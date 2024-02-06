Gameweek 23 saw the final and third-place play-off for both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place, with £600 worth of prizes up for grabs.

It coincided with a record-breaking Premier League weekend, where a whopping 45 goals were scored across the 10 matches. Clean sheets were restricted to two, as popular names like Phil Foden (£7.9m), Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Richarlison (£7.2m) bagged 20, 18 and 15 points respectively.

Before revealing the winners, just a reminder that these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall rankings after the tie will succeed.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from previous rounds are here.

Congratulations to our new FFS Open Cup champion TFO (ranked 8,390 in the world), who defeated fizchelsea (92,318) 84-68 in the final.

With both captaining Erling Haaland (£14.2m), there was remarkably only one difference in their Gameweek 25 starting line-ups – Foden. The victor fielded him for his hat-trick, whilst the runner-up heartbreakingly benched him in favour of half-time injury victim Anthony Gordon (£6.2m).

Third place goes to the highest-ranked of the four, dankoottatep (2,101). He defeated iamtanmay (172,226) by a score of 82 to 63.

Again, it boiled down to who did and didn’t have Foden. Making it worse for the losing team is that the 19 points of Pascal Gross (£6.4m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.1m) were stuck on his sidelines.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from previous rounds are here.

Meanwhile, Mayanyi (8,066) is now the FFS Members Cup champion. Congratulations! It was an 89-75 victory over Pmedia (141,839), where both benefitted from Foden’s haul but decided matters elsewhere.

The four-man Mayanyi midfield racked up 54 points – even affording to leave Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) on the bench with Branthwaite. Whereas Pmedia’s ‘only’ delivered 41 as it was without Gross and Richarlison.

The third-placed play-off was a closer contest, ending with an 85-80 win for TD Jakes (82,232) against Swagat_superstar (62,088).

Captaining Cole Palmer (£5.9m) over Haaland allowed three points to be gained, with the other two coming from starting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£8.5m) one point over Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£5.0m) minus one.

Had Swagat started Saka over Dominic Solanke (£7.1m), things would’ve ended differently.

PRIZES

A big well done to the managers above, their prizes are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details on how to claim your vouchers.