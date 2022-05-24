32
FFS Cup May 24

The winner of our FFS Members Cup competition revealed

Gameweek 38 saw the final and third-place play-off of our second FFS Members Cup of the season play out.

There was a total of £300-worth of prizes up for grabs on the final day, so congratulations to our champion and podium finishers for their successes.

We’ve also got news of the Scout Picks Community Champion winner at the foot of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
**Farke Life**584275vsChaballer6717257

There was a heavyweight clash between two managers with a combined nine top 10,000 finishes to their names in our final. In a joint 28 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons between them, their lowest rank is 100.4k.

**Farke Life**, indeed, has moved up to 70th in our Hall of Fame as a result of his latest top 5k finish.

Chaballer claimed victory by nine points even though he took a -4 hit on the final day.

Harry Kane, Andrew Robertson and Reece James (a combined 26 points) were the real difference makers for our new champions, with **Farke Life** eating some ground back with unique picks Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz (13 points).

Both managers captained Son Heung-min and shared six starters in total.

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
glennloite4961992vsPeteski29651290

In our third-place play-off, Peteski29 secured victory as he consolidated a fourth successive top 10k finish.

Our two managers once again captained Son and, yes, once again shared six players.

glennloite had some final-day success with Harvey Barnes and auto-sub Matty Cash but Peteski29 was a comfortable winner in the end, with Robertson, James and James Maddison doing the business.

Our victor also took one hit fewer than their opponent.

PRIZES

A big well done to all our managers above.

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Please contact geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details of how to claim your vouchers.

SCOUT PICKS COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Congratulations also go to THFC4LIFE, who won our Scout Picks Community Champion tournament this season.

There were 11 individual Gameweek winners in total, with the winning margins as follows:

  • 26pts – THFC4LIFE (GW19)
  • 25pts – Holmes (GW7)
  • 23pts – Utopsis (GW24)
  • 19pts – Darth Krid (GW35)
  • 14pts – Husky (GW15)
  • 14pts – The Mentaculus (GW34)
  • 12pts – warby84 (GW22)
  • 7pts – BobMcMayday (GW4)
  • 6pts – Stats Don’t Lie (GW32)
  • 3pts – Little Red Lacazette (GW20)
  • 1pts – RUN DCL (GW8)

As a result of his table-topping margin of victory, THFC4LIFE wins a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for 2022/23.

Thanks as ever to TopMarx for the above round-up.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Congratulations to the FFS Members Cup winner. £3000 is an awesome prize!

    Open Controls
    1. Chaballer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      £3k? I wish…thanks buddy…

      Open Controls
  2. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    My average rank in 16 years of playing FPL is now 89,913th. Which is not great.

    In the last five years I've either been near the top, or completely off the pace, but I don't think I played differently in the good years.

    2017/18 - 2,308
    2018/19 - 366,59
    2019/20 - 1,453
    2020/21 - 230,507
    2021/22 - 356,887

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Variance?

      Variance?
  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Gamweeks in which most goals scored by players in my team,
    GW1 - 6 goals and GW38 - 7 goals.
    Find this quite amusing 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. STEP rOVERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      And 5th place!

      And 5th place!
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      GW1 and GW38 were my highest GW ranks by far - 8,680 and 20,464.

      GW1 was 10 goals and 5 assists. Such an awesome start.

      Open Controls
  4. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    5-4-1 or 4-4-2 next year?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      3-4-4

      3-4-4
      1. Monty the Magpie
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Mitro perma-Cap?

        Mitro perma-Cap?
        1. PartyTime
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Almiron would be better, wouldn’t he?

            Open Controls
          • NorCal Villan
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              Jonjo Shelvey.

              You can thank me now 😎

              Open Controls
        2. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          It's too early to say but I'd probably favour 4-4-2 in the absence of any other info. It's a bit more flexible to get to 3 strikers from if they start firing (and likewise still easy enough to get to 5-4-1 if they don't).

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            Yeah, I like that. As you mention, it's too early to say for sure until we've seen prices/fixtures but there's a naivety in assuming that the same patterns (big at the back, forwards being poop) will carry over from one season to the next.

            Open Controls
      2. Chaballer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Big thanks to Neale for his Members Cup articles…really added to the enjoyment of playing…

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Ah, no problem at all. A huge well done! Was admiring your absurdly consistent season history when putting together the above.

          Open Controls
          1. Chaballer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Ah thanks mate, that 100.4k still haunts me a bit lol

            Open Controls
        2. Peteski29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Congratulations for the win Chaballer. And agree with you with the articles from Neale, thanks!

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Well played, Pete. What's your secret over the last four seasons!?

            Open Controls
            1. Peteski29
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Thanks! Planning ahead and thinking of all transfers as a -4, with a little luck mixed in along the way

              Open Controls
      3. NorCal Villan
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Chelsea takeover approved

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            4 hours ago

            Glad you approve.

            Glad you approve.
            1. NorCal Villan
                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                Thanks for the TISM shout. Proper weirdness, right in my wheelhouse {two thumbs up}

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Starboard no?

                  Starboard no?
          2. Pulp Minion
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            I heard rumours of change to the game for next season. Has there been hints what these might be?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              3-4-4 will be an option apparently.

              Open Controls
          3. Neto
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Looks like Son and Vardy are going up in price tonight.

            Open Controls
          4. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            How does Fabio Borges do it

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                He went down to the crossroads

                Open Controls
              • POTATO
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Every time someone moans that "it's all luck.. it's all random.. casuals rewarded," etc there should be some sort of bot response with a link to Fabio's FPL history.

                Open Controls
                1. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/380968/history

                  "Do you even statistics?" - Britney

                  Open Controls
            2. NorCal Villan
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Happy 81st to that ol’ song & dance man, Bob Dylan

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.