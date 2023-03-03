53
FFS Cup March 3

The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

53 Comments
Gameweek 25 saw the final and third-place play-off of both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place, with £600 worth of prizes up for grabs in total.

It was a round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches where Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion did not participate, to truly test the remaining managers.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, although they are very similar to the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page. The winner of each tie is determined by that Gameweek’s highest score, minus any points hits.

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from previous rounds can be viewed here

Congratulations to Colombo Geezers, after a fairly comfortable 90-72 win over TwoTon Ted. Although his captaincy of Bukayo Saka was superior to the opponent’s Mohamed Salah, it was in defence where this victory took place.

Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake and Andrew Robertson bagged 24 points, whereas James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman and Kepa Arrizabalaga totalled just three.

Third place goes to Spectrum, where Captain Salah and Eddie Nketiah secured 27 points but his opponent’s reversal of this was just 21. Added to WEAK BECOME HEROS‘ four-point hit, victory was ensured.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from previous rounds can be viewed here

Meanwhile, over at the FFS Members Cup, Mani10000g also needs congratulations for such success. Both finalists made the exact same three transfers but, despite Whitty benefitting from Arsenal’s two clean sheets and a better captain, it was decided on their only midfield difference – Gabriel Martinelli (26) v Andreas Pereira (1).

Ranked 4,739th in the world, Mani10000g is on a run of nine consecutive green arrows since the Gameweek 17 restart.

Third place goes to Lionac, after a comprehensive win over Alcmckay. A bigger points hit was taken but the combination of having more players, a better captain and a 30-3 defensive landslide secured bronze.

PRIZES

A big well done to the managers above, their prizes are as follows:

  • 1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
  • 2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
  • 3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.

  1. HM2
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    BB27 anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Much prefer this over BB29

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Is the gap between 26 wc and 29 the only reason for it? The bench looks much stronger in 29 provided no major injuries etc

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Also quality of DGW fixtures in 29 plus international break just before that.

          Open Controls
        2. HM2
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          i think so. BB is arguably one of the weakest chips and i’d rather get it out of the way without international break uncertainty

          Open Controls
  2. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Start:

    March* (WHU) or BrunoF (liv)

    Estupiñán* (WHU) or Trippier (mci)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      BE

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        just now

        TY

        Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      MT on my bus team

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve got the same players. Going BE. Have to decide between M and Toney though.

      Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      BE

      Open Controls
  3. dansmith1985
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hey guys does this team need a WC?

    1 FT 0.4 bank

    Kepa
    White Trippier Tarkowski
    Salah Saka Rashford Odegaard Mitoma
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Shaw Gnonto Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nah, just use FTs

      Open Controls
      1. dansmith1985
        6 mins ago

        Only have 1,what would you suggest?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Save, good enough starting XI for this week

          Open Controls
  4. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Pick one to go

    A) Mitoma
    B) Mac Allister
    C) March

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I understood "Pick one to go" as one to drop fwiw. If its pick one for team, then Mitoma.

        Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Underlying stats arent everything..gotta look at actual returns..and Mac doesnt have any.

      C) is clear if fit

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      This month.

      Open Controls
  5. HM2
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      reply fail

      Open Controls
  6. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    omg that Ben Crenlin tweet ... throws the GW 26 / 27 WC on the scrap heap 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      No one is looking beyond GW29, so changes nothing 😀

      Open Controls
    2. si
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      What was it?

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Check it out on twitter

        Open Controls
      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think i was this, correct me if I am wrong?

        "I now think NEW vs BHA is more likely to move to GW31 than GW 30/35/36

        And I'm more confident that the GW28 Blanks will move to GW34, with the GW32 Blanks moving to GW37"

        Open Controls
        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          i thought the GW28 blanks were locked in? now they might move to 34?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            GW28 is locked. Blanks will move to some other GW (which happens all the time). So not really a breaking news, just speculating which GW it could get moved.

            (Thats how I read it anyway)

            Open Controls
            1. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              ah cos it was a toss up between 34 and 37 and ben is now more certain its 34. thanks

              Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Will this change thoughts on Wildcarding now though?

      Open Controls
  7. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Watkins or Toney

    I never make out with either, both are dead ends for me

    Wet legs has Fixtures and Form

    Toney plays 5 games in 3 game weeks

    Toney is shameless about his problems

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Watkins I guess. Both would be good though.

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        I would personally choose 1 of the 2. and prepare for a straight swap either way. (Not in love with Brentford double GW29)
        Personally, with Kane now available I am going Haaland to Kane in GW27 and having both.
        It is hard to look forward too far atm but Nacho, Felix, Wilson could all play a part some time.
        I think the trickier situation is with the mids as there is a fixture shift GW30 onwards.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          I like Kane, Toney and Watkins frontline for next few weeks. 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Do we have the cojenes

            Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Same dilemma, thinking of getting watkins now and toney next gw.

      Open Controls
    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      i got wet legs (lol) on Monday when it looked like he'd go up and mitro would go down

      Open Controls
  8. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Surprised at the lack of Ferguson interest around here. Scored in the cup midweek too.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Great option.. watkins kane haaland toney more popular that's why.

      Open Controls
  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    would you keep/play Mahrez vs New if we get early line ups or transfer to Rash?
    a. Play
    b. Transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  10. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Kepa Ward
    TAA Trippier White Tarkowski Dawson
    Salah Saka Rashford March JWP
    Nketiah Haaland Gnonto
    1ft 3m itb

    Would you WC? Hah?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Defense and frontline are shabby

      I would play with WC draft and see if you can get much better side with it.

      Trent to Estu/Mee and Nketiah to Watkins/Toney for -4pts looks alright.

      Open Controls
  11. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts with 1FT and only BB left

    a) KDB + Nketiah -> Kane + Odegaard (-4)
    b) Bruno + Nketiah -> Toney + Odegaard (-4)
    c) Roll (Start Mbeumo)

    Ederson
    White - Estupinan - Mee
    KDB - Bruno - Saka - Rashford - Mitoma
    Haaland - Nketiah

    Ward - Mbeumo - Shaw - Trippier 0.0m 1FT

    Open Controls
  12. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    1FT 0.5ITB

    Quite a few players I want to get rid of. WC now or in GW27.

    Kepa
    Gabriel Tark Kilman
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Ward Andreas Trippier Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Doesn't need WC imo.

      Open Controls
  13. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Look at the ones you don't mind keeping:
    Kepa Ward
    Gabriel Trippier
    Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Kane
    9 players that don't really need changing IMO

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sorry. reply to Botman

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Seen, would like to get Raya in as well.

        Open Controls
  14. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bit of a different WC team

    Arriza
    Mings, Henry, Perisic, Dunk
    odegaard, Saka, Martinelli
    Toney, Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Trippier, March, Rashford

    Open Controls

