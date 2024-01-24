25
25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    1FT 1.0m ITB.

    Thinking Salah to KDB, would you also do Son to Jota (or anyone else) for a -4?

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Trent* Saliba Porro Estupiñán Branthwaite
    Foden Palmer Saka (Salah** Son**)
    Watkins Solanke (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I guess you'd be benching Saliba for the - 4. Jota Probably won't pay the hit back immediately but I'd expect him to over a few gameweeks

      Open Controls
  2. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Main conclusion - make no transfers until the FA Cup games are concluded this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      And we see 5th round draw

      Open Controls
    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do you think Arsenal will concede at nfo?

      Open Controls
      1. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sorry Jimmers, this was not in response to your post.

        Agree with your point here

        Open Controls
  3. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Got a gameweek rank of 1 on the Gaffr championship fantasy lol

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Player base 1

      Open Controls
  4. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about FH25?

    I know it looks primed for TC but it would be great to load up on 3x LIV without carrying them into GW26.

    Could also swap out Watkins/Solanke (for Darwin/Toney) without losing value on them.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Pool are the form team.

      TAA + Jota need to be bought in now rather than 25.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Jota looks likely to start vs Che. However, they have Arsenal after that. Gw24 could be decent entry point also. I don't believe either to be worth -4 now and if Haaland us fit, he could be one to get.

        Open Controls
        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yeah the fixtures are not ideal but Pool are a team that will attack vs anyone. And they need to as City look to be in the mood to smash teams and make a charge for top spot.

          I guess Jota can be skipped this week for a City midfielder.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            I already have TAA, Foden and Alvarez. With Saka and Watkins it's between Haaland, KdB and Jota. Jota having 67 mins vs Chelsea is okayish, but is it really much better than Saka 90 mins vs Nfo? I could also sell Garnacho, but in the long run when Salah, Son and Haaland are back money is going to be tight and rotating 8 attackers is probably not viable strategy.

            Open Controls
            1. Heiro
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Def play Saka Vs Forest. I have Garnacho and he's a great differential at the moment and cheap

              Open Controls
      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        They have Chelsea, Arsenal and a BGW to come though. Not ideal for loading up.

        Also, Jota might not be starting by 25 if Salah's back

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dgw25 not confirmed yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think we once even saw a tgw, so nothing is sure until it's confirmed.

        Open Controls
      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        No but it probably will be soon, so we can speculate on plans

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I remember there was much speculation about when Brentford vs Man City would be and its still not taken place yet. How long ago was that postponed?

          Open Controls
          1. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            That was confirmed for 25 a while ago

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I guess Crellin has now done his homework about tv rights better than when he started, so I believe dgw25 to be likely. Most were expecting Salah back and chose Foden over Jota, which didn't go as planned in short term.

          Open Controls
          1. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah, I'm one of those who kept Salah and bought Foden! All the more reason to FH so I can go Walker, KDB and Haaland 😀

            Open Controls
  5. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    Get Haal in now with the WC or keep the money in the bank and go with Alvarez one more GW (have Foden and Walker drafted in)?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      We don't know yet. I wouldn't sell him on WC yet.

      Open Controls
  6. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi all,

    So I need to get Cash and Salah out.

    Raya
    TAA Porro Colwill
    Saka Palmer Garnacho Richarleson
    Archer Watkins Solanke

    Cash Taylor Salah

    Loads of cash.

    Thinking Walker and Jota in this week assuming they don't get injured in FA Cup.

    Decent moves?
    Could take a -8 as well as Archer will be benched

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.