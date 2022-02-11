67
FPL Double Gameweek 25 live team news updates: Trossard and Mac Allister passed fit

67 Comments
We continue our live coverage of the pre-Gameweek 25 press conferences, with Thursday’s Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford catch-ups followed by post-match comments from Bruno Lage and Brendan Rodgers, plus 14 media gatherings on Friday.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

For other help and advice from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 25 guide below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 25: Tips, captains, team news and best players

LIVERPOOL

After Mohamed Salah made a 30-minute appearance against Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp won’t commit to a decision on Sadio Mane‘s availability after his victorious African Cup of Nations (AFCON) exploits.

“Sadio [Mane] will come now this morning for training. I assume he will be in full training and then we’ll make a decision after that, how he feels. Emotionally he’ll still be flying but physically we’ll have to see.” – Jurgen Klopp

The Reds look good on the injury front, with Jordan Henderson “definitely” back from a minor back issue and confirmation from Klopp that Joe Gomez (Covid) and Divock Origi (knee) are fine, they were just out of the Thursday night game because he’s in the rare position of having a big squad.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier was withdrawn during the final stages of the 3-1 win over Everton but Eddie Howe doesn’t believe his calf strain is long-term and will make a late call on whether he can face Aston Villa. Fellow new signing Matt Targett can’t, as he is on loan from there. Dan Burn (toe) could make his debut and Paul Dummett (muscle) nears a return but the Magpies are still without Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee) and Federico Fernandez (thigh).

“He’s ready to play. He’s shown all the technical qualities that we love about him in training already but it’s a case of managing the group & making sure I make the right selections. I thought the midfield balance against Everton was really good.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There was good news for owners of two Brighton midfielders ahead of their Double Gameweek 25 as Graham Potter confirmed that Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister are available for selection again, having missed Albion’s FA Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur because of Covid-19.

Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) remain out, however.

“All the guys who were unavailable are available, other than Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento. So we’re looking good.” – Graham Potter

WATFORD

Watford have no fresh injury concerns for Gameweek 25 but Roy Hodgson is unsure as to whether Ismaila Sarr will be able to feature against Brighton, as he will only return to training after Senegal’s post-AFCON celebrations on Friday.

“He comes back to training tomorrow, I think, so I shall see him then. I can’t say [if he will be available for Saturday]. I haven’t even met him yet, to be honest.

“The first thing will be to meet him, speak to him and welcome him back to the fold, and to congratulate him. The second thing will be to have an assessment alongside him as to where he is and how he’s feeling.

“You always hope that the players, who are signed by the club and contracted to the club, are anxious to do what the rest of us are also anxious to do. So I don’t think I’ll have any reason to doubt his commitment.” – Roy Hodgson on Ismaila Sarr

All of the injury updates concerned Fantasy footnotes, with Peter Etebo (foot) and Kwadwo Baah (thigh) back in training as they edge closer to a return and Rob Elliot (unspecified) passed fit again. Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) remains out.

NORWICH CITY

Mathias Normann (pelvic) and Billy Gilmour (ankle) made brief appearances against Crystal Palace but Lukas Rupp (hamstring) wasn’t risked due to a “slight tweak”. Dean Smith has confirmed that Josh Sargent (illness) is fit, although he’ll still be without Ozan Kabak (illness), Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back). Christoph Zimmermann is still gathering match fitness after a long injury.

“Mathias (Normann) has been out for a while. He’s getting back to the fitness that’s required, this game may be too soon for a start” – Dean Smith

THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE DAY

You need to be logged in to post a comment.