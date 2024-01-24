A second fixture in Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is to be postponed following tonight’s EFL Cup semi–final result.

Liverpool v Luton Town, originally scheduled for Saturday 24 February, will have to be rearranged as the Reds will be at Wembley the following day.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur is the other Gameweek 26 match that requires a new date after the Blues made it through to the EFL Cup final on Tuesday.

COULD LIVERPOOL V LUTON STILL BE IN GAMEWEEK 26?

There is a slim possibility that Liverpool v Luton remains in Gameweek 26.

As seen in Legomane’s graphic above, the FA Cup fifth round will take place in the midweek after Gameweek 26/the EFL Cup final.

If both Liverpool and Luton are eliminated by Norwich City and Everton in their FA Cup fourth-round ties this weekend, that midweek would become free to house their postponed league meeting.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side red-hot favourites to beat the Canaries, however, this looks less than likely.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

The reason why Gameweek 25 is being mooted as a strong possibility to house Liverpool v Luton is that there aren’t many guaranteed free midweeks for the Reds after Gameweek 26.

The midweeks after Gameweeks 34 and 37 would be the only ones definitely free if Liverpool keep progressing in the UEFA Europa League and FA Cup.

And those slots may be needed for other future postponed Liverpool fixtures.

So Double Gameweek 25 seems the likeliest bet at this juncture.

Double Gameweek 24 is also a possibility but that would give fans and local authorities less than three weeks’ notice of a rearranged date.