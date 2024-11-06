The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news question of Gameweek 11: will Cole Palmer (£11.0m) be fit for the visit of Arsenal?

It’s a question we may not get a definitive answer to before Saturday’s FPL deadline – but we can at least bring you a fresh update from Enzo Maresca himself, via the Chelsea manager’s pre-Europa Conference League press conference on Wednesday.

As well as that, we’ve got the early team and injury news from the other 19 Premier League clubs here.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the injury front. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

BRENTFORD V BOURNEMOUTH

The Bees may have Kristoffer Ajer back this week. The defender missed Brentford’s last three games in all competitions with a minor foot injury but has already returned to training. Thomas Frank said last Friday that Ajer was “progressing well” and had a “good chance” of facing Fulham – but he failed to show.

Rico Henry (knee), Igor Thiago (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back) have all been back on the grass in some capacity recently. It remains to be seen if this match comes too soon for them. Henry played in a behind-closed-doors game in the October break, while the other two were “running” as of last week.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (knee) are long-term absentees.

Bournemouth meanwhile will definitely be without Alex Scott (knee).

Luis Sinisterra (unknown issue) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (abductor), ruled out of Gameweek 9 with what was initially described as minor injuries, also missed last week’s clash with Manchester City.

Dango Ouattara (muscle) sat out that famous win over the champions, too.

CRYSTAL PALACE V FULHAM

Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Adam Wharton (groin), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Chadi Riad (knee) and Matheus Franca (groin) remain on the Eagles’ injury list.

Will Hughes is unavailable, too, thanks to a one-match suspension.

Oliver Glasner had earmarked Joel Ward (unknown) and Chris Richards (hamstring) for returns to training this week, however.

Sasa Lukic (shoulder) is the only Cottager we know who remains on the Fulham injury list. Marco Silva previously confirmed he’ll be out until after the November international break.

WEST HAM UNITED V EVERTON

Mohammed Kudus serves the final game of his original three-match ban – but he’s been hit but a further two-game suspension on Wednesday. We’ll not see him until Gameweek 14, then.

Edson Alvarez is suspended, too, following his red card last weekend for two bookable offences.

As for Niclas Fullkrug, we’ve not seen him since the September break thanks to a persistent Achilles issue.

Youssef Chermiti (foot), Armando Broja (foot), James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) will remain out for the Toffees. Broja is back in training but Sean Dyche previously said he’ll need some significant time on the grass and a “games programme” before being considered for the first team.

Abdoulaye Doucoure also missed out in Gameweek 10, having been “too sore” to shake off an injury. His manager doesn’t think it’s too serious.

Iliman Ndiaye meanwhile was taken off as a “precaution” in the defeat to Southampton.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V SOUTHAMPTON

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) will likely remain on the sidelines.

It sounds like Hwang Hee-chan (ankle) may have a chance of featuring against Southampton, however.

Young stopper Bastien Meupiyou has returned to training in the last week, too, having been sidelined since his summer move.

Sam Johnstone is someone who we thought was going to be back fit last weekend. He had recovered from an adductor injury and was set to be on the bench against Crystal Palace but fell ill on the day of the game.

Illness was also what kept Ryan Fraser out of Saints’ win over Everton.

Adam Lallana had to be substituted in that game with a groin issue, although it doesn’t sound too serious.

Ross Stewart (hamstring), Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) and Will Smallbone (hamstring) are still on Russell Martin’s injury list.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V MANCHESTER CITY

Joao Pedro (ankle) and Matt O’Riley (ankle) were back in training ahead of Gameweek 10 but neither player featured in the defeat at Anfield. A week further down the line, they should be closer to first-team contention.

Lewis Dunk (calf) wasn’t involved, either. Media reports have suggested he’ll be out until after the international break but Fabian Hurzeler hasn’t confirmed that timeline to date, instead expressing vague hope that he’ll be back sooner.

Yankuba Minteh (muscle), like Dunk, wasn’t spotted in training images last week. He’s been out since the October break.

Adam Webster (hamstring) and James Milner (hamstring) are also sidelined, while Solly March (knee) is injury-free but being handled carefully after such a lengthy lay-off.

A knee issue restricted Carlos Baleba to substitute duty at Anfield. Yasin Ayari limped out of last Saturday’s game with a knock.

As for City, Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) are long-term absentees.

Ruben Dias (muscle) and Jack Grealish (unknown) also out until after the international break – according to Pep Guardiola, anyway. The City boss had similarly ruled Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker out until then but they both showed at Bournemouth last Saturday.

John Stones (foot) is a doubt to feature before the November break due to plantar fasciitis, too.

LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA

None of Diogo Jota (rib), Alisson (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (unknown) are expected back before the international break.

