FFS Cup February 11

The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

Gameweek 24 saw the final and third-place play-off of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup play out, with £600-worth of prizes up for grabs in total.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Scrumper736532vsalblack126146286
THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Mingo691476vsthalliday19856017348

Bench Boost and captaincy fails couldn’t stop Scrumper recording a 73-61 victory over alblack12 in the final of our FFS Members Cup.

Scrumper got just four extra points as a result of deploying the chip, while the captaincy of Harry Kane also fell flat.

Luckily, their opponent also backed the Spurs forward with the armband.

Scrumper’s selection of Aaron Ramsdale and a double-up on the Liverpool defence helped seal victory, despite alblack12 clawing back some of that advantage with a Vladimir Coufal clean sheet.

In the third-place play-off, a Jarrod Bowen captaincy was the main difference-maker as Mingo saw off thalliday1985, who handed the armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defeated manager also took a minus four, to extend thalliday1985’s winning margin.

FFS OPEN CUP

FINAL
Fusen8078192vsTallestJohn7943265
THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
rocco107222259vsRestored751029189

The final of our Members Cup was a humdinger, with TallestJohn almost overturning Fusen’s sizeable lead going into Thursday and falling short by a single point.

Fusen was sitting pretty after a successful Kevin De Bruyne captaincy, leading by 17 points going into the final day.

TallestJohn handed the armband to Diogo Jota, however, and his haul all but wiped that advantage out.

In the end, Fusen prevailed as Ben White and Bukayo Saka matched Aaron Ramsdale and Mohamed Salah‘s contributions, resulting in an 80-79 victory.

In our third-place play-off, the mysterious ‘Restored’ team saw off rocco10, with Gabriel Martinelli‘s red card ultimately costing the latter a victory.

PRIZES

A big well done to all our managers above.

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.

  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Which side do.you prefer for 25 and 27 only?

    A) Maupay vs Wat(A), Mun(A), AVL(H) -4

    Vs

    B) Antonio vs Lei(A), Wol(H)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Mufc202020
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Chasing in the ML.

    Anyone think that TC Ronaldo GW25 over Salah GW26 could pay off? Or just stupid

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Stupid, very stupid

        Open Controls
      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Give me a minute to try and think of something more stupid.

        Open Controls
      • Arfaish
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I forecast pain

        Open Controls
      • Mufc202020
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah you are all probably right

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Man I’m out of the loop, I really need a holiday (to play FPL). What’s this about blank 30? What are the current chip strategies for those with everything bar wild card?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        just 3 games active at the moment, we will probably know more by 27

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Seems a lot are going to free hit 27 but I could just bench my Liverpool players.

          Open Controls
          1. TopBinFC
              22 mins ago

              Yeah, I will bench my Liverpool players, dont have any Arsenal so I'll save my FH for 30 and 33.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                19 mins ago

                Haha. Now there’s 33 to think about too?

                Open Controls
            • Holmes
              • 8 Years
              22 mins ago

              yeah, going with 6 Ars+Liv players in 26 makes it tricky for 27

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                18 mins ago

                I’ll have 2 Arsenal. 1 will be a transfer and the other Ramsdale so all sorted.

                Open Controls
        2. hustler7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1491592571784736769/photo/1 hopefully the link works

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Hey that works fine thank you.

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          FH is your saviour

          Open Controls
        4. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          46 mins ago

          Summary here:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/06/what-the-fa-cup-results-and-draw-mean-for-fpl-gameweeks-27-and-30/

          Villa v Arsenal
          Wolves v Leeds
          Leicester v Brentford
          ...are the only confirmed games atm. I'm prob not FHing as I have decent cover from these teams already

          Open Controls
        5. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I am free hitting 27.

          Havbe 3 Arsenal and 3 Liverpool

          Chelsea and Arsenal will probably double in 28.

          If there are no shocks in the 5th round I am dead end in my team. and save FH until GW33 (WC 31 or 32)

          If there are a couple like Spurs, it changes the dynamic completely.

