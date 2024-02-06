110
110 Comments
  1. SUPERMAN
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Congratulations to the winners!

    
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hopefully they receive the Amazon vouchers, unlike some previous winners!

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Like last year’s winners Whitman, Price and Haddad? I don’t hear them complaining!

        
        1. Husky
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Basking in the Maui sun...

          
  2. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who scores more

    A) Saliba + Solanke
    B) Walker + Darwin

    
    1. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

      
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      
  3. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Looks like Son could be back for G/W 24 😀

    
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Happy with Richarlison for now for my Spurs spot. Hwang's return provides an interesting alternative to the other two Wolves enablers.

      
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Is he worth it with the blank though?

      
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Hi Brains, I’m not considering getting Son, but it could affect Richarlison position…

        
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Don't know what is planned but Richarlison is doing well as CF so Son on the left replacing Werner is my guess.

          
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          I'm also worried about that tbh

          
  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Would you go:

    1) Alisson + Van Hecke
    2) Steele + VVD

    
    1. Rash
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Neither tbh Brighton don't do clean sheets

      
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 hours ago

        Yeah but might as well chance it against SHU

        
    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I went 1 with VVD 😉

      
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Haha - I can't afford that!

        Gonna go Darwin + Jota for my triple up most likely.

        
        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Ah nice route

          Of the above options I say 1

          
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Cheers man.

            You reckon Richarlison is worth it on a FH?

            I've gotta downgrade either Watkins or him if I want Darwin.

            
            1. goriuanx
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              I personally wouldn't get Rich in now, although I expect him to maybe grab a goal over the next 2. On FH/WC etc I'd be going for the next player to do well (Neto, Toney, Darwin etc)

              
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Yeah makes sense. Neto is the one I want but him and Cunha are the ones I'd want for GW26

                
  5. Rash
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Been very risk averse but plotting a -8 to get Haaland back and attack the double..

    Leno
    Trent trippier Pedro walker*
    Kdb foden palmer
    Watkins* solanke Foster*

    Areola garnacho Gordon Taylor

    Moves are * out for doughty Haaland Darwin... worth it?

    
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours ago

      Watkins is the risk, but imo Man United look better recently and Villa won't have it all their own way. If Watkins blanks there then Darwin has a big opportunity.

      
  6. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Possible strategy for transferring in Jota/pool assets this gw, if short of funds, not clear who to transfer out...

    Wait for early kick off City leaks and transfer out any benched player, then reassess following gw which is a 5.30 Saturday ko...

    Means a extra transfer, but also not transferring out say a possible Palmer haul vs cry

    
    1. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Has there been previous city leaks for a 5.30 ko ?

      
  7. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer? Both are for -4.

    Saka, Alvarez & Solanke to

    A) Haaland, Darwin & Garnacho
    B) Haaland, Cunha & Neto

    Raya
    Gabriel, Porro, TAA
    KDB, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Richarlison
    Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Solanke, Pau, Taylor

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

      
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cheers. Would leave me with 6 definite blankers in gw26 but could get Porro and one other out.

        
        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          26 will be a tough week for most I reckon

          
          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Yeah could still field 11 with no hits hopefully

            
    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

      
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Cheers. Guess punt on 25 rather than plan for 26.

        
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

      
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Cheers

        
    4. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Neto over Garnacho

      
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Would definitely do that but only have £4.8 for that slot

        
        1. Warby84
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Ok fair enough

          
  8. Viper
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Salah & Lascellas -> KDB & VVD. No hit.

    Amy thoughts? I guess wait on Salah news is the advice. No wiggle room on this money wise

    
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Suppose Salah is likely to be back next week but you have to take the transfers as a duo, and the latter is way better.

      
  9. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Lascelles to:

    a) Trent
    b) Trippier

    
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B mate

      
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Done.

        Dubravka (Areola)
        Trippier, Porro, Estupinan (Zinchenko, Taylor)
        KDB, Saka, Palmer, Foden, Richarlison
        Haaland (c), Watkins (Solanke)

        G2g?

