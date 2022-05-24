The winner of our FFS Members Cup competition revealed

Gameweek 38 saw the final and third-place play-off of our second FFS Members Cup of the season play out.

There was a total of £300-worth of prizes up for grabs on the final day, so congratulations to our champion and podium finishers for their successes.

We’ve also got news of the Scout Picks Community Champion winner at the foot of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank **Farke Life** 58 4275 vs Chaballer 67 17257

There was a heavyweight clash between two managers with a combined nine top 10,000 finishes to their names in our final. In a joint 28 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons between them, their lowest rank is 100.4k.

**Farke Life**, indeed, has moved up to 70th in our Hall of Fame as a result of his latest top 5k finish.

Chaballer claimed victory by nine points even though he took a -4 hit on the final day.

Harry Kane, Andrew Robertson and Reece James (a combined 26 points) were the real difference makers for our new champions, with **Farke Life** eating some ground back with unique picks Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz (13 points).

Both managers captained Son Heung-min and shared six starters in total.

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank glennloite 49 61992 vs Peteski29 65 1290

In our third-place play-off, Peteski29 secured victory as he consolidated a fourth successive top 10k finish.

Our two managers once again captained Son and, yes, once again shared six players.

glennloite had some final-day success with Harvey Barnes and auto-sub Matty Cash but Peteski29 was a comfortable winner in the end, with Robertson, James and James Maddison doing the business.

Our victor also took one hit fewer than their opponent.

PRIZES

A big well done to all our managers above.

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.

SCOUT PICKS COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Congratulations also go to THFC4LIFE, who won our Scout Picks Community Champion tournament this season.

There were 11 individual Gameweek winners in total, with the winning margins as follows:

26pts – THFC4LIFE (GW19)

25pts – Holmes (GW7)

23pts – Utopsis (GW24)

19pts – Darth Krid (GW35)

14pts – Husky (GW15)

14pts – The Mentaculus (GW34)

12pts – warby84 (GW22)

7pts – BobMcMayday (GW4)

6pts – Stats Don’t Lie (GW32)

3pts – Little Red Lacazette (GW20)

1pts – RUN DCL (GW8)

As a result of his table-topping margin of victory, THFC4LIFE wins a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for 2022/23.

Thanks as ever to TopMarx for the above round-up.

