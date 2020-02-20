The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

Gameweek 26 saw the finals of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup take place, with £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two competitions.

FFS CUP

The final of our first 2019/20 FFS Cup was an incredibly tight affair between AMEY and Philman, which ended 70-69 to the latter.

Having each played their second Wildcards in Gameweek 25, both managers opted to use their Bench Boost chips in Gameweek 26.

Ten of their 15-man squads were identical and the only transfer made between the pair of them – AMEY’s capture of Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) at the expense of Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) – proved to be a significant one.

That’s because Mariappa was booked and put through his own net in Watford’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, resulting in the budget defender’s third minus score of 2019/20.

Taylor’s Gameweek 26 score of two points, while modest, would have been enough to see AMEY over the line.

Both managers captained Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), with AMEY’s 13 points from Son Heung-min (£10.0m) offset by Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m)’s hauls for Philman.

In our third-place play-off, Mataatti edged out stamfordbridge 56-54, with the latter’s transfer of Enda Stevens (£5.1m) in for John Lundstram (£5.0m) proving costly.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The final of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup saw Just-In-Cider lose out 56-75 to Pep Pig in a clash between two managers who sat inside the top 10k at the point of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

Unlike the FFS Cup, there was no chip deployment from these two FPL bosses, with Just-In-Cider taking a four-point hit to bring in Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Jack Stephens (£4.4m) for Martin Montoya (£4.4m) and Lundstram.

Pep Pig’s only transfer saw Jack Grealish (£6.7m) replace Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) but the hit for his opponent scarcely mattered given the margin of victory.

The two finalists shared only four players in Gameweek 26, although both captained Salah.

Son, Robertson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m) made a significant difference for Pep Pig, despite Just-In-Cider picking up points for Aubameyang and Grealish.

Becker Call Saul beat maxp1907 73-59 in our third/fourth-place play-off and moved back into the top 1k as a result.

Lundstram, Grealish and Calvert-Lewin were his key differentials in that clash.

Congratulations to all our winners, with the full prize breakdown below.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