          I don't know yet if GW33 blanks will be played midweek anyway as there are no CL games.

          https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL

          Open Controls
      2. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Who is a better pick?

        A- Mac Allister
        B- Trossard

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFC
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Avoid both, so many good mid options

            Open Controls
        2. Jimjam
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Grateful for your thoughts on final WC spots:

          De Gea (Foster)
          TAA, Cancelo, ??? (Tierney, Davies)
          Salah, Bruno, Jota, Coutinho, Bowen
          ???, Broja (Idah)

          A. Antonio, Coady
          B. Weghorst, Laporte

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I don't like Antonio pick but would be worried about City Rotation as well.

            B of the two

            Open Controls
            1. Fodderx4
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          2. Yome
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            B. Why Salah and Jota? With Salah back, Jota will be rotated with Diaz and Firminho

            Open Controls
        3. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Bottomed on last page: Just twenty minutes of Salah and I was clenching all the way through as a non-owner. Combined with a worry about KDB minutes, any of these appeal? I'm playing FH in 26

          A. KDB to Bruno (free)
          B. KDB + Antonio to Salah + Weghorst or other £7m striker (-4)
          C. KDB + Gray to Salah + Ramsey (-4)

          Don't have the funds to do KDB to Salah for free.

          Open Controls
          1. Arfaish
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            I feel the KDB worry on minutes is based on very little. Liverpool win their game in hand and beat city then its just 3 points and one slip up between them. I definitely wouldnt be hitting to get him out so only option is A if you think Bruno outscores him this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              45 mins ago

              If i was Pep, i'd probably bench him - but then there is a reason he is in the dug out and i'm on this forum.

              You may be right, and of course we won't get anything firm at 1:30

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              32 mins ago

              Heres his mins in games preceding UCL this season:

              25/9 Chelsea 81mins
              28/9 PSG 90mins

              16/10 Burnley 84mins
              19/10 Bruges 64mins

              30/10 Palace 59mins
              3/11 Bruges 15mins

              4/12 Watford 23mins
              7/12 RBL 87mins

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                Thanks. He stays in my team.

                Open Controls
              2. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                That's great stats, thanks.
                I mean he scored 11 at Burnley and 5 total across other three. And that Watford one doesn't fill me with any confidence...

                Open Controls
        4. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          1FT 3.7m ITB

          Guaita
          TAA Cancelo Dawson
          Jota Foden Bruno (C) Raph Bowen
          Antonio Watkins

          Foster - King Livra White

          Want to get in Salah and Son for 26, but need to free a bit of cash to do so:

          A) Dawson > Webster 25, Bruno + Foden > Son + Salah (-4) 26
          B) Foden + Dawson > Son + Webster (-4) 25, Bruno > Salah 26
          C) Save FT 25, Foden + Antonio + Bruno > Son + Weghorst + Salah (-4) 26

          Think Webster probably my best shout for a defender to bring in for 25? Gives a nice 0.4 buffer on price rises too.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            I can't see losing Foden for Son as paying off the hit this week with B, so definitely that over A

            C seems possibly best, also means you aren't stuck with Brighton defender

            Open Controls
            1. Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              Fair points, bit unsure on Foden's minutes but probably worth giving him one last rodeo. Wolves hardly the most obliging defence so Son isn't likely to have a field day. Will probably roll in this case then, Weghorst with the double-double seems a better buy than Webster on the face of it.

              Open Controls
        5. Arfaish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Are these decent moves:

          GW 25: Foden, Johnson > Bruno, Dalot
          GW 26: Bruno, Jota > Salah, Coutinho (-4)

          Does mean losing Foden against Norwich though which doesnt feel right. Could do the same with losing Jota against Burnley for Bruno but not sure that is much better?

          DDG, (£4m)
          TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, (Tierney, Johnson)
          KDB, Foden, Jota, Bowen, Maddison
          Antonio, Dennis (£4.5m)

          Open Controls
        6. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          DDG Foster
          TAA Cancelo Coufal (White Livra)
          Jota Foden Bowen Salah Trossard
          Edouard DCL Antonio

          2 FTs 0.8 ITB. What to do here? Help!

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            Save.

