saka
    Morris, Solanke, Wat

    Plans:
    A) Bowen > Salah this GW.
    B) Above + Regu to someone for -4
    C) WILDCARD TIME BABY!

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Think you might need Palmer too.

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  8. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    After my proposed move of Bowen > Salah FT, I’ll be left with this.

    Dubravka
    Saliba, Gabriel, Kerkez
    Salah, Foden, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    (Areola, Saka, Estu, Lascelles)
    0.2 ITB

    GTG or is any defender worth a hit? WC and BB remaining.

    Open Controls
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Same FT for me, rest is similar. I think I will avoid the hit to lose Reguilon and save my WC.

      I do have FH still tho, so have to plan my chips carefully.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah I don’t think you need to WC either. Could easily work with one or two transfers 🙂

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Looks nice

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you!

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    If I had FH left and hadn't needed to use it I would be pretty tempted by:

    FH38
    BB37

    Wildcard whenever but probably in gw30-33/34.

    The free hit plays into the final day shenanigans and gets you out of BB37 nicely.

    Just play into gw34, dead ending if need be.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      FH34 sounds most tempting

  10. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Time to wildcard??
    Only BB chip remaining.
    I need to get Salah, Son, Few cheap defenders (Gusto, Branthwaite). Change the Goalkeepers
    Would like Semenyo & Darwin too.

    Current team

    Areola
    Gabriel - Zabaryni - A Nouri
    Foden - Palmer - Odegaard - Saka
    Watkins - Solanke - Morris

    Dubravka - Gross - Livramento - Taylor

  11. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Neto
    Saliba gabriel konsa
    Saka foden maddy son bowen
    Watkins toney

    Dub doughty morris taylor

    A) Bowen to salah free
    B) Bowen and doughty to salah gusto for a hit
    C) Wildcard.(Fh,bb left)

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  12. Orion
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which combo on a wildcard?
    A) VVD & Muniz
    B) Castagne/Robinson & Darwin

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      B with Castanets

  13. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    I know it’s so early but would you do Bowen > Salah now ?

    Salah going up in price soon and Bowen probably down. Money is tight and Salah isn’t going on international duty

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes
      I did that

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Makes good sense in that situation.

    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep I’m going to probably do it today.

  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Everton Liverpool double potentially in 34

    https://twitter.com/ElBobble/status/1769707819559772580?t=IWICHSu6SNSZoN_xpk_vVg&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      How DGW34 would look like for EVE/LIV.

      Liverpool: Fulham (A) + Everton (A)
      Everton: Forest (H) + Liverpool (H)

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Hello Darwin, my old friend...

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Time to load up on Everton players!

  15. Kabayan
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Dubravka - Areola
    Saliba - Porro - Robinson - Doughty - Kabore
    Saka - Son - Foden - Palmer - Bowen
    Haaland - Watkins - Muniz
    Have WC and BB.
    A. Bowen - Watkins to Salah + Darwin (-4 have exact cash)
    Or
    B. Save FT

    1. Kabayan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      And have FH

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  16. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bowen to Palmer for a hit
    Yes or No
    Already taken one hit for Salah

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      No thankee

    2. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm going Palmer (c) and so probably would

  17. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    WC - yes or no? 1 ft, 10.4m itb. FH and BB chips also left to play.

    Areola
    Gabriel pau doughty
    Son saka Bowen Maddison palmer
    Watkins Toney

    Dubravka morris baldock regulion

  18. Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Reliable Everton ITK (@ElBobble) calling Everton vs Liverpool as being pencilled in for GW34.

    https://x.com/elbobble/status/1769707819559772580?s=46&t=FfMkxeUHqODZkENw-ST50g

  19. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    G2G? No hits needed, already jumped on Salah, think he'll get a 0.2m rise before the deadline which may be crucial for getting Haaland back.

    Leno (Turner)
    Doughty, Andersen, Branthwite
    Son, Bowen, Salah, Maddison, Foden
    Toney, Watkins
    Bench: Morris, Van Hecke, Trippier
    1.6m itb

