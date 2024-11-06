66
  1. Romford Pele - Don't w…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Semenyo vs: TOT, ips, WHU

    or

    Rogers vs: BRE, SOU, nfo

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Semenyo imo, because he's much more important to his teams attack than Rogers. But again that's my opinion.

      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Rogers is consistently hauling

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      semenyo

    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Rogers you need to worry more about the minutes.

  2. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Good ebening…

  3. Dennis System
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Really want salah and arsenal have gone to pieces so reluctantly

    Saka + Taa to Salah + James (chel)

    -4 too

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Dennis the nudist menace!

  4. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How's this looking...

    Verbrugen
    Mazourai, Gabriel, Gvardiola
    Saka, Palmer, Johnson, Salah, Mbeumo
    Cunha, Jackson

    Turner, Vardy, Faes, Barco

  5. Mark Colonel
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Any advices here ? Tempting to go as it is ( Luis Diaz out after internation break )

    My team 3-4-3 -> 2 free transfers -> 0,4 in bank -> Overall 2kk

    Sanchez ( Fabian )
    TAA - Ait Nouri - Lewis ( Mykolenko - Greaves )
    Palmer - Mbuemo - Luis Diaz - Garnacho ( Dibling )
    Haaland - Solanke - Jackson

  6. Alan The Llama
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Whose place is threatened by Ajer's return? VDB?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      roerslev

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers

  7. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Watkins to Wissa for free? It would allow BJ to Saka next GW.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wissa was last week's canoe. Come GW 14, already you might be looking to shift him, and if you have Mbeumo too, that's another potential transfer at that time. Of course, if you have a lot of belief in Wissa regardless, then it doesn't matter. Just seems like an unnecessary burden when there are less burdensome solutions to your problems, I expect.

      1. FHRITP
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        If you actually look at both their histories you'll realise they are both bargains for the season.

        Just because you chop and change too fast doesn't mean they aren't worth having

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I've made 5 transfers all season

          The point is to plan for potential futures. If they don't do too well in the next 3 great fixtures, Panda might want to get rid of him for one of the other great options given that Brentford's fixtures get worse and worse after that. So that could be 2 transfers spent on Wissa for the sake of 3 GWs, which would be compounded if Panda wanted to get rid of Mbeumo at the same time for the same reason. Very costly.

          If the wants to keep them for the whole season, that's up to him. I did say in my reply, "if you have a lot of belief in Wissa regardless, then it doesn't matter". Clearly you have a lot of belief in Wissa, but I would be surprised if many people do well in FPL while refusing to chop 2 Brentford players from their team for the whole season.

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    isnt that a pen for arsenal?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Play to the whistle!

  9. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Yay! Barça concede

  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Do we expect Chris Wood to start blanking any time soon?

    From GW 12, he has Arsenal, City, United all away in the next 4.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Did Vardy in 2015/16

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      If I keep him I'll be benching him for Rogers for Arsenal, City and probably United too, depending on Rogers' form.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'd probably sell him if there was no good opinion to bench him. Too many good options and FTs!

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Villa v liv (A) will be the 3rd away game in 7 days.

    Liverpool will play their 3rd home game in a row in 8 days.

    Salah (C) looking good.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Agree

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Worth -4?

    Haaland & ESR > Salah & Isak,

    Raya
    TAA, Lewis, Ran
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Johnson, ESR
    Haaland, Cunha, Jackson

    Fabs, Rogers, Gabriel, Greaves

    .4

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not sold on Isak yet, he usually dissapoints after one or two good matches

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Who in his place, Wood, Solanke ???

  13. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    This Benfica Bayern game is a nice throwback to some old premier league players & managers

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    arsenal concede

  15. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    The best strategy to score goals in the Champions League is to deliberately kick the ball to the defender's hand because if it hits them it is an automatic penalty.

  16. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Havertz: sell or hold?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hold

  17. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Time to sort my defence, Dibling or save FT?

    Raya
    Mazraoui, Robinson, Lewis
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Jimi, Haaland, Cunha

    Fabianski, Dibling, VdV, Nedeljković

    1 FT, 1.6 mill. in the bank

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      VDV to Konate and bench Lewis

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, great advice, better than RAN, maby

  18. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start what GK this week?

    A) Fabianski (EVE H)
    B) Pickford (WHU A)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Home team

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Would you also start Fab over Raya?

  19. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gabriel's goal threat is crazy

  20. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Did Rogers get injured in game tonight or have FPL just not removed flag?

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Old flag

  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play double pool defence or bench Konate and play Lewis? Cheers

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Play Konate

  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Brest 4h and psg 23rd just now is just stuff of dreams

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      And atmosphere in Stuttgart is immense considering their team is losing.

  23. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Haaland + ESR to Salah + N.Jackson for free?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      May as well wait one more week?

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Have exact money for this move......will be priced out by the end of the week as Haaland is expected to drop soon

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Do it then 🙂 gl

          1. sankalparora07
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cheers

    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

  24. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jesus always looks like he's about to start crying.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      He went through a lot, for your sins.

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I always think that about De Bruyne

  25. Dosh
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    TAA ESR 4.5fwd --> Mazraoui, B. Johnson, Wissa

    Is this worth a -4? Or save FT and reconsider in IB with 3 FTs.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd save. That's not a -4 I'd be taking if I could help it.

  26. AD105
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any suggestions please? 1 FT and 0.3 ITB

    Raya
    Trent Lewis Robinson
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Semenyo
    Haaland Watkins Cunha

    4.0 Rogers Konsa Greaves*

  27. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?

    Onana
    Robinson RAN Lewis
    BJ ESR Mbeumo Mo(c)
    Haaland Wood Larsen

    Bench: Rogers Konsa Faes
    0 FT, 5.5m ITB

  28. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sometimes I wonder how Saka is so consistent with FPL points. So often he's out on that right wing completely shackled by 2 opposition players doubling up on him. Newcastle did it and Inter Milan are doing it. Always feel like he is a couple of blanks away from me wanting to remove him from my team.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      true, people sold last season for similar reasons and then he got back to back double digits vs wham and burnley. hes just a set and forget really

  29. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thankful I have Salah. Think I'm not gonna overthink it and cap him.

    Hoping Maddy is enough Spurs cover in case it's a bloodbath. It could equally be a 0-1 loss knowing Spurs.

    I think Watkins is gone after this weekend, fellow Watkins ownes, you shifting now, next GW or holding?

  30. F4L
    • 9 Years
    just now

    i get inter are defending a lead, but bar the first 20mins Arsenal completely dominated them here at the San Siro

