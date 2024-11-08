We’ll be getting team news from 16 Premier League managers on Friday as we count down to Gameweek 11.

One of them is Enzo Maresca but his press conference takes the form of embargoed comments held over from after full-time in Chelsea’s win over Noah on Thursday night. How helpful that is regarding the latest on Cole Palmer (£11.0m) remains to be seen.

Mikel Arteta, Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola are also facing the media.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the four pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 11: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 11: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot only brought us an injury update on one player in his pre-match presser: Diogo Jota (rib).

“He will be back one or two weeks after the international break.” – Arne Slot on Diogo Jota

Alisson (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (unknown) aren’t expected back before the November international break, either.

Ibrahima Konate has however made a very swift return from a wrist injury sustained in Gameweek 10. He started for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Away from injuries, Slot was quizzed on his choices at left-back.

“I think my line-ups tell you what I think about this. I think we have two very good full-backs and we play many, many, many games. I think both of them need their games because it’s also a position where a lot of effort is being asked. So, if you look at the players who have played the most games, it’s mostly the centre-backs – and they don’t run the most if you compare that to full-backs or to midfielders or to wingers. “So, there are multiple reasons why our full-backs or midfielders are sometimes rotated but it definitely also has to do with the quality of the players and the difference – at least in my opinion – between the quality of these players. For me, I have two very good left full-backs. Andy has started a lot. Kostas has started a few times. Let’s see who starts on Saturday.” – Arne Slot, when asked if there was much of a ‘gap’ between Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas

Following Luis Diaz‘s start up front in midweek, Slot also discussed his striking options.

“It depends also on the availability of the players. When we had Darwin and Diogo available we always played one of those two. The moment Diogo was no longer available and, in my opinion, because we play so many games and Darwin didn’t play in the first games, it was too much for him. So, that’s why we started to come up with other ideas. “To be honest I liked especially the last idea, I think every Liverpool supporter did with Lucho (Diaz) scoring three goals, two as a nine and one as a winger. So, that is always interesting to see. “But Lucho is also a very good left winger. At this moment we have got four attackers available for three positions, so we could come up with another idea again. But if Diogo comes back and Darwin is back then we have two no. 9s available again. At the beginning of the season I always chose one of these two. “But, like I said, Lucho did really well and if was, even for me, maybe a bit of a surprise to see how well he did. Of course, I played him there for a reason, I expected him to do good but that he did so well that was even a surprise for me.” – Arne Slot on his strikers

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe confirmed that the weekend comes too soon for Callum Wilson (back) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring).

At least there are no new concerns, while Jacob Murphy (hamstring) should return.

“I don’t think we’re missing anyone new, I don’t think there’s anything new that’s developed. We’re still in the situation we’re in where we’re working to get the players back that are currently injured. I think they’re all in a decent enough place on their respective journeys back. So yeah, we’re happy. “[Murphy] should be OK.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) are probably out until 2025.

“Jamaal will be some time after Sven. Sven is making good progress. We hope he can begin light training with us in the next few weeks but there’s still a jump from training to playing, so we still need to be patient with him. If we see him before the end of the year, that would be a bonus, but we’re probably looking more January with him.” – Eddie Howe

Matt Targett, who has had a year on the sidelines with Achilles and hamstring injuries and an eczema flare-up, has been back in training this week.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Dango Ouattara (abductor) are not ready to return for the trip to Brentford.

The latter is close but the Cherries will give him until after the international break to fully recover.

Bournemouth continue to be without longer-term absentee Alex Scott (knee).

Kepa Arrizabalaga (abductor), who missed the last two games, should be available, however.

“I think the only player we’ll recover is Kepa. [With] Dango and Sini, Dango is doing well but I think it’s too early for him. It’s just one week, is small, but I think it’s going to be safer to leave him to recover in the national team break. Sini’s is worse because he has tried and he has had like a small setback, so it will probably take a bit more time than Dango’s. That’s all, I think. “[Ouattara] had a small abductor muscle injury. He’s not ready but it’s not something big. It’s very similar to Kepa’s injury. I expect him to be ready for the next game against Brighton with the proper recovery. “Sini’s case worries me more because it’s more the hamstring. He has had previous injuries there and it’s one that will take more time I think, yes.” – Andoni Iraola

Kepa’s recovery means Andoni Iraola has a welcome selection headache between the posts after Mark Travers’ positive recent showings.

“It’s difficult for me, not just with the goalkeepers, but with every position.” – Andoni Iraola



