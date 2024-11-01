FPL Gameweek 10 live team news: Gabriel injury latest

We’ll be getting team news from 13 Premier League managers on Friday as we count down to Gameweek 10.
The top-flight bosses we’re hearing from include Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, who will hopefully bring us the latest on Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m), Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) and others.
As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.
This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!
For the headlines from the seven pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.
GAMEWEEK 10: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES
- Arsenal: Coming soon…
- Liverpool: Coming soon…
GAMEWEEK 10: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES
ARSENAL
Coming soon from 9am GMT
LIVERPOOL
Coming soon from 9am GMT