            Open Controls
            1. gellinmagellan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              26 mins ago

              Haha what?

              Open Controls
              1. Invincibles
                • 8 Years
                22 mins ago

                Ahh 2 ft, Foden > Son, Ant > Wghorst.

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  I wouldn't drop Foden when Son has a fairly resolute Wolves defence to face unless there is something concrete on Foden being rested

                  Open Controls
          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            24 mins ago

            Antonio to Weghorst and roll a FT? Not going to score much this week but two doubles to follow

            Open Controls
            1. Invincibles
              • 8 Years
              22 mins ago

              Actually this.

              Open Controls
              1. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                Thoughts on Broja over Weg? Also sell Antonio before DCL who seems to be doing absolutely nothing 😐

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  I like Broja as a pick. To be honest Ant + DCL to Broja + Weg would be a nice move

                  Open Controls
                  1. gellinmagellan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Going to consider this, thanks! Stuck at 400k so might as well...

                    Open Controls
        7. Invincibles
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          TAA Rob Canc Digne Ait nouri
          Bruno Son Bowen Cout Olise

          WC def and mid g2g? or Olise > Raph?

          Open Controls
        8. Jebiga
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Is Bruno better C choice than Ronaldo this gw ?
          I dont want to loose 2 FTs just like that to swithching from Ronaldo to Bruno...

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I think Ronaldo will haul.

            Open Controls
          2. Fodderx4
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Both good options, i wouldn't use 2 free transfers on it personally.

            Open Controls
          3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            It definetly is but im in same position and im not doing it. Ronaldo might explode as well

            Open Controls
          4. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            If you have Ronaldo, hold and Captain.

            Bruno probably a better captain, but definitely a waste to switch from Ronaldo to Bruno

            Open Controls
        9. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Bottomed

          Which combo better DGW26->
          A) TAA, Jota, Salah
          B) TAA, Robertson, Salah (-4)

          Who is best defender to bring in DGW26-> apart Liverpool?

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Have to say A.

            and Tierney or Ait Nouri.

            Open Controls
        10. Fodderx4
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Hello all, Any thought on Martinelli, Sterlin and, Kane to Bruno, Mo & Broja for -4?

          Open Controls
        11. Killitzer
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Morning all

          I have all my chips in place and considering a WC this week and possibly a FC in 27.

          De Gea Steer
          TTA Dias Dalot Livra Digne
          KDB Jota Foden Bowen Gray
          Watkins Antonio Dennis
          £4.1m

          WC to-
          Sanchez Ramdale
          VJD Laporte Digne White Dalot
          Jota Bruno Bowen Salah Mahrez?
          Broja Pukki Dennis
          leaves £2m itb

          Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated! I could just get by this week with KDB--> Bruno!

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Do not go without TAA. Just dont.

            WC with Pukki > Weghorst, Mahrez > Coutinho.

            Open Controls
            1. Invincibles
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              Bruno to Son next week.

              Open Controls
            2. Killitzer
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Thanks. I was looking at Coutinho instead of Mahrez given the Pep roulette!

              Open Controls
        12. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          If you were forced to have one Man United defender (not De Gea), who would it be? Thinking of going Shaw but worried about rotation with Telles.

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            Dalot.

            Open Controls
          2. Yome
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Varane with money no issue

            Open Controls
          3. artvandelay316
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            Would also like to know the answer to this.
            First thought was Shaw, but don't know if he is nailed. Varane or Dalot other options but neither really excites me.

            Open Controls
        13. SOTHPAW
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Is it worth transferring Ronaldo in for Kane this week and reversing the transfer for gw26?

          Open Controls
          1. Sakib.jafar
            • 4 Years
            47 mins ago

            I can do this for -4 is it worth it.

            Cr7 has got double game week

            Open Controls
          2. Honourvolley
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Depends on if you have bruno/salah IMO

            Open Controls
        14. CrouchDown
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Who is the most nailed Burnley full back?

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Pieters.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              21 mins ago

              Taylor will displace him.

