The finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 21.

But with the quick Fantasy Premier League (FPL) turnaround from Thursday night to Saturday morning, we thought we’d leave the results round-up to a quieter period.

sandgrounder was aiming to be the first Fantasy Football Scout user to win both of our cup competitions. No one had done it before in separate years, let alone in the same season – so let’s see how they got on.

FFS OPEN CUP

FINAL

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank sandgrounder 72 756813 vs Hibbo 51 376569

sandgrounder went all out in the finals, deploying their Bench Boost. It ultimately didn’t matter too much here, as the nominated benchees only scored four points.

Captaincy was one big difference: sandgrounder backed Cole Palmer (£11.4m), while opponent Hibbo would have expected much more from Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) at home to Southampton.

Hibbo and sandgrounder both shared seven midfielders and forwards, so the latter’s addition of Martin Odegaard (£8.3m), who got eight points in the north London derby, was a boon.

Ultimately, Hibbo’s benching of Antoine Semenyo‘s (£5.6m) haul and the failure of double Liverpool and Arsenal defence sealed the Captain Sensible writer’s fate.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Chaballer 69 93763 vs Jinkys Oars 96 366816

Jinkys Oars had a thumping win in the bronze medal match, with Amad Diallo‘s (£5.6m) 20-point haul having a lot to do with the winning margin.

Returns for Wood and two of Jinkys’ defenders rubber-stamped the victory.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank sandgrounder 72 756813 vs Gazza2000 74 117595

Alas, sandgrounder – who had reached the final of this competition in 2013/14 when being defeated by Trigg – fell just short of the double as Gazza2000 prevailed by two points.

The latter benefitted from Chris Wood‘s (£7.1m) nine-point haul, while each finalist had two other unique returns (one in defence, one in midfield) which effectively cancelled each other out.

Both managers handed the armband to Palmer.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank GaribaldiT 70 162648 vs Barnsley fc 71 117097

Barnsley fc just edged out GaribaldiT in the battle for third, with the latter taking a four-point hit en route to a Gameweek 21 score of 74.

That hit proved costly, especially as the two incoming players – Bruno and Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) – could only muster a combined five points, four short of what the offloaded Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) scored.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The voucher winners should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

DONATION FROM SANDGROUNDER

One of those managers, the double-chasing sandgrounder (aka Steve Monk), has already been in contact.

We received a touching email from Steve to say that, in lieu of vouchers, he’d like £200 of his prize money to be divided equally between Parkinson’s UK and Cancer Research UK.

The remaining £50 is to go towards e-Tickets for the Clatterbridge Cancer Hospital fun night in March.

Steve has been a full-time carer for his wife Marie since 2015, with the chosen charities dear to their hearts.

We thank you for your kind words, Steve, and wish you both the very best.

And, if you’re wondering, a ‘Sandgrounder’ is a fan of National League North side Southport FC!