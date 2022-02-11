The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

Gameweek 24 saw the final and third-place play-off of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup play out, with £600-worth of prizes up for grabs in total.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Scrumper 73 6532 vs alblack12 61 46286

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Mingo 69 1476 vs thalliday1985 60 17348

Bench Boost and captaincy fails couldn’t stop Scrumper recording a 73-61 victory over alblack12 in the final of our FFS Members Cup.

Scrumper got just four extra points as a result of deploying the chip, while the captaincy of Harry Kane also fell flat.

Luckily, their opponent also backed the Spurs forward with the armband.

Scrumper’s selection of Aaron Ramsdale and a double-up on the Liverpool defence helped seal victory, despite alblack12 clawing back some of that advantage with a Vladimir Coufal clean sheet.

In the third-place play-off, a Jarrod Bowen captaincy was the main difference-maker as Mingo saw off thalliday1985, who handed the armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defeated manager also took a minus four, to extend thalliday1985’s winning margin.

FFS OPEN CUP

FINAL

Fusen 80 78192 vs TallestJohn 79 43265

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank rocco10 72 22259 vs Restored 75 1029189

The final of our Members Cup was a humdinger, with TallestJohn almost overturning Fusen’s sizeable lead going into Thursday and falling short by a single point.

Fusen was sitting pretty after a successful Kevin De Bruyne captaincy, leading by 17 points going into the final day.

TallestJohn handed the armband to Diogo Jota, however, and his haul all but wiped that advantage out.

In the end, Fusen prevailed as Ben White and Bukayo Saka matched Aaron Ramsdale and Mohamed Salah‘s contributions, resulting in an 80-79 victory.

In our third-place play-off, the mysterious ‘Restored’ team saw off rocco10, with Gabriel Martinelli‘s red card ultimately costing the latter a victory.

PRIZES

A big well done to all our managers above.

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.