              Open Controls
          2. TopBinFC
              44 mins ago

              Its not worth even thinking about.

              Open Controls
          3. Sakib.jafar
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            De Gea
            Dalot Cancelo TAA Digne
            Bernardo Salah Jota
            Kane Antonio Dennis

            Steele Sanchez Allan Martinelli

            What do with this team?
            0.3m left

            Open Controls
          4. Jafalad
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            My (cunning) plan:

            Sanchez/Ramsdale

            TAA, Cancelo, Livra, Bavies, Dawson

            Foden, Bilva, Jota, Raphinha, Bowen

            Antonio, King, Ronaldo.

            Plan:

            Bruno and Ronaldo double up in 25. I have two FTs so I'll bring in Weghorst/Bruno/Saka for Antonio/Foden/Bilva for a -4. I am thinking of the dgw 26 with every transfer. That will leave me with 0.0 in da bank.

            In 26, I will take Bruno and Ronaldo out for Salah (TC) and another dgw player giving me 8-9 dgw players.

            In 27, I will have five ARS/LIV players so I will dead end my team with two transfers for a -4 and then play WC in 28.

            This gives me the two FH chips and BB to see me through.

            You likee? 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              32 mins ago

              Sounds good but planning for BB could get tricky without WC but on the other hand, 36 is likely to have doubles for pretty much all teams, so it probably wont be tough this time.

              Open Controls
              1. Jafalad
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                29 mins ago

                Exactly my dear Holmes. Most teams will have a double in 36 and I will have the eight weeks prior to set myself up.

                I think the biggest issue I have is when to play the second FH if I play it in 30?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Facing same dilemma, not sure when will I use 2nd FH. First in 30, 2nd probably in 36 but I have already used BB.

                  Maybe you can build a BB29 team, cheaper options have got easy games in that week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jafalad
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    I really want to play that BB in 36. 20 + points is the target with a BB.

                    Open Controls
          5. SoulShakinTex
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            So… even though i have been a good bit and kept 4.9 ITB in order to bring Salah back, I can’t quite figure it out. Lose KDB now ahead of Norwich? Lose Jota as originally planned? Or bring Salah in with both of them, which would mean going without Bruno and/or Son for DGWs?

            Team now is:
            Sa/Foster
            TAA/Cancelo/Laporte/Digne/AitNouri
            KDB/Jota/Gallagher/Bowen/Raph
            Watkins/Edouard/JoaoPedro

            Any advice greatly appreciated!

            Open Controls
            1. SoulShakinTex
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              22 mins ago

              …good boy…

              Open Controls
            2. Invincibles
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Id do KDB to Bruno. KDB might get rested.

              Open Controls
              1. Invincibles
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                Or Gallagher > Son.

                Open Controls
                1. SoulShakinTex
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  19 mins ago

                  Thx. And just wait with Salah to GW25?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Invincibles
                    • 8 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    I want both Salah and Son in 26.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Invincibles
                      • 8 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Jota can cover Son though I guess.

                      Open Controls
          6. TopBinFC
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I see many on here thinking of selling Jota to get in Salah? Surely going with both is the best option. Jota is the value for money player in the game atm, madness selling.

              Open Controls
              1. Invincibles
                • 8 Years
                19 mins ago

                Many want Robbo. Only reason to sell, but after last night some will reconsider.

                Open Controls
                1. TopBinFC
                    17 mins ago

                    Perhaps, I guess those with Jota will be reluctant to sell but maybe those without are happy to continue to go without. I feel at the back TAA, Cancelo and cheaper (Wolves defense, Arsenal Defense etc) option is the way to go.

                    Open Controls
                2. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Jota's minutes assured?

                  Diaz starting, Mane and Salah back. Firmino fit. 5 players for 3 spots with the CL starting up soon

                  Open Controls
                  1. TopBinFC
                      13 mins ago

                      The same can be said for city and most teams have a city mid. I feel Jota is more nailed than Foden, Mahrez etc. Playing in the most attacking team in PL in a central role, his mins might fall slightly but I think after Salah now he is the main man.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Biggsy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Yes, definitely can be said for City. And you'll see a post at the top of this page from myself being worried about this very thing.

