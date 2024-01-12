Manchester City and Brentford will both have a Double Gameweek 25 after the two clubs’ previously postponed fixture was rescheduled for Tuesday 20 February.

In an appealing double-header where chips could be used to attack it, Man City will host Chelsea and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s side also ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 against Liverpool (h) and Man City (a).

The match was originally set to be played in Gameweek 18 but was postponed due to Pep Guardiola’s side’s involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup.

INITIAL REACTION

It’s Man City where the attention lies from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The champions have won six and drawn three of their nine home matches in the Premier League so far this season, racking up 24 goals.

Erling Haaland (£13.9m) will be a standout target for the Triple Captain chip, providing he is fit.

The Norwegian remains out of contention in Gameweek 21 but subsequently has 18 days to ready himself for the visit of Burnley.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.3m), Phil Foden (£7.9m), Julian Alvarez (£7.0m), Bernardo Silva (£6.5m) and Jeremy Doku (6.5m) are other names in the mix.

At the back, Ederson (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.4m) merit consideration.

As for Brentford, it’s an iffy double-header to say the least, arguably against the two best teams in the country.

However, they do face Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United on either side, so the returning Ivan Toney (£7.9m) could yet still pick up a bit of interest, especially if he hits the ground running.