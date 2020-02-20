105
FFS Cup February 20

The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed

105 Comments
Gameweek 26 saw the finals of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup take place, with £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two competitions.

FFS CUP

The final of our first 2019/20 FFS Cup was an incredibly tight affair between AMEY and Philman, which ended 70-69 to the latter.

Having each played their second Wildcards in Gameweek 25, both managers opted to use their Bench Boost chips in Gameweek 26.

Ten of their 15-man squads were identical and the only transfer made between the pair of them – AMEY’s capture of Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) at the expense of Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) – proved to be a significant one.

That’s because Mariappa was booked and put through his own net in Watford’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, resulting in the budget defender’s third minus score of 2019/20.

Taylor’s Gameweek 26 score of two points, while modest, would have been enough to see AMEY over the line.

Both managers captained Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), with AMEY’s 13 points from Son Heung-min (£10.0m) offset by Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m)’s hauls for Philman. 

In our third-place play-off, Mataatti edged out stamfordbridge 56-54, with the latter’s transfer of Enda Stevens (£5.1m) in for John Lundstram (£5.0m) proving costly.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The final of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup saw Just-In-Cider lose out 56-75 to Pep Pig in a clash between two managers who sat inside the top 10k at the point of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

Unlike the FFS Cup, there was no chip deployment from these two FPL bosses, with Just-In-Cider taking a four-point hit to bring in Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Jack Stephens (£4.4m) for Martin Montoya (£4.4m) and Lundstram.

Pep Pig’s only transfer saw Jack Grealish (£6.7m) replace Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) but the hit for his opponent scarcely mattered given the margin of victory.

The two finalists shared only four players in Gameweek 26, although both captained Salah.

Son, Robertson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m) made a significant difference for Pep Pig, despite Just-In-Cider picking up points for Aubameyang and Grealish.

Becker Call Saul beat maxp1907 73-59 in our third/fourth-place play-off and moved back into the top 1k as a result.

Lundstram, Grealish and Calvert-Lewin were his key differentials in that clash.

Congratulations to all our winners, with the full prize breakdown below.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

105 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cant find any good replacement for Son. Any recommends? Already have KdB, Salah, Grealish, and Hayden. Get maybe Traore or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      I will probably get Bruno but already have Traore.

      Open Controls
    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No easy replacement if you can’t afford Mane.

      Lots of love for Pepe if you can ride out the blank in 28.

      Barnes is one I like.
      Lucas will be playing up front for Spurs too if you want to stick with a Spurs player.

      Open Controls
  2. cilz88
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Current team
    Pope McGovern
    Sidibe gomez lundstram soyuncu kelly
    Son grealish de bruyne mane cantwell
    Vardy Ings firminio

    Want to get salah in for son. Would salah jimenez and Egan in for son firminio and Sidibe be a good idea? 4pt hit

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it.

      Open Controls
  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is 75 points retrievable at this stage? We both have the same chips left.

    Open Controls
    1. How I met your Mata
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      absolutely

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      It is but it's tough as you will have to veer away from some of the obvious captain choices some weeks.

      Open Controls
  4. The_Bucc
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Maddison to Traore, yes or no?

    Sick to the teeth of Maddison in my team.

    Open Controls
    1. The_Bucc
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      And there's no other standout options in midfield...

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
          just now

          Maddi being Maddi, would get a 12 point haul as soon as you sell him... In the same boat as you mate, he has been lingering in my squad too long now.

          Open Controls
    2. CelticBhoy1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      What to do with Vardy and Maddison?

      Leicester's fixtures are great after this GW, I want to hold but the lack of pts is really frustrating

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
          just now

          I am keeping for now. If they don't do much over the next 2, they will be getting shipped though.

          Open Controls
        • The_Bucc
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I'm definitely holding Vardy.

          Open Controls
      2. Stormbringer22
          5 mins ago

          Let's be realistic here, sitting on a 427K OR at the moment, what are my chances of even getting into the top 200K by the end at this point?

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Pretty decent, especially if you have a couple of chips left

            Open Controls
            1. Stormbringer22
                2 mins ago

                WC, BB, FH still left

                Open Controls
                1. HamezMace
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah, I don’t know, but I wouldn’t have thought the points difference between 400k and 200k is that extreme. Probably only a couple of correct captain picks.

                  Open Controls
            2. IRBOX ⚽
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              I’m 400k and expecting top 10k 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Stormbringer22
                  1 min ago

                  I shall live by your optimism as well 🙂

                  Open Controls
            3. goldengove
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Benching correct?

              Henderson
              TAA Stephens Lundy
              KDB Salah Mane Grealish
              Vardy DCL Jimenez

              Button Lascelles Hayden Soyunco

              Open Controls
              1. Stormbringer22
                  just now

                  Believe so

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.