                        I guess it comes down to your bench - if you can cover him when he's benched, great.

                        Open Controls
                        1. TopBinFC
                            7 mins ago

                            Yes very true, I'd be worried about cameos. Cheers for you replies.

                            Open Controls
                      2. Yome
                        • 10 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        This, Klopp will rotate because of UCL.
                        Robbo is a nice differential and I am happy to double up with TAA at the back

                        Open Controls
                    • Yome
                      • 10 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      I sold Jota for Salah on my WC. That frees a spot for Son, Ramsey, Bruno, Saka, etc.
                      I am going with TAA and Robbo.

                      Jota is a frustrating player to own. He didn't score for 4 games before his brace yesterday.
                      He will be rotatated with Diaz, Mane is back and Firmino will get games too.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TopBinFC
                          12 mins ago

                          Cheers, interesting to see different opinions on this. I feel he will play more mins than both Firmino and Diaz, during AFCON he was the main man and I dont think Mane is as nailed as many think.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Yome
                            • 10 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            He was the main man simply because arguably the best two attackers Salah and Mane were away.
                            Mane has always been first choice but hasn't had a great season.
                            We all know Klopp likes to rotate. WIth the championship nearly out of reach, he will go all out on UCL.

                            Open Controls
                      2. 99Redbaboons
                        • 7 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Robbo for 3rd Liv position, consistent and more nailed with Diaz arrival

                        Open Controls
                    • Sakib.jafar
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Take out Martinelli for -4?

                      Is it worth getting Ramsey in?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Invincibles
                        • 8 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        DGW in 26 though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sakib.jafar
                          • 4 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          Suspended

                          Open Controls
                          1. Invincibles
                            • 8 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            3 games?

                            Open Controls
                            1. TopBinFC
                                10 mins ago

                                One game but Arsenal blank this week so he will miss first game of DGW.

                                Open Controls
                      2. No Salah
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        I’m on WC and surprisingly stuck with Raphinha vs James question

                        A. Raphinha - better player, propped favourite, proven point machine.

                        B. James - The form player. Playing out of position as forward, easily outscored Raphinha over last 4/5 weeks.

                        So, A or B?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Invincibles
                          • 8 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          Still A for me.

                          Open Controls
                        2. SoulShakinTex
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          16 mins ago

                          With opponents coming up, I would suggest going without Leeds on WC. Raph was a shadow of his old self this week.

                          Open Controls
                      3. BS03
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        Hi all team below with 1ft + 0.7itb:

                        sanchez*
                        trent - cancelo - laporte - dalot*
                        kdb - coutinho - bowen - ramsey - jota
                        kane

                        Bench: ramsdale - broja - edouard - tierney

                        kdb -> bruno (c) and bench order gtg?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Invincibles
                          • 8 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Ci

                          Open Controls
                      4. Invincibles
                        • 8 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        Those on WC:
                        A) Robbo
                        B) Jota

                        Open Controls
                        1. TopBinFC
                            46 mins ago

                            Jota, but only cause I have him all season.

                            Open Controls
                          • artvandelay316
                            • 1 Year
                            43 mins ago

                            Jota

                            Open Controls
                          • Yome
                            • 10 Years
                            43 mins ago

                            A. I am on WC and going with Robbo, TAA and Salah
                            Robbo nice differential

                            Open Controls
                            1. Invincibles
                              • 8 Years
                              40 mins ago

                              Been thinking same. Who in defence instead of Rob?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Yome
                                • 10 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                What do you mean? I have Robbo

                                Open Controls
                                1. Invincibles
                                  • 8 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  My bad, annoyingly had Jota and Laporte before WC

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Yome
                                • 10 Years
                                36 mins ago

                                You could have Cancelo and Laporte, I had them both before my move to Robbo

                                Open Controls
                          • Gooner97
                            • 8 Years
                            42 mins ago

                            Jota

                            Open Controls
                        2. artvandelay316
                          • 1 Year
                          55 mins ago

                          Is Rashford a legitimate option for the DGW, if Bruno cannot be afforded? He would be replacing Bernardo.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Wild Rover
                            • 11 Years
                            53 mins ago

                            I'd rather have Pogba for £2m less.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Gooner97
                              • 8 Years
                              50 mins ago

                              This, overlooked.

