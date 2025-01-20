88
  TorresMagic™
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (375 teams)

    Current safety score = 34
    Top score = Matthew Brown with 75

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  DavvaMC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Not keen on my Arsenal double up. Raya to...

    A. Alison
    B. Sels
    C. Pickford
    D. Keep

    Thanks

    Camzy
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Pickford.

    Tonyawesome69
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Suggest factoring in your 2nd GK and how you plan to navigate BGW29 e.g. Alisson/Fabianski covers the double and blank (no FH chip), Pickford covers double and blank if you don't have a playing 2nd GK

      MikeS
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Where can I see info on the blanks please?

        AC/DC AFC
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          The League Cup finalists and their opponents blank.

          Second legs to be played early Feb but the home teams have leads etc.

        Tonyawesome69
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          DGW24 (LIV+EVE)
          BGW29 (EFL Cup Final)
          DGW33
          BGW34 (FA Cup Semi-Finals)
          DGW36

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/06/five-things-to-consider-before-fpl-gameweek-21/

      DavvaMC
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Good point. I already have Fab.

    Limbo
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Alison for the DGW

      AC/DC AFC
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Bournemouth likely to score at home.

        Everton could score too.

    AC/DC AFC
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      It's tough with goalkeepers because other than against Ipswich, Leicester and potentially Everton it's hard to see clean sheets.

      Unless Pickford pulls off a penalty save is the extra Lei and Liv game really that valuable?

      An extra 2 points perhaps.

      I may go there myself but it's a tricky path to see...

    Herger
      40 mins ago

      Brentford’s fixtures are decent now. I’d go Flekken

    SPorting
      just now

      Hendo, obviously.

  Bullet Eder
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Mateta has hit another hot streak and has great fixtures all the way to GW31 now. Finding it too hard to fit him in with a current front three of Jackson, Wood and Isak, but lovely differential at 5% owned.

    Letsgo!
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Finding it hard? Really? What an easy decision to do jackson to mateta

      Black Knights
        just now

        As simple as it gets. Costs less, much better form, much better fixtures, much better finisher.

    Rupert The Horse
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If Jackson blanks tonight, it's a very easy move to make.

      Bullet Eder
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That is a big if. He could score a few quite easily.

        Black Knights
          52 mins ago

          Even if he scores tonight, he'll have only scored in 2 of the last 8 games.

          I have him and it's going to take a miracle for me not to sell him, regardless of what he does tonight.

        Letsgo!
          45 mins ago

          Will he event start lol

  Letsgo!
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Just need palmer to get 3 points like salah. They will be perfect

    Open Controls
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      LetsNotGo!

    Black Knights
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Unsubscribe.

    Sun God Nika
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      need him to rest his feet and miss todays game

      its only wolves 😉

  sirmorbach
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Hi all. Any help appreciated:

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
    Jackson, Isak, Wood

    Valdimarsson / Rogers / Davis, Faes

    2 ft, 2.5 itb

    Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Gakpo/Mateta? Medo Jackson and improve defender/GK?

    Limbo
      59 mins ago

      Prepare for the Everton + Liverpool DGW?

      sirmorbach
        56 mins ago

        Yeah, TAA would be my pick, not sure who else

        Open Controls
          2 mins ago

          With 2.5 you could upgrade the 4.0 to Pickford. Allows you to keep Flekken too

  Stimps
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Best moves here?

    A) Raya -> Allison
    B) Jackson -> Gakpo
    C) Jackson, Kerkez -> DCL, TAA (-4)
    D) Bruno, Kerkez -> Amad, TAA (-4)

    AC/DC AFC
      1 hour ago

      I'd keep Kerkez.

      Possibly A, but clean sheet points are hard to come by.

      See if Jackson is back on point tonight.

      Limbo
        5 mins ago

        Same. No way I'd be losing Kerkez right now. So A.

    Herger
      3 mins ago

      C looks great

  dshv
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Did you guys decide about the chips strategy?

    Black Knights
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes. Did you?

      dshv
        48 mins ago

        Kind of confused...
        Probably TC 24 and hard to decide about AM zzz final three weeks or tomas frank 24-27

        HelmutCool
          2 mins ago

          You cant AM 24-27 if you TC 24.

      Letsgo!
        44 mins ago

        So whats ur strategy?

    Funkyav
      10 mins ago

      really hope that everyone doesnt do the same thing tbh

  ShaunGoater123
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Would you remove Fernandes or Amad first? Will likely be for Jota (assuming fit) but just looking to see who people prefer to keep out of those two.

    Amad is having a better season and much cheaper, however Bruno always has set pieces as opportunities to bring him points

    MikeS
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Probably bruno

  notlob legin
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Congratulations Sandgrounder - and a lovely gesture with the vouchers. I wish you and Marie well for the future.

    Rupert The Horse
      18 mins ago

      Just read the article after seeing this post.
      Beautiful.

    Admiral Benson
      10 mins ago

      Well said. A really nice gesture

  Atimis
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Different crowd so will repost, I'm looking at the Bruno replacements, would be happy to hear your thoughts!

    1. Trossard: good fixtures GW23-26 and xMins, 12 shots and 4 key passes last 3 games, arguments against?
    2. Kluivert/Semenyo: on form and the team plays offensive football, next two games are tricky (NFO and LIV) but at home, wait until GW25?
    3. Mbeumo: Brentford in some poor form, especially away, but Mbeumo still their talisman and fixtures are about to go green, wait until GW24?
    4. Gordon: on form, the next fixture is prime just then some tricky games tho playing FUL and NFO at home (meanwhile City and Pool away), still worth getting?

