The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

Gameweek 25 saw the final and third-place play-off of both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place, with £600 worth of prizes up for grabs in total.

It was a round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches where Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion did not participate, to truly test the remaining managers.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, although they are very similar to the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page. The winner of each tie is determined by that Gameweek’s highest score, minus any points hits.

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

FFS OPEN CUP

Congratulations to Colombo Geezers, after a fairly comfortable 90-72 win over TwoTon Ted. Although his captaincy of Bukayo Saka was superior to the opponent’s Mohamed Salah, it was in defence where this victory took place.

Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake and Andrew Robertson bagged 24 points, whereas James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman and Kepa Arrizabalaga totalled just three.

Third place goes to Spectrum, where Captain Salah and Eddie Nketiah secured 27 points but his opponent’s reversal of this was just 21. Added to WEAK BECOME HEROS‘ four-point hit, victory was ensured.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, over at the FFS Members Cup, Mani10000g also needs congratulations for such success. Both finalists made the exact same three transfers but, despite Whitty benefitting from Arsenal’s two clean sheets and a better captain, it was decided on their only midfield difference – Gabriel Martinelli (26) v Andreas Pereira (1).

Ranked 4,739th in the world, Mani10000g is on a run of nine consecutive green arrows since the Gameweek 17 restart.

Third place goes to Lionac, after a comprehensive win over Alcmckay. A bigger points hit was taken but the combination of having more players, a better captain and a 30-3 defensive landslide secured bronze.

PRIZES

A big well done to the managers above, their prizes are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.