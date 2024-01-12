349
349 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Colwill, Konsa
    Saka, Bowen*, Palmer Gordon
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez

    (Turner, Salah*, TAA*, Lascelles)

    With 1 FT + 4.6 itb any transfer ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen > Rich/Foden/Gross

      Open Controls
  2. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Okay, final final one.. WC finished, Haaland on the bench, punt on KDB getting minutes this weekend, granted Rich/Jota maybe a better choice this week but think I'll be wanting KDB back shortly anyway. £3.3m in the bank..

    Areola
    Porro - Estup - Gabriel
    Saka - Foden - KDB - Gross - Palmer
    Watkins - Joao Pedro

    Dubravka - Konsa - Gusto - Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not fancy Walker instead of Gabriel with the DGW? Do you think Gusto will play with defenders coming back?

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Can't get get Walker in when I have Foden, KDB and Haaland!

        Open Controls
  3. Thomas Jerome Newton
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Are betting odds too biased toward big clubs to use as goalscoring indicator?
    Alvarez showing as more likely to score than Watkins or Palmer.
    Looking to choose captain:
    A) Alvarez
    B) Watkins
    C) Palmer.

    Open Controls
    1. Thunderbastard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you think they are biased start betting on the players from small clubs and make yourself some money!

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Bookies tend to know what they are doing.

        Open Controls
    2. Thunderbastard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Im on Saka (C) fwiw

      Id go Palmer from the ones you’ve listed

      Open Controls
  4. Catalan Rangers
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Defense of:

    Trip, Livramwnto, Taylor (TAA, Kabore)

    Money in the bank. Any change worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Oof, yeah, that's looking pretty rough. Could end up with one starter & I wouldn't really want to play any of them

      Open Controls
  5. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Team looking ok for this gwk?

    Areola
    Porro, Estupinan, Gabriel
    Odegaard, Foden(c), Palmer, Gordon
    Watkins, Solanke, Archer

    Bench: Dubravka, Baldock, Salah, Trent

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Snow
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lookin good

      Open Controls
  6. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) G2G? (for a -4)
    B) -8 to go Gordon >>> KdB?

    Bubravka, Leno
    TAA*, Estupinan, Konsa, Porro, Baldock
    Saka, Gordon, Bowen*, Palmer, Foden
    Watkins, Solanke, Archer,

    Open Controls
    1. Thunderbastard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A) all day

      Open Controls
  7. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Sterling a dark horse this GW?

    Open Controls
  8. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Is Joao Pedro a too punty captain pick this week?

    Open Controls
    1. mahone24
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Dont' mind it

      Open Controls
  9. mahone24
    • 13 Years
    just now

    A/ Gross
    B/ Richarlison

    Areola
    Zinch Gabriel Pau (Baldock) (Lascelles)
    Palmer Saka Garnacho Foden Salah* (to become Gross or Rich with FT)
    Watkins Solanke (and still Haaland)

    Open Controls
  10. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Already done Son >> Gross

    Yay or Nay

    Salah + Pau>> Foden + Estu -4 ??

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.