        
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Looks solid

          
          1. GoonerSteve
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Probably should have slept on it but I've been going early on decisions all season and it's working OK.

            I'd like Trent, if in form, more. Burnley feels like an easier game than Forest and then there is the double. However, I can see Bradley getting a start in one of the next three and Trippier has a game in 26 so evens that out. The decider was wanting to sell Lascelles over Zinchenko/Estupinan - he was just a wasted spot as not playing.

            
    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Trent

      
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Needed a -4. I've gone Trippier.

        
  10. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best City defender?

    
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm looking hard at Gvardiol, but Ake always pops up with random goals.

      
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        What about Walker?

        
        1. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Boring option

          
    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Not convinced by any tbh.

      
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Liked what I saw from Gvardiol last game. Quite advanced and cheapest

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Great beard too. Can’t overlook that.

        
  11. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Raya (Neto)
    Trent Walker Doughty (Porro Van Hecke)
    De Bruyne (Gordon) Jota Palmer Neto
    Toney Darwin Haaland

    Currently on -4 with 8 dbl Gameweek players and 8 for the blank, will probably go Darwin to Watkins 26

    Gtg?

    
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nice.

      
  12. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is Estu a must sell or can I hold for another week?

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No he is not a must sell

      
    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      I am holding but a transfer to someone like Doughty for the double makes sense.

      
  13. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Not sure if Saka, Bowen > KDB, Rodri (-4) last night was stupidity or genius. Looks bad on paper but City have 3 consecutive home PL games coming up and Rodri’s home record makes me think he’s worth the punt.

    What do we think?

      Dubravka    
    TAA, Porro, Estu
      KDB, Jota, Rodri, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Darwin    

    (Areola, Saliba, Gordon*, Lascelles*)
    0.5 ITB

    
  14. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Why was Areola subbed at half time in the last game? Not flagged on FPL site

    
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Moyes on Areola:
      "We took a precaution with Areola. We just thought that we didn’t need to take the risk, we didn’t need to take any chance. Hopefully he’ll be okay."

      
      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        That's good to hear. Would have had to waste a transfer on GK otherwise

        
  15. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Worth doing these moves early???

    Solanke, Alvarez, Bowen to Haaland, Nunez, Foden (-4)…

    Have Moreno, Watkins, Palmer and Gusto who play Wednesday :/

    
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A decent week for waiting

      e.g. if hypothetically Watkins got injured midweek you'd be kicking yourself for selling Solanke over him

      
  16. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Just watching bits of scoutcast....dont get this, but they strongly favour Darwin over Jota even excl Jota from dgw25 fh cos underlying stats......

    
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Just because they are on a video it doesn't make their opinion more (or less) valuable than any other engaged and competent manager.

      
      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thats not what I meant, I meant that Jota, based on actual performances and returns would be my first choice outside of Salah

        Even when Darwin braces he's only getting 11 points, which has only happened a couple if times this season

        Over emphasis on underlyings

        
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      He is outperforming a lot so far:

      npGoals / 90 npXG / 90 Outperformance
      18-19 0.34 0.34 0%
      19-20 0.28 0.45 -38%
      20-21 0.73 0.52 40%
      21-22 0.57 0.62 -8%
      22-23 0.56 0.52 8%
      23-24 0.78 0.35 123%

      Basically 0.8 goals per 90 mins vs. 0.35 expected goals

      
      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah compare his actual fpl points per match and haul potential to Jota

        
  17. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Thoughts on jumping early on KDB (need to avoid price rises / falls on my transfers)

    A) Porro, Saka & Gordon to Gvardiol, KDB & Garnacho (-4) - Can then roll FT in GW25
    B) Porro & Gordon to Branthwaite & Garnacho - Build bank for GW25
    C) Porro & Solanke to Branthwaite & Darwin

    Petrovic
    TAA Trippier Porro
    Saka Jota Gross Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    (Areola Gordon Gabriel Livramento)

    
  18. nedfoo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Which option is better?

    A) Solanke & Trippier > Haaland & Maguire
    B) Watkins & Estupinan > Haaland & Maguire

    Areola
    TAA Trippier Porro
    KDB Foden Saka Richarlison Palmer
    Watkins Solanke

    (Estupinan, Archer, Taylor, Turner)

    
  19. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Moved early coz was worried Solanke may drop.

    Solanke/Gordon➡️
    Haaland/Garnacho

    So iv triple pool and triple city for doubles.

    Hope this works out !!

    (Vvd/jota/darwin/foden/kdb/
    Haaland )

    
    1. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Plan for 26? Presume you have a few of Porro, Richi, Palmer

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        The plan will be to come back and ask what he should do! Huzzaaaahh!

        
  20. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    If you got haaland foden alvarez
    Will u bench alvarez and start barkley instead??

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Not unless one of the 3 City players is benched.

      
      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        The thing is how would u know either one wont be bench?

        
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          Early kick off … good chance of a team leak

          
          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            Oh yah! Just realised that

            
  21. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Hey all,

    Solanke to Darwin the easy transfer? 1FT 0.9£

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Gab TAA (Guehi Estu)
    Saka Richy Foden Palmer (Gordon)
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Cheers.

    
    1. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Similar situation, what's your plan for GW26 if you bring in Darwin? You'll have 5 blankers (same as myself if I bring him in). I'm weighing up if it's worth the transfers to do Solanke to Darwin this week and already pencil in Darwin to Cunha (that could change) for 26 but I don't like planning transfers too far ahead. Other options are to just keep Solanke or even go with Solanke to Toney as he doesn't blank.

      
  22. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Can we rely on Darwin starting for the next four weeks?

    
    1. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Maybe 90% chance of starting per game if Salah is still out, 70% when he's back?

      
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Prob 3 from 4 is pretty safe

      
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      You can rely on him fluffing his lines!

      
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        LOL yes! Is it worth bringing him in for Alvarez?

        
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I may well fall for this trap!

          
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would think 3 out of 4

      
  23. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Neto
    Taa saliba burn
    Saka maddison palmer foden
    Alvarez haaland watkins

    Subs pickford gusto estu olise

    Cant find anyway to bring in jota, unless sell saka
    But if not is this gtg?

    
  24. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I want to get Doughty (like everybody) but the main candidate to move on for him is Gomez however, he has Burnley at home this week. CS pretty much guaranteed. Keep Gomez, shift for Doughty or sell Estupinan for Doughty despite him having an amazing run of fixtures for the next 5 or so?

    
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Cs pretty much guaranteed? Really?
      I am sure liv will concede

      
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        This season I don’t think a “pretty much guaranteed clean sheet” exists

        
        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It is a fair point but I still think chances are high. They will have got a rollicking after Arsenal and will be more on it plus it is a home match.

          
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Estu out out out.

      
  25. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    When do we expect Son to be home?

    
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gw25?

      
    2. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Think he plays this weekend!

      
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      This GW but think realistic he would be on bench given several 120 min games recently and the travel

      
    4. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      The top4 race is ON

      
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Im afraid MC with everyone healthy will go into crush mode
        But I want to believe

        
    5. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son, don't be home too late
      Try to get back by eight
      Son, don't wait till the break of day
      'Cause you know how time fades
      Time fades away
      You know how time fades away

      
  26. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Gordon>Barkley (ankle injury does not look good)
    Porro>Doughty
    Solanke>Darwin

    or are the Luton assets a trap?

    
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      What are your plans for BGW26?

      
      1. Lallana
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        -4 to play 11
        Save FT in GW25
        Was going to do Watkins>Toney but not sure anymore

        
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          So you’re taking -4 to bring in Luton then another -4 to sell them in BGW. Not sure if that’s worth it

          
          1. Lallana
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            It's not ideal but with Gordon potentially not playing it makes it difficult, perhaps I look at Brentford.

            
  27. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Saka -> Jota or wait for Salah news?

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait as if we hear Salah might play minutes in 25 then impacts on Jota minutes

      
  28. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Solanke -> Darwin and Colwill -> Doughty worth a -4?

    Plan to get Salah next week if it looks like he's available.

    