                              Open Controls
                              1. TopBinFC
                                  49 mins ago

                                  Until his inevitable red card

                                  Open Controls
                                • Holmes
                                  • 8 Years
                                  48 mins ago

                                  not sure what he has done to be considered as an option :/

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. TopBinFC
                                      46 mins ago

                                      This

                                      Open Controls
                                    • artvandelay316
                                      • 1 Year
                                      44 mins ago

                                      He has scored twice in the last three games, will be playing against leaky defences and has got a DGW. And he'd be replacing Bernardo who has done nothing for ages.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Holmes
                                        • 8 Years
                                        42 mins ago

                                        are you considering Pogba or Rashford?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. artvandelay316
                                          • 1 Year
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Either. But it just seemed that Rashford was more nailed so I thought I'd probably opt for him if I did go for one of them. Still undecided.

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. TopBinFC
                                          41 mins ago

                                          Leaky defenses? Brighton dont concede many.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. artvandelay316
                                            • 1 Year
                                            3 mins ago

                                            I think I saw a post earlier that said they haven't kept a clean sheet since GW13...

                                            Open Controls
                                  2. artvandelay316
                                    • 1 Year
                                    43 mins ago

                                    I'd be shipping him out after the DGW so money really isn't important to me in this. But I did consider Pogba as well, but it just seemed less likely he'd play, wheras Rashford seems pretty nailed.

                                    Open Controls
                              2. abaalan
                                • 5 Years
                                52 mins ago

                                DDG, (Foster)
                                TAA, Cancelo, Keane, (Lowton, Livra)
                                KDB, Jota, Raphinha, Bowen, Trossard
                                Kane, Watkins, (King)

                                2Ft, 0.8 ITB

                                Something like this seem ok?
                                GW25: Kane + Raphinha-> Broja + Bruno
                                GW26: KDB + Bruno -> Salah + Son -4

                                or just sort out that defence

                                Open Controls
                                1. I Member
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  25 mins ago

                                  Yeah seems fine but wouldn't it be easier to just do KDB to Bruno then Salah and keep Kane? I guess you really want Son over Kane.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Cammick
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  18 mins ago

                                  that def needs a tidy up definitely but could wait

                                  Plans looks decent tbh , i would always want son in my team over kane

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Cammick
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                38 mins ago

                                Kdb to Salah/Bruno and either Toney/watkins to broja for minus 4 ?

                                A. Yay
                                B. Nay

                                Open Controls
                                1. Biggsy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  B - for Bruno. He may have a double, but a hit is a stretch and assume you'll shift him in 26 to Salah anyway which means likely another hit if you have other moves for the double.

                                  As for Salah, i'm tempted to do it myself.

                                  Open Controls
                              4. Crunchie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Hi guys was replying earlier but got caught up at work.

                                Dilemma time, only 2 playing defenders.

                                DDG (Ramsdale)
                                TAA, Cancelo, (Alonso, Tierney, Johnson)
                                KDB, Salah, Jota, Bowen, Gundogan
                                Broja Edouard (King)

                                Just not keen on Brighton or Man U defence double up. But can afford any.

                                Aston Villa not keeping many but at least Digne has attacking potential and a game GW30 (probably dead ending my team, unless Spurs get knocked out)

                                Could get Alt Nouri for Johnson, and Varane for Alonso, there is a lack of defenders that look great for DGW 25/26. Will be FH27.

                                Would love to do Jota to Robertson, but just don't have the transfers.

                                Is KDB to Bruno worth the -4? and to -4 back out of again to Son. Could get Cotinho, but oddly enough Gundo might get some minutes this weekend?

                                What a pickle !

                                Open Controls

