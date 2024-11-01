FPL Gameweek 10 live team news: Gabriel injury latest

We’ll be getting team news from 13 Premier League managers on Friday as we count down to Gameweek 10.

The top-flight bosses we’re hearing from include Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, who will hopefully bring us the latest on Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m), Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) and others.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the seven pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 10: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

Arsenal : Coming soon…

: Coming soon… Liverpool: Coming soon…

GAMEWEEK 10: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Coming soon from 9am GMT

LIVERPOOL

Coming soon from 9am GMT