Ibrahima Konate has however made a very swift return from a wrist injury sustained in Gameweek 10. He started for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Speaking of that competition, Villa were in action this evening.

Two of their players missed out. Ross Barkley is absent till after the international break, while it seems likely that Matty Cash (calf) will be too.

“They aren’t with us, Matty Cash and Ross Barkley, they both have small injuries.” – Unai Emery, speaking on Tuesday evening

Morgan Rogers, however, shrugged off a knock to start for the Villans in Bruges on Wednesday evening. He got through 66 minutes before being replaced.

MANCHESTER UNITED V LEICESTER CITY

United got some welcome boosts on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen (unknown), Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (knock/head) and Antony (ankle/foot) were all present in training, following enforced absences of varying lengths.

“He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season. It was obviously going to be a long one. Big moment, first time back in team training. He’ll be back partially over the coming weeks and we’ll look to get him on board as quick as possible.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Leny Yoro, speaking on Wednesday

There was no word on – or sight of – Kobbie Mainoo (muscle), while Harry Maguire (muscle) and Luke Shaw (calf) remain out.

“Tyrell is the furthest [along] at the moment. He’s been part of team training for a couple of weeks now, fully in team training with no restrictions. It’s good for him to plan game minutes, maybe in the under-21s, we have to see. “Harry is still inside working on his rehab, Luke also does pitch work like he did today and he’s progressing there to do hopefully partial team training soon.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy, speaking on Wednesday

Marcus Rashford did some extra individual work before joining the group. Van Nistelrooy said there was “no other special news” surrounding the winger’s fitness.

Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) is Leicester’s only known absentee but even he’s in the final stages of rehab.

Patson Daka (ankle) and Hamza Choudhury (shoulder) both returned to training last week but weren’t involved in the draw with Ipswich Town.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED

With loanee James Ward-Prowse back available this weekend (he couldn’t face his parent club last week), the only injury concerns at Forest that we’re aware of are long-term absentees Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring).

Callum Wilson (back) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) likely remain on the sidelines for the Magpies. Eddie Howe hinted last week that Wilson wouldn’t be rushed back before the November international.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) are out till later in the year.

Matt Targett, who has had a year on the sidelines with Achilles and hamstring injuries and an eczema flare-up, has been back in training this week.

Further word is awaited on Jacob Murphy, who has missed the last two games with a minor hamstring injury.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V IPSWICH TOWN

Richarlison (hamstring) has joined Micky van de Ven (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) on the Spurs injury list.

Cristian Romero (toe), Timo Werner (groin) and Mikey Moore are more minor concerns, however, ahead of the Lilywhites’ trip to Turkey.

“Yeah, so from the weekend obviously Richy unfortunately injured his hamstring so I’m still getting the final information but I think he’ll be out for a while. “Romero, I think nothing too serious hopefully. So, hopefully still a chance for the weekend. Timo Werner has been carrying a bit of a groin complaint, which is still there, so he didn’t travel, and Mikey Moore picked up a bit of a virus yesterday, so we’ve left him at home as well. I think everyone else who’s fit and eligible is here.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Wednesday

Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (thumb), Jacob Greaves (hamstring) and Jack Taylor (unspecified) are on the Ipswich injury list.

It’s one in, one out on the suspension front, meanwhile. Harry Clarke return from a one-match ban but Kalvin Phillips has to serve one of his own.

CHELSEA V ARSENAL

Finally, to the headline act.

Palmer couldn’t play in Chelsea’s clash with Armenian side Noah on Thursday anyway due to not being named in the Conference League squad.

So the uncertainty is over whether he’ll recover in time to feature against Arsenal due to a knock.

“He didn’t train yesterday, so we will see today if he is able to train with us. “Hopefully [he’ll be back for Arsenal]. We hope so. But we need to wait, we need to see and then decide. “Yeah, for sure [it’ll be a risk to face Arsenal]. He didn’t train the last two days. We will see. Hopefully he can be fit. The tackle, I think it’s quite clear, was not a normal one. Hopefully he can be back.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Jadon Sancho, who was ineligible to face parent club Manchester United last week and who was ill anyway, is still a concern.

“He is recovering from that [illness]. He had a knock in the session, so we will see. For tomorrow, he is out but we will see for Sunday’s game, otherwise it will be after the international break.” – Enzo Maresca

Everyone else in the Blues’ squad is fit.

Arsenal are in action as this article is being produced. We’ll update this piece after the game if any injury issues arise.

There is the welcome sight of Martin Odegaard on the bench after a two-month absence, however.

Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain out.

Raheem Sterling also won’t be able to face his parent club in Gameweek 11, either.



