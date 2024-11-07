45
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Such a quiet day for team news. Plenty of time for the editor to write an article about the impact of losing Rodri on City then. When keeping/selling Haaland is the decision that will make or break FPL seasons, I think it would be more than a little useful (I could write it but don't have the time). When official FPL is putting out highly detailed, quality content like this for free https://www.premierleague.com/news/4165427 scout needs to up its game for the paid members content.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm sure there's an email address you could send your suggestions to. It would probably be more constructive, and appear less whiny in the open comments section.

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I had just assumed Neale reported directly into Virg……

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          The customer is always right!

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        I beg your pardon. "Whiny"??! 😯

        1. BossHogs4Ever
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          yup, very "whiny"...

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Whiny in a masculine, 80s action hero kinda way though, right?

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      The scouts should hire you for the tenth man role, you're the perfect fit for it.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm always ready to serve.

  2. Mother Farke
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Palmer included in the England squad, if we can read into that?

    • Adzy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Bench one

      A. Robinson
      B. Lewis
      C. Mazraouri

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        B

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        B

    • DavidSilva
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Going for WC - 0.0itb

      Fabianski Hendo
      Kadi RAN Hall VdB Lewis
      Rogers Salah Saka Palmer Winks
      Raul Larsen Haaland

      Thoughts?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Huh, didn't think that was possible. It's actually not bad.

        1. DavidSilva
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          It's possible! I may start with Son and move to Saka GWK 12

      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        With Winks in the team, I think I'd want more nailed back up defenders than Lewis and VDB what with Rico Henry back.
        Say Anderson/Chalobah/Moreno

        1. DavidSilva
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Good shout

    • dshv
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Raya
      Taa Porro Gvardiol
      Salah Mbeumo Palmer Esr (rogers)
      Havertz Watkins Larsen

      1ft 0.1 itb.. where to hit?

    • Junks
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Probs gonna WC GW12 so looking to try and maximise this GW....

      2FT 0.8ITB
      Hendo Vlad
      TAA Lewis RAN Greaves Johnson
      Palmer Mbuemo Bruno Rogers Bergvall
      Haaland Raul Watkins

      A. Watkins to Solanke
      B. Watkins / Raul to Solanke / Cunha
      C. Watkins / Palmer to Solanke / Salah
      D. Any other suggestions?

      1. theodosios
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland to Cunha

      2. PAs lag
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B

    • theodosios
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Best defender for next 3 GWs, money no problem?

      1. Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        RAN.

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Dalot

      3. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Liverpool defenders

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        taa

    • Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      If Palmer is out, would do these moves? 2Fts.

      A) Palmer, Foden > Salah, Garnacho

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes

      2. Mufc202020
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      What do I do with this? Team doesn't look *that* bad, but I am doing terribly. Don't even know what to do anymore.

      2 ft.

      Flekken / 4.0
      Gabriel, Aït-Nouri, Lewis / Davis, Faes
      Palmer, Son, Mbeumo, Rogers / Buonanotte
      Haaland, Watkins, Raúl

      1. Indpush
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Roll or Raul out for Cunh?

    • Stimps
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Thoughts on what to do here, save FT? 0.1m in the bank

      Raya
      TAA RAN Myko
      Palmer Foden Mbuemo McNeill
      Haaland Solanke Raul

      Kepa Rogers Faes Davis

      A) Save FT
      B) Foden -> Bruno / Garnacho
      C) McNeil -> Semenyo
      D) Haaland, McNeill -> Salah, Cunha (-4)

      1. Indpush
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        C

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        D salah(C)

      3. Mufc202020
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        C

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        C

    • Mufc202020
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Start 1
      A) Rogers (liv)
      B) Pinnick (BOU)

      Thanks

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        rogers, brentford not kept a cs all season

    • Al Pacho
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fab
      Trent Ait-Nouri Robinson
      Salah Diaz Mbeumo ESR
      Haaland Larsen Wood

      Ver Rogers Gabriel Faes

      G2G?
      0.3mil ITB
      2 FT left

    • Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Whose better Dalot or Mazroui and why?

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        If Dalot keeps his place, it's him, FPL wise. He seems to be the more attacking one out of the two. But tbh he's been in awful form this season, so don't know if he keeps his spot when Malacia/Shaw is back. Mazraoui has been one of our best and most consistent players this season.

        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          New manager might move Garnacho to wingback....

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Also this. He seems to prefer one attacking one and one defensive. So in that case, Maz should be the preferred one for the defensive wingback.