    I excluded some picks like Eze (somehow not convinced), Foden (really tough fixtures and high price), Kulu (poor scoring potential),

    Holmes
      39 mins ago

      Still same crowd 😉

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      39 mins ago

      I think 3 long term. You make a good argument for trossard though

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Rogers or mbeumo for next 3? Cheers. Think malen can take some of Rogers minutes?

    Holmes
      47 mins ago

      Do you have Luis Diaz?

      MikeS
        43 mins ago

        Diaz crap option

        Holmes
          40 mins ago

          Much better than Rogers atleast

          Gommy
            3 mins ago

            Only thing going for Diaz is Ipswich and the DGW in the next 2. However, by no means a guarantee which ones he'll be starting and therefore, his appeal is weakend.

            As an owner of both, I'm looking to offload Diaz asap. He hasn't been a great pick these past few weeks.

            MikeS
              just now

              Exactly, I also own him and looking to dump asap. Limited minutes and off form: gakpo or second pool defence better

    Gommy
      22 mins ago

      Rogers for the next 3. Mbuemo for the longer term. Ideal if you can fit both.

    Rupert The Horse
      21 mins ago

      Rogers.

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      19 mins ago

      Cheers all!

  Flynny
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    3fts and 2.2mitb. Stuck at rank of 2m tho. What to do here?

    Jackson to gakpo feels good
    Maybe pedro to mateta too?

    Thanks

    Pickford
    Taa gabriel castagne (mykolenko greaves)
    Salah palmer gordon semenyo (enzo)
    Isak Jackson pedro

  Tsparkes10
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Who would you lose for Trent?

    A) Gabriel
    B) Munoz
    C) Hall
    D) Robinson

    MikeS
      36 mins ago

      Gabriel

    Holmes
      35 mins ago

      B or C after this week

    The Pretender
      27 mins ago

      D for me - Fulham very solid side but their fixtures are absolutely horrific rest of season. Couple of small solid patches but one of the toughest runs home.

  SAUCY SALAH
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any Palmer news?

    Not sure what I want to happen really, if he no shows I get Isak C but Robinson off bench.

  SpaceCadet
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Best option for second LIV player? Plan to get in Slot for the AM chip.

    A. Taa
    B. Gakpo
    C. Allison

    Jimmy B
      just now

      If you can get to A its him by a long way

  Reddonkeyham 42
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Palmer rested so he can prep for Chippy Tuesday and save himself for City fixture. Pass it on.

    Reddonkeyham 42
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Source Curry

    LarryDuff
      47 mins ago

      The standard of comedy in these parts is woeful compared to yesteryear

  Tonyawesome69
    57 mins ago

    Expect more posts on the weather and potential postponements closer to the deadline this week...

    https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/uk-weather-turning-increasingly-unsettled-through-this-week-with-wet-and-windy-weather-on-the-way

    HelmutCool
      19 mins ago

      Weell bench is healthy is probably the only positive. Hard to start doing too many -4p transfers for pool players atleast.

    Jimmy B
      18 mins ago

      We could do with a mute certain words function on here. May have to swerve the site until Friday as everyone turns into Michael Fish

      Rupert The Horse
        just now

        why?

    Gommy
      3 mins ago

      High unlikely based on actual forecasts.

  Funkyav
    50 mins ago

    Respect to Steve in the article and ive heard that term before but didnt know where it was from, i actually have a mate who is a southport fan too and there cant be many of you!

  Free Hat
    46 mins ago

    Very nice gesture Steve, wish you all the best!

    Baines on Toast...
      1 min ago

      Just read this after seeing these comments, echoing the above

  ran
    39 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Munoz Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Watkins Wood Isak

    Fabianski Rogers Kerkez Andersen

    4FT; 1.6itb

    Verbruggen > Allison
    Andersen > TAA
    Watkins > Ndiaye

    Are these moves insane? I would play Rogers and bench Ndiaye for GW23.

    ran
      just now

      Bench Munoz or Hall for TAA if I do the transfers above?

  Mother Farke
      35 mins ago

      Jota missed today's training session according to the BBC.

      Funkyav
        25 mins ago

        we jsut need him to be out for a month or so

      Stranger Mings
        2 mins ago

        Guess good news for diaz and gapko

    Warby84
      27 mins ago

      Bench 1?

      Mbeumo
      Kluivert
      Palmer
      Wood

      NJ MetroStars
        9 mins ago

        kluivert

      Cojones of Destiny
        1 min ago

        K

    NJ MetroStars
      22 mins ago

      start which combo this week:

      a) Gvardiol (CHE) / Robinson (MUN)
      b) Gvardiol (CHE) / Munoz (BRE)
      c) Robinson (MUN) / Munoz (BRE)

      Cojones of Destiny
        1 min ago

        C

    Hazardous1221
      21 mins ago

      I’ve got 4 FTs, and I think this could be a roll again? Thoughts? 0.0ITB

      Raya
      Trent Robinson Konsa
      Salah Palmer Bruno Semenyo Rogers
      Isak Pedro

      Fabianski Jackson Colwill Davis

    Cojones of Destiny
      19 mins ago

      bench
      a. Vardy vs Tot
      b. Martinelli vs Wol

    The Mighty Whites
      2 mins ago

      2FT, 0.0 ITB, thoughts:

      Raya - Valdimarsson
      TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
      Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
      Isak - Mateta - Wood

      A: Raya to Alisson
      B: Raya & Mateta / Wood to Pickford & Gakpo
      C: B. Fernandes to Mbuemo
      D: Other / Roll

    Flynny
      just now

      What to do with pedro?

      A....swap for mateta

      B...keep this this week. Then sell for dcl / ndiaye for dgw

      Thanks

