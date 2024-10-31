2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Why no Pusey in fpl?

    Open Controls
  2. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Gvardiol seems fine then looking at those pics. Looks like a precautionary concussion of sorts